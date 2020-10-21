Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

A new direction

EDITOR: We have reached an extremely important crossroads in U.S. history. We experienced a domestic terrorist attack in the state of Michigan. There’s been no official statement from the White House, yet the presidential election is still tight?

Does anyone see how empowering this is to these white supremacist groups? The Black Lives Matter movement has exposed the ugly underbelly of the Unites States by saying they can’t take it anymore. And why should they? And how have they endured the pain and unfairness for this long? I weep to think about it.

There is so much each of us can do to change our course. What do you see in your dreams?

MAGGIE MEDEIROS

Healdsburg

For Prop 15

EDITOR: Yes on Proposition 15 is a must. I speak as the Santa Rosa school board president, an educator, a parent and a community member.

Why is California in the bottom quartile for per-pupil funding when we were in the top 10? Proposition 15 will raise about $500 more per student, desperately needed, to provide our children with opportunities to succeed.

If you are concerned with class size, the number of counselors and nurses, career tech offerings, employment training, art and music, facilities and fields and attracting vibrant staff with appropriate, professional compensation, vote yes.

Proceeds will also fund cities and counties for more affordable housing, parks, libraries, health and human services and public infrastructure. All of these affect students.

Our byzantine system of funding allows so many tax loopholes that today's youth are being harmed. Proposition 15 doesn’t impact homeowners, renters and small business. It is a tax correction on corporations like oil refineries, office buildings and amusement parks (rarely sold) so they are assessed fairly. Current commercial property tax allows rates from 1975, but has Disneyland grown in value? Chevron? Wells Fargo?

This corrects a loophole; it doesn’t create a new tax.

LAURIE FONG

Santa Rosa

For Chris Rogers

EDITOR: I appreciated Alan Petty’s letter recognizing the quality of our local leadership in Santa Rosa (“Think local,” Oct. 10). I want to acknowledge Santa Rosa Councilman Chris Rogers, who for the past four years has worked tirelessly for the city in the most difficult of times. He has broad experience and a deep knowledge of the challenges the city has and will continue to face. He meets issues head-on, with personal attention to the community. He is accessible and responsive to all citizens.

As this election finalizes our district representation, there will be at least two new council members with a steep learning curve ahead of them. The city critically needs the experienced leadership of Rogers, and I want to thank him for his service to date. I wholeheartedly endorse Chris Rogers’ candidacy in District 5.

PATTI CISCO

Santa Rosa

Necessary oversight

EDITOR: I support Sonoma County Measure P. It establishes a committee with certified and funded staff to investigate citizen complaints regarding the Sheriff’s Office. All government agencies including law enforcement should have oversight.

There have been too many instances where deputies made fetal errors or meted out “street justice.” This has cost taxpayers millions of dollars in court-ordered payments. Too often the targets of transgression are Black- and brown-skinned people, youth and poor people.

The sheriff is compromised by the law enforcement association, unions and loyalty to the badge. Even when clear malfeasance is involved, sheriff’s management has not changed underlying attitudes nor initiated meaningful training. Oversight will change this.

During my 70 years, I have witnessed a circle the wagons mentality in law enforcement. Professional oversight can change the paradigm. It will necessitate community interaction, better ethnic training and force recognition that deputies are law enforcement, not judges or jury.

Given the Black Lives Matter movement, calls to defund the police and our sizeable Latino community, we have a proactive chance to create a reasonable response here at home. Cost should be offset by a reduction in expensive lawsuits. Measure P is proactive.

ERNIE CARPENTER

Sebastopol

Leveling the playing field

EDITOR: Systemic racism and sexism have denied access to jobs, equal pay, housing, education, etc. to countless qualified people of color and women. Morality aside, recent studies have shown that this denial of access has cost the economy billions and has adversely affected us all.

It is in all of our economic interests to broaden participation in the economy — and I don’t understand why, if you “old white guys” aren’t afraid to compete with other “old white guys” for jobs, slots at universities, etc., you are so terrified of having to compete on a level playing field with qualified women, Black Americans and other people of color. Proposition 16 provides that level playing field. Vote yes.

ARLEE GEARY

Santa Rosa

