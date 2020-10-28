Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Every vote counts

EDITOR: I have to offer a counterargument to columnist Farhad Manjoo’s contention that 40 million voters in California are being ignored and that their votes don’t count (“In California, 40 million voters ignored,” Oct. 18).

Yes, the manner in which Senate seats are apportioned shows the anti-democratic sentiments of the writers of the Constitution, but at least now they are directly elected. Similarly, the Electoral College isn’t responsive to the popular vote, but the third branch works.

Look at the results of the election of 2018. Thanks to voters in California and other states, the House of Representatives was able to control some, if not all, of the worst excesses of the Senate and the president.

Every vote counts, and with the challenges facing our country today voting is more important than ever. It is important to vote for congressional candidates and local candidates. I am proud of my California congressional representatives, such as Katie Porter and Nancy Pelosi, and the roles they have played since 2018.

MÍA JAMES

Santa Rosa

Flores for school board

EDITOR: The Press Democrat recommended Jenni Klose for the Santa Rosa school board (“For SR schools, Klose is best pick,” editorial, Oct. 20). I feel that this isn’t the right call. Her opponent, Ever Flores, offers rarely found qualities in a challenger, namely that he is totally prepared for the job.

Flores has been on the ground with students for 25 years. He has helped countless students in our county as a counselor at Healdsburg High and as the director of the Santa Rosa Junior College summer program for students from migrant families.

Flores brought in wonderfully qualified teachers and assistants who helped struggling students to be able to progress in their academic lives. I personally observed the summer program and know young adults who participated and who are now productive citizens of Santa Rosa.

Our school board will benefit greatly from his experience. Please vote for Ever Flores for Area 1 school board representative.

SERGE ZIMBEROFF

Santa Rosa

Trump’s shenanigans

EDITOR: Each day brings more shenanigans from the Trump campaign and the GOP. The U.S. Postal Service was undercut to make voting by mail problematic. The second most populous state, Texas, limited ballot drop-off locations to one per county.

There is more blatant and shameless lying by the president daily. “Dr. Fauci was wrong more often than not.” “We’ve done a great job — I’ve actually saved over two million lives.” (The global death toll is just over 1 million, and the U.S. has 225,000 deaths, highest in the world by far). “The pandemic is behind us; we’re opening up!” And still resistance to masks. Why?

Now the president is demanding that Attorney General Bill Barr launch an investigation into the Biden family so that charges may be brought up before the election. This is based on debunked reports that are likely disinformation from Russia (now there’s a surprise).

You don’t have to believe the media on any of this — it’s on live audio and video every day, usually right from the president’s mouth.

This is the stuff of a script for a “Saturday Night Live” skit. It would be morbidly comical if it were not so pathetic and dangerous.

DWIGHT DALEY

Santa Rosa

Oversight and reform

EDITOR: Measure P is about the clearest and least complicated of any of the ballot measures this election. Measure P asks voters if they want stronger and wider oversight of and accountability for the Sheriff’s Office. As we know, this is a question for the country as it is for our county.

In point of fact, this law agency’s record has been anything but sterling. In the period 2008-2018, there were 65 deaths attributable to the Sheriff’s Office: Of these, 26 were “street deaths” and 39 were deaths of jail inmates, according to the Sonoma County Gazette. Sonoma County’s record was so alarming it predicated a federal investigation, 1995-1997, by the U.S. Civil Rights Commission, which resulted in the formal recommendation for a citizen’s review board.

This record of poor performance and excessive police brutality has cost the county, the taxpayers, millions of dollars in (successful) wrongful deaths lawsuits.

The huge signs advertising that Measure P “defunds” the police are a blatant lie. Nowhere in the measure does it say or imply that. Read it for yourself. A no vote on Measure P does nothing to reform Sonoma County police; a yes vote does. Police reform through strong oversight and accountability is clearly needed.

WILL SHONBRUN

Boyes Springs

Fines aren’t enough

EDITOR: I was disappointed to read that Purdue Pharma was only fined for its criminal marketing of OxyContin, which has led to countless deaths due to opioid addiction (“Drugmaker to pay $8.3 billion settlement,” Oct. 22). Why aren’t those responsible being jailed for murder?

Murder charges should be brought against all those, including the Sackler family, who promoted these drugs. The decisions to market these drugs were made by individual people, not companies. We will not see an end to this kind of abuse until the actual humans responsible for this criminal activity are brought to justice.

Another instance of big pharma/ business getting a pass by the Justice Department.

JIM BRAY

Santa Rosa

