Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Electric car bargains

EDITOR: Kristin Hollis cited several reasons why widespread adoption of electric cars is “still a long way off” (“Electric car headaches,” Letters, Oct. 24). Sadly, her comments reflect those of someone who doesn’t actually own and drive an e-vehicle. Most used electric cars aren’t facing the end of their batteries’ lifespan; rather, they have reached the end of their three-year lease. This makes them a bargain.

I bought a top-of-the-line used Nissan Leaf back in 2016 with 40,000 miles for under $9,000. Four years later, the battery is still performing at 90% of new, giving me more than enough range for my daily commute and errands. While I have a charger at home, I can use any of the charging stations located near work or along major thoroughfares; charging at home is no longer a necessity.

Added commitment to expanding electric charging infrastructure by the county would only make e-vehicles more feasible. They already have wide appeal for many drivers, and they help the county reach its carbon-reduction goals. I encourage anyone in the market for a used car to consider electric. You won’t miss stopping at gas stations, I assure you.

PAUL JOLLY

Santa Rosa

Census and Congress

EDITOR: You say the census should include people who live here illegally so California can have an extra representative in Congress (“Count everyone when apportioning congressional seats,” editorial, Oct. 22).

All people who live here participate in the economy and use roads, etc. It would be good to know how many nonresident, noncitizens live here for funding. However, undocumented immigrants cannot vote for a representative, and the congressperson cannot represent them (Medicare and welfare aren’t available to them).

Congress is elected by citizens and represents citizens. Should California have more members in Congress for people who can’t vote or receive federal aid as noncitizens?

All people should be counted, including their citizenship, but the government isn’t established to represent noncitizens.

All people need help and fair treatment. I never hesitated to do surgery at no charge for illegal immigrants because they were people in need.

Yes, we must care for and help all people, but Congress represents citizens. I don’t see the logic of more representatives in the House for nonvoting noncitizens.

ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

Bad decision-making

EDITOR: Young people’s attendance at parties during COVID is a definite argument against lower voting ages (“Petaluma schools suspend sports,” Tuesday). Making decisions based on facts and necessities for the community seems to have eluded these teens. On the other hand, there are adults who are covidiots and party hardy regardless of outcome, arguing “it’s my life" without thinking it might lead to another’s death.

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

Memoir of homelessness

EDITOR: A few weeks ago I saw a recommendation in the paper to read a book called “Directions to the Dumpster” (“Homeless man writes about life on the street,” Sept. 27). It is an autobiographical novel about homelessness in Sonoma County by Edward Campagnola. Since I was homeless myself in my late teens and early 20s, I couldn’t resist.

From a technical standpoint, I think the book is a disaster, but the story he tells much more than makes up for those shortcomings. Campagnola bares his soul, holding absolutely nothing back and giving us a vivid portrait of the events leading up to his homelessness, a pretty good idea of what that life was like, and a warts and all portrait of himself.

Campagnola’s book is a brilliant and courageous humanization of our homeless population. I especially suggest it to our local city council people and county supervisors. But whoever you are, you will get an education. Warning: Rated R.

EDWARD MEISSE

Santa Rosa

The virus ‘blitz’

EDITOR: Your Nov. 1 article on coronavirus cases said virus deaths in the United Kingdom stood at 46,555 (“UK coronavirus cases pass 1 million”). That’s 1,903 more than were killed in German bomber attacks during the blitz of 1940-41.

BILL WALLACE

Sonoma

Senior care secrecy

EDITOR: Why the often-criticized Sundari Mase has remained in her position as Sonoma County’s public health officer is puzzling. She talks about transparency, but repeatedly refuses to list the COVID rates for Sonoma County’s senior care facilities, citing the federal HIPAA law as the reason.

This is false logic as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act is designed to protect the privacy of personal medical records, not numerical reports of deaths that make no mention of the individual.

How are people in Sonoma County who have to face the possibility of housing their loved ones in a facility supposed to protect them without this critical data? Is Mase more concerned with patient safety or facilities’ corporate interests?

If Mase isn’t up to the task, it’s time for someone else to do the job.

JORDON BERKOVE

Forestville

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.