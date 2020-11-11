Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: As someone who has grown up on a small-scale organic farm, I've seen farming be a force for good. It can employ good people, nourish the earth and humans and raise healthy, content animals. There is still room for positive change, though.

I heartily commend Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, for introducing the Farm System Reform Act. This comprehensive bill would help farmers who own concentrated animal feeding operations — also known as factory farms — transition to more ecologically sound agriculture practices.

We know that factory farms harm workers with low wages and unsafe conditions, which COVID-19 has exacerbated. Animals and the environment suffer in these unsanitary, confined operations too.

By rewarding farmers economically for transitioning to renewable energy and regenerative land-based farming, we would put proven healthy agricultural methods into practice, and this benefits everyone.

No matter the outcome of the election, or our political affiliations, perhaps we can unite behind meaningful measures to sequester carbon in the soil (thus removing it from the atmosphere). Our children and grandchildren will thank us for taking action now to mitigate and reverse climate change.

Let's support taxpayer dollars going toward agriculture that stores carbon in the soil, treats animals kindly and nurtures biodiversity.

REBECCA CANRIGHT

Sebastopol

For a full count

EDITOR: Roger Delgado’s letter (“Census and Congress, Nov. 4) troubles me. He wrote, "We must care for and help all people." I agree. However, I don’t understand how limiting the census to citizens would make a positive difference in achieving that end.

Planning care for all people requires knowing how many people there are. Schools don’t base the number of teachers and classrooms on the number of children holding citizenship. Grocery stores base inventory on customers, not citizenship. We do have residents without documentation. Businesses in the United States hire these workers, wittingly or unwittingly. Those workers benefit their employers and our society with their work. The vast majority of those without documents are here to stay. They need to be counted for the benefit of all.

We presently have many people in our country who don't vote or aren’t permitted to vote yet are citizens. Children under 18, citizens not registered to vote, persons convicted of certain crimes or imprisoned -- depending on the state in which they reside. To equate citizenship and voting is erroneous.

Does he mean to say that only people who vote should be counted in a census?

IRIS LOMBARD

Sonoma

Welcome back

EDITOR: At this time there are so many words to express the sentiments felt by people from all walks of life, whether it be the local, national or international level. But the mayor of Paris, yes France, seems to have nailed it in three simple words: Welcome back America.

JIM FAHY

Santa Rosa

Transition of power

EDITOR: Last year, when Michael Cohen, the longtime Donald Trump lawyer and "fixer," testified before a congressional committee, he indicated that if Trump lost the 2020 election he would not go gracefully. He said, “Given my experience working for Mr. Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020, there will never be a peaceful transition of power,”

The concession speeches of George H.W. Bush and Al Gore were eloquent and dignified. Trump arrogantly rages like a child having a tantrum spewing outrageous demands and ridiculous lies. If indeed the election were contingent on character it is clear this man has none.

D. M. McCURDY

Santa Rosa

Unintended consequences

EDITOR: We voted to allow convicted felons who are on parole the right to vote. This means that felons on parole, who statistically recidivate at a 74% rate, meaning they commit additional crimes usually while still on parole, can now vote on propositions such as the length of prison terms, bail, misdemeanor vs. felony charges, prison population reduction, etc.

This proves to me that Californians have lost their ability, or willingness, to consider unintended consequences and simply vote on what sounds nice or revolutionary and not what is actually rational or logically functional.

It should be noted that The Press Democrat supported this proposition within its recommendations for voting.

BOB PROCTOR

Rohnert Park

Left in port

EDITOR: Dungeness crab fishing is delayed again for commercial crabbers, and yet recreational crab season started Saturday with the deployment of 35,000-50,000 sport pots in District 10 (Gualala River to Pigeon Point), according to state Department of Fish and Wildlife estimates (“Whales delay crab season,” Nov. 5). The most recent survey in District 10 for whales counted 48 whales encompassing 3,476 square miles. What utter hypocrisy by state and federal agencies to allow sport pots and not commercial pots. We are barely allowed to work, so please just give us the maps to the food banks and other social services. Then we can be soaking up more tax dollars to survive. Let us work.

CHARLIE BECK

Bodega Bay

