Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Showing respect

EDITOR: Nobody is insisting on “Kumbaya” right now. I understand, and Joe Biden does too, that losing an election is difficult, and it can take time to heal and move on.

Further, I can empathize that some people have felt offended by some of the rhetoric and actions from the left. As a Democrat, it’s also offensive to me that right-wing media frequently accuses us of “hating America.” Part of Biden’s message: Let’s all tone down the rhetoric.

When Biden says to come together as a country, he is not insisting on “Kumbaya” or that you love him as of this moment. He is talking about taking the first step. That is, to trust the hardworking poll workers and election officials across our beloved nation and to support the results as legitimate. Hillary Clinton did so and encouraged her supporters to do so when she conceded the morning after the 2016 election. And Biden has never suggested Trump’s 2016 win wasn’t legitimate.

This trust and support is the foundation of our democracy. With time, perhaps Biden can win some Republican support. But for now, how about just this first step? Personally, I gave that respect to Trump when he took office.

ADAM CHARP

Santa Rosa

Newsom’s bad example

EDITOR: So, Gov. Gavin Newsom attended a birthday dinner with multiple guests at the French Laundry in Yountville (“Newsom apologies for attending Napa dinner,” Saturday).

We are told continually by this “leader” that we shouldn’t gather for Thanksgiving, but if we do only three households can be present, we must wear masks between bites and have Thanksgiving dinner outside. Everyone must bring their own utensils, and only the host should serve the food (no passing the bowl of mashed potatoes). Indoor restroom facilities may be used, but they need to be sanitized frequently, and your gathering needs to be limited to two hours.

Newsom’s apology was empty and weak. Who is going to listen to him any longer? Is anyone else tired of “do what I say, not what I do”?

Happy Thanksgiving everyone, and pass the potatoes.

DAWN BURNS

Santa Rosa

Criticizing Trump

EDITOR: Sandy Metzger (“A proud Republican,” Letters, Sunday) and other Republicans are upset that Democrats and the media have constantly criticized Donald Trump throughout his presidency. They need to understand we didn’t criticize him just to be mean. We did so because he said and did vile, cruel things.

He ripped children from their mothers’ arms and put them in cages. He called hate groups “very fine people.” He told four congresswomen of color, who are American citizens, to “go back to where you came from.”

He accelerated global warming. He laughed off a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands. And now his refusal to concede and his spreading of falsehoods are damaging America.

So, yes, we criticized him. But now we’re saying, let’s end the divisiveness. Trump supporters, we know you love your man. But look in the mirror and ask yourself, does he really love America? Does he still deserve your support? What are you enabling? Please try, and we will too.

JOHN MASON

Santa Rosa

Parks and fires

EDITOR: JT O’Neill suggests that residents chose to live next to a park (“Regional park neighbors,” Letters, Friday). Many residents living near what is now North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park have been on their properties for 20 years or 40 years or more — long before Cooper’s Grove became a park.

Now we are faced with added fire danger from campfires on top of the uncontrolled wildland fires that have ravaged our county over the past three years. Post-traumatic stress disorder is as real as homes and property lost during these events.

The park is already open for day use. Residents shouldn’t have to think of moving over fears of a campfire becoming a wildfire.

JEAN LaCOMBE

Santa Rosa

The intelligence briefing

EDITOR: Oh, the irony! Donald Trump won't bother to read the president’s daily intelligence briefing, and he won’t allow President-elect Joe Biden access to the briefing. What better examples can there be of Trump’s attitude toward governing than not using information from intelligence professionals and his smallness in denying Biden access?

What a loser.

ERIC NEEL

Cloverdale

Insidious cartoon

EDITOR: Your Nov. 14 editorial cartoon pictured a graveyard with an “I voted” sticker on every headstone. There’s no way to interpret this except as furtherance of the lie that this month’s election was corrupt and fraudulent, even though your own reporting shows that federal, state and local election security officials of both parties agree that there was no significant electoral fraud. In fact, they have called this the most secure election in living memory.

I find your decision to include this dishonest and insidious propaganda on your editorial page not just disappointing, but outrageous and deeply offensive. It’s an insult to the millions of patriotic Americans who overcame a multitude of obstacles, voter suppression and even the deadly risk of COVID to cast their honest ballots in record numbers. It supports the attack on the very heart of our democracy and on two centuries of unbroken peaceful transitions of power that’s now being waged from the highest office in the land.

You owe us all an apology.

ROY JIMENEZ

Sonoma

