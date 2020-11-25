Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Hypocritical leaders

EDITOR: The coronavirus is a horrible thing happening all over the world, but there is one good thing that has come out of this horrific pandemic: We get to see what hypocrites our elected officials are.

Our governor went to a fancy restaurant with a dozen others, then in his apology said it was outside, but pictures came out showing everyone eating side by side indoors.

Then came a very expensive but necessary trip to Hawaii by state lawmakers, including Sen. Bill Dodd, who said it was an opportunity to learn about issues that will be on future agendas. I guess he hasn’t heard of Zoom, which our children are required to use for their education.

It’s no wonder many people aren’t taking this seriously .

RALEIGH CHAIX

Willits

Biden and climate

EDITOR: Your editorial about President-elect Joe Biden reversing direction on climate change was so encouraging and hopeful (“Biden expected to deliver on his climate promises,” Nov. 15). The editorial laid out several ways Biden can effect climate improvements, and all are welcome, including rejoining the Paris agreement, promoting electric vehicles, microgrids, wind and solar, ramping up vehicle fuel efficiency standards, etc.

But the core of an effective climate policy must be reduction of fossil fuel use. Putting more electric cars on the road doesn’t help if they use electricity generated by coal, for example.

A very effective tool focused on such a reduction is a carbon fee or tax. This market-based approach is endorsed by Nobel-winning economists, and Republican as well as Democratic members of Congress.

To ease the added living costs caused by such a tax, a carbon dividend, such as the one included in House bill HR 763, would return the collected fees to every household in the country in a monthly check.

This carbon fee-and-dividend plan can be implemented quickly and start producing results immediately. Let’s hope Biden includes this tool in his toolbox.

PAUL LARKIN

Sebastopol

Sour grapes

EDITOR: Gayle Kozlowski contends that “if everything is on the up and up, the numbers would be the same” in a recount of the presidential election (“A necessary recount,” Letters, Nov. 14). Looking back in internet archives, when Donald Trump got his electoral victory over Hillary Clinton’s 2.9 million popular vote win, I don’t see any Trump supporters demanding a recount “just to be sure everything was on the up and up.” Sour grapes cannot be pressed into drinkable wine.

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

The last act

EDITOR: We need an author to chronicle the last desperate days of the Trump administration. Is the outgoing president Lear, Macbeth, Richard the Third, Othello or Hamlet?

Who are the supporting roles? Ivanka as Regen, Mike Pence as Banquo and Rudy Giuliani as Falstaff or Pompey?

This book, play or tragic opera could become a classic read by generations. It’s too bad Faulkner, O’Neill and Verdi aren’t available.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Unfair loan relief

EDITOR: There is a movement for the government (i.e., taxpayers) to pay off student loans created to pay their exorbitant college expenses. What about those who scrimped to pay the expenses as incurred?

My son took off a year and worked hard for a construction company to pay the majority of his last two years of tuition at Iowa State University, and while at school he worked at many part-time jobs to pay living expenses. The money that we loaned to him, he paid us back, so after hard work and careful money management, he graduated with a high scholastic record and no debt.

After all his diligence, his dream was attending the Iowa State School of Veterinary Medicine, and by special arrangement under “affirmative discrimination,” he was cheated out of one of the few positions because he enjoyed what is normally called “white privilege.”

If the regime is going to pay off student loans, how will they compensate my son who didn’t participate in any expensive fraternal organizations or special events?

KENNETH LARSEN

Santa Rosa

Sheriff’s priorities

EDITOR: You reported that the city of Vallejo was paying $750,000 to a local man viciously beaten on camera by one of their police officers, Spencer Muniz-Bottomley (“Vallejo to pay $750,000 to end suit,” Nov. 22). The article didn’t report, as the San Francisco Chronicle did, that the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office now employs Muniz-Bottomley. Nor did it report that Vallejo had paid out on another case involving this officer.

Sheriff Mark Essick seems to have plenty of time to opine on medical issues and to try to subvert the will of the people by threatening to litigate against Measure P. Maybe, instead, he should spend a little more time reviewing his department’s recruiting policies and the background checks it performs on candidates.

That might be a little more boring, but it would save us taxpayers millions in future payouts for known bad cops.

MARK SWEDLUND

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.