Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: I have a sudden urge to reread “The Caine Mutiny” by Herman Wouk. The behaviors and accusations coming from the White House are classic Capt. Queeg. It would almost be funny if it wasn't so dangerous and inflammatory. Will we ever really find out who ate the strawberries? Meanwhile, the ship is running over its own tow rope because the captain is distracted. Our Sonoma County library has copies of this book and probably the movie as well. It's worth reading.

SHERRILL DUNNING-RILEY

Windsor

Money and pressure

EDITOR: Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli said one of his financial supporters, wealthy developer Bill Gallaher, has “never asked me or put pressure on me to vote one way or the other” (“Windsor set to repeal gas ban,” Dec. 1). I would argue that Gallaher has put 43,750 points of pressure on Foppoli, one for each dollar he has donated in the past three election cycles. Citizens such as Gallaher are free to use their money to support their candidates and try to influence politics to their own benefit. Foppoli just needs to figure out who he’s working for.

KATHLEEN HAMILTON

Santa Rosa

Thanksgiving myth

EDITOR: Kudos to The Press Democrat for the special Gratitude section on Nov. 26, an uplifting celebration of generosity and resilience even in the midst of difficult and challenging times.

However, it’s important to challenge the popular myth of that first Thanksgiving. While the Europeans would have starved if the Wampanoag people hadn’t taught them how to fish, hunt and grow food, the native population was decimated by European diseases. Many were kidnapped and enslaved or killed by the newcomers.

While the indigenous communities regularly held celebrations of gratitude, the first official proclamation of Thanksgiving was in 1637 by Massachusetts Bay Colony Gov. John Winthrop to celebrate the safe return of men from a massacre of more than 600 Pequot men, women and children. Thanksgiving was made a national holiday by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863 -- to bring together a country divided by the Civil War.

Since 1970, the Native Americans of New England have marked the day as a day of mourning to highlight the history of genocide, the occupation of their lands and the suppression of their culture. Native peoples are still impacted by ongoing exploitation, and we need to tell the truth about the history.

JENNY BLAKER

Cotati

Remaking neighborhoods

EDITOR: The neighbors of the historic Petaluma 6th Street home currently on track for construction of an underground space of 4,000-plus square feet are the current recipients of the dubious rewards of being a "happening place" (“Neighbors digging in,” Dec. 3).

I call it the Coronado Syndrome, where a sleepy Navy town was converted to a mega-mansion enclave of the wealthy. The Historical Society was used to greenlight plans that involved massive changes in neighborhoods close to the beach. This was at a minimal cost to realtors, developers, architects and builders in return for massive payouts with at least a 30% premium over usual and customary charges.

It always helped the applicant to have a preservationist on board who could recommend wood-framed windows or, in this case, replacing brick entry steps with original wooden ones. Or as we wryly joked in the aughts, one stud was left.

I hope the neighbors have success curbing these plans. In Coronado, basements also had to have pumps because there was an underground river. What might the plans be to recharge the underground water removed to keep this basement dry?

Best of luck confronting the powers that be.

LINDA L. FRALEY

Santa Rosa

Unkept promises

EDITOR: In a recent letter touting Donald Trump’s coronavirus response, Sandy Barklow smugly asserted, “Here is what all of us who support Trump know: Promises made; promises kept” (“Vaccine successes,” Nov. 21).

Barklow seems to forget that Trump said the coronavirus would disappear “without a vaccine,” it would disappear when the weather got warmer, and it would be gone by Easter.

Just for the record, he also promised to drain the swamp, release his tax returns and make Mexico pay for his wall. And he promised to end North Korea’s nuclear program, bring peace to the Middle East and make China pay for tariffs on imported goods.

On top of that, he claimed he would reduce the federal deficit, lower prescription drug prices and repeal and replace Obamacare with something “beautiful.”

Oh, he also promised that if elected president, he wouldn’t have time to play golf.

Promises made; promises, uh, er, well, never mind.

Sad. Pathetic. Trump.

PAT CORCORAN

Occidental

Let’s plan ahead

EDITOR: Save fossil fuels for future generations’ uses other than combustible engines. Even if renewable energy could cost more (which it doesn’t), we should be willing to pay more to stop polluting the water and earth.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is allowing fracking and President-elect Joe Biden favors fracking. Write to them and request that they disallow fracking, which pollutes the underground water permanently which affects wells.

Renewable energy such as solar, wind and hydroelectric make jobs and don’t pollute the environment. Don’t remove the dams. Build dams and fish ladders. Dams store water during droughts, produce electricity, prevent downstream flooding, water farm crops and provide healthy recreation.

What we need is someone who knows what we need. Let’s do what our educated scientists and engineers recommend.

LEONARD RIEPENHOFF

Santa Rosa