Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Unmasked is undressed

EDITOR: Shouldn’t those who protest ordinances requiring masks be protesting ordinances long in place that require clothing in public places?

The reasoning for and against the one is the same as for the other. Clothing ordinances are in part based on public health issues. Clothing prevents some of the disease-carrying parts of the human body from contaminating objects others are forced to contact, and that prevention is one justification most people can agree to, even if they lean toward believing that someone who objects to nakedness can just avert their gaze.

Health concerns are considered by most to be sufficient reason to curtail the civil right of freedom to dress or not to dress in public.

Likewise, mask ordinances are based on public health issues. Masks are known to strongly help prevent contamination of the air that others in the same public space must breathe. Similarly to health concerns about clothing, health concerns regarding masks would seem to be sufficient reason to curtail the civil right of freedom to mask or not to mask in public.

Surely consistency in reasoning requires that those who advocate for freedom from masks should advocate for freedom from clothing, too?

DAVID W. BROWN

Occidental

A nation of people, not states

EDITOR: Jonah Goldberg correctly called out the hypocrisy of Republican attempts to subvert the Electoral College in 2020 after they embraced it in 2016 (“Texas suit a shameful display of hypocrisy,” Friday). Then he challenged us to disagree with his own continuing support of that unfair and antiquated institution. Allow me to answer his challenge.

Goldberg claimed that the Electoral College is a "bulwark against despotism." During the past four years, the U.S. came as close as ever to despotism precisely because the Electoral College in 2016 gave us a president opposed by a majority of the nation’s voters. Some bulwark.

He went on to praise the notion that, under our Constitution, states elect presidents, not citizens. Well shame on Abraham Lincoln, who said we have a government “of the people, by the people, and for the people,” not of the states, by the states, and for the states.

DAVE STEIN

Santa Rosa

Assessing Barr

EDITOR: Attorney General William Barr is a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma. He has demeaned the independence of the office by mischaracterizing the Mueller investigation in the president’s favor and dropping the charges against Roger Stone. Then he strongly supported its independence by not confirming the Hunter Biden investigation before the election and then stating that there was no widespread election fraud, directly contradicting the president. How will history judge him?

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Turning Texas blue

EDITOR: I see headlines blaring that Elon Musk — and tens of thousands of other Californians — are moving to Texas. But consider that this could be a good thing. California’s population continues to rise, but at a slower pace than before. And all those skilled workers moving to Texas are turning the state blue. Give this process a little more time, and the dysfunctional Electoral College will no longer matter.

STEVE SCHLICH

Petaluma

The big slide

EDITOR: In four short years the United States has gone from being the richest and most respected country in the world to being the absolute dumbest and least respected country. This slide has been highlighted by our inept and disastrous nonresponse to the coronavirus.

We have by far the greatest number of deaths, and our economy will be the most devastated as our government did next to nothing to help small businesses, such as restaurants and bars, and working people.

Republicans in Congress have treated Americans as if we were illegal, unwanted refugees looking for a handout. They have refused to help working people beyond the initial CARES Act passed in March. The cruelty is astounding.

European countries have supported their citizens and small businesses with livable stipends. They are far ahead of America and getting over the pandemic and restarting their economies. This plunge is led by our megalomaniac president and his brainwashed followers who continue to reject scientific evidence.

TOM LANZONE

Sebastopol

Unfair fire rules

EDITOR: The fire safe road code was written in 1991 and is currently being rewritten. One change will affect many people in rural areas. For any new development to occur, including modification of existing properties that will increase use, all roads leading to the property must be 20 feet wide with 2 feet of clearance on either side. This includes any new single-family homes, cannabis farms or a granny unit added to a home.

There are many who don’t agree with the rules. They are landowners who want to build homes on their remote properties, cannabis farmers and small developers.

The new rules create issues including social inequity, disqualifying development on the most affordable properties in the state, adding to homelessness, barriers to small businesses, government overreach, landowner rights and more. Those who support the rule changes have one goal in common: to stop development in rural areas.

Rural California is for farmers, ranchers, rugged and independent citizens, not just for wealthy people with mega-mansions. Please add your name to the list of citizens who disagree with these new policies by emailing publiccomments@bof.ca.gov.

RENEE NUGENT

Sonoma

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.