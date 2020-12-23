Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

‘Patriot bracelets’

EDITOR: With mass vaccination essential to vanquish COVID-19, taking a shot for the team could earn one a green, elastic, waterproof “patriot bracelet.” I want one. Just showing it on one’s wrist would earn one special entry to stores, restaurants, theaters, airliners, hair and nail salons and school classes.

A chip encoded with one’s ID, driver’s license number and date of birth would enable easy detection of illicit transfers or counterfeiting.

Inexpensive, mass-produced and dispensed upon completion of one’s second injection, it could incentivize getting vaccinated and be a bipartisan badge of caring for humanity, freedom and the shared prosperity of speeding up reopening for every country. Reassuring, voluntary, free and painless to wear, even when bathing.

DR. BRIEN SEELEY

Santa Rosa

Feinstein’s example

EDITOR: Your Sunday Forum column by Erika D. Smith suggesting that Sen. Dianne Feinstein resign so that Gov. Gavin Newsom can appoint a Black and a Latino woman to the Senate made my high-pressured blood boil (“One vacancy is good, but two would allow Newsom to name Black and Latino senators”).

The voters of California reelected Feinstein by an overwhelming majority because she represented our state and nation in the Senate with honor and integrity for more than 24 years. To suggest that she resign is an insult to her and to those who elected her to serve.

And, as she indicated in George Skelton’s column (“Feinstein earned right to decide whether it’s time for her to resign,” Sunday), she has the ability to “work across the aisle,” an attribute that President-elect Joe Biden has pointed out as necessary and something he did throughout his many years in the Senate. Her ability to compromise and befriend Republican senators is the way democracy is supposed to work.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris spent many years building her resume and campaigned hard to earn her Senate seat. The people of California rewarded her for her efforts. I suggest those wishing to replace her follow the same path.

R. LEWIS DARLING

Santa Rosa

Government Grinches

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom and all the other government decision-makers get the Grinch designation. They’re making decisions that have nothing to do with the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Now the struggling restaurant industry that seemed to stabilize has had its legs cut out from underneath. HopMonk Tavern laying off 122 workers hits hard to those families (“Restaurants downsize,” Thursday).

Perhaps if our elected officials who make these bad decisions lost 50% or more of their salaries, maybe they would have a reality check.

Restaurants, hair salons and whoever else was shut down aren’t the cause of the transmission of the coronavirus. They adhere to health care standards with masks, cleaning and limiting those in their shops.

We can’t get the vaccines and start inoculating the Sonoma County population fast enough. So much for a happy holidays to all.

ANDREW SMITH

Santa Rosa

Closing churches

EDITOR: Why are churches closed under local COVID rules, when retailers aren’t? Here's my speculation, based on my own behavior.

At Oliver’s Market or Costco, I grab a cart and keep moving, up and down aisles, looking for specific items. I have never sung with gusto or hugged numerous people at the grocery store. I don’t stay in the same place for more than five minutes. While I may see one or two people I know, it’s mostly strangers, whom I expect to avoid.

At church, I talk to friends, standing and chatting in one spot, face to face. Then we sit in pews for more than hour, standing up to mingle our voices (and breath) in song. Afterward, as with restaurant dining, we linger to enjoy the company.

When people gather at restaurants, bars, salons, gyms, churches and other destinations, we expect to be in proximity, in one spot, for more than 10 minutes — not so at grocery stores and retail businesses.

With hospitals near capacity, it is not persecution to expect churches, along with other places where people linger, to close temporarily.

ELLEN SKAGERBERG

Santa Rosa

Fraud absurdity

EDITOR: The idea that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by Democrats is demonstrably absurd by any reasonable observation of the overall election results.

First, the attorney general, a Donald Trump apologist and defender, has stated there was no election fraud that would change the outcome.

The theory that the Dominion voting machines switched Trump votes to Joe Biden is false, since manual recounts produced the same result and the Dominion machines were used in many states that Trump won.

Further if there were fraudulent votes cast, why didn’t the Democrats flip the Senate by winning seats in several states where incumbent Republicans won? In addition, Democrats lost 10 seats in the House.

Clearly, this election was a rejection of Donald Trump. It is obvious when examining state-by-state results that many Republicans voted along party lines in Senate and House contests but voted for Biden in order to deposit Trump in the dustbin of history.

DON RAIMONDI

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.