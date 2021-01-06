Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Democracy under attack

EDITOR: America is under attack. Not by any of the threats that we have feared for decades. This threat is more dangerous and more insidious than any threat we have ever encountered. It is action, based on lies, being taken by Republican politicians.

We ignored wacky conspiracy theories. The Earth is flat, we never went to the moon, Barack Obama wasn’t born in America, Sandy Hook was staged. Those are all lies. Lizard people are running America. Really? Now we are told the election was rigged. That is a lie.

Almost 50 years ago, I worked with an admitted communist who believed our constitutional democracy was doomed to eventual failure because people lacked the intelligence necessary to protect the Constitution. In the aftermath of the November election, I fear he was right.

Any resistance to the Electoral College vote is an attempt to overthrow the election and the Constitution. We must stand up to this threat, call it what is and put it down.

The Republicans in Congress, who all swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, should have done so already. Those who are engaging in this attempted coup should be imprisoned, and those who support them should be ashamed of themselves.

LEW LARSON

Sebastopol

‘Mindless bracelets’

EDITOR: I take umbrage with Dr. Brien Seeley (“ ‘Patriot bracelets,’ ” Letters, Dec. 23). To equate handing over our personal information so it can be encoded into a chip to being a patriot is downright scary. You shouldn’t give the keys to the kingdom away to Bill Gates and his big computer in the sky.

Seeley would like us all to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and then be rewarded with a “patriot bracelet.” What he suggests is the antithesis of patriotism. The bracelets should be renamed “mindless bracelets.”

His letter was ambiguous, in my opinion. What does he mean when he says, “Just showing it (the bracelet) on one’s wrist would earn special entry to stores, restaurants, theaters, airliners, hair and nail salons and school classes”? Sounds like those who don’t get the vaccine would be denied these basic freedoms.

These vaccines are in the fledgling stage. They are new and therefore quite untested with regard to possible side effects. Honestly, we better start seriously guarding our freedoms, what’s left of them, because Seeley just gave us a little peek into what the left has in store for us. It sounds like “get the shot or else.”

There is only one cure for this — read some history.

BOBBI REESER

Santa Rosa

Nonessential travel

EDITOR: Since we are under a stay-at-home order, why are airports open to nonessential travel? California has taken the lead in shutting down, yet we continue to allow travel to and from states that have not taken COVID-19 as seriously as we do here. Surely this is one reason that cases are spiking despite our restrictions.

STEVE WEAVER

Windsor

It’s time for Trump to go

EDITOR: Donald Trump is a member of an exclusive group of American presidents who have been impeached. He’s also a member of a smaller group who refused to accept the results of an election they lost. Let’s not forget that he lost the popular vote twice. We’ve not had many presidents who’ve lost the popular vote twice.

So, what does our country gain if Republicans succeed in overturning our 2020 election? We get to keep as president for four more years a two-time loser who has been impeached and resists our traditional peaceful transition of administrations.

Should we then expect a peaceful transition from a man who has repeatedly said he would only accept the election results if he won?

A man who can’t recognize his own loss, and alter course for the good of the country, shouldn’t be president.

He lost this election for the simple reasons that Americans are tired of being ridiculed by him. Tired of his divisiveness, pitting Americans against each other while playing footsie with the likes of Vladimir Putin. Tired of his lies and demanding loyalty to him over the Constitution.

He had his chance. Patriotic Americans want a different leader. Republicans in Congress should get on board.

DON GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

A view of Biden

EDITOR: I have read many opinions of President Donald Trump over the past four years, and I feel it is only fair to share my opinion of former Vice President Joe Biden. He is a corrupt, cognitively challenged, career politician who used his 47 years in Washington to enrich himself and his family by peddling influence. Now I am supposed to accept him as president. God help us all.

JUNE KEEFER

Santa Rosa

Trump’s petulance

EDITOR: For someone with an ego larger than the house he currently lives in, I cannot for the life of me understand why Donald Trump is acting like a spoiled, petulant child. Sure, he will go down in history. As the worst loser ever, a cheat, liar and bully. Nice legacy. As for the 140 members of the House and Senate who are backing him, their legacy will be sealed as well for fighting against the very democracy they were sworn to uphold. So sad, really.

DEB McGAULEY

Santa Rosa

