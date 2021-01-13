Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

A party at Mar-a-Lago

EDITOR: I have a fabulous idea for what those Proud Boys can do on Inauguration Day. Since Donald Trump loves them because they’re so, um, “special,” perhaps they can head down to Mar-a-Lago on Jan. 20 and join the party celebrating their messiah. I’m positive Trump can’t wait to rub elbows with his most ardent supporters and will even waive the dress code so painted potbellies and roadkill pelts will be perfectly acceptable.

There is only one thing that would make me happier than seeing Trump and that utterly useless Mike Pence being escorted out of office by Capitol Police. That would be seeing the next day’s six-inch headlines around the world declaring, “You’re fired!”

M.A. McCREA

Santa Rosa

A COVID inaugural

EDITOR: In the time of COVID, many couples have had to pare down their weddings to bare essentials. I’d like to suggest that President-elect Joe Biden do the same. I wish he’d “elope,” taking with him only the necessary witnesses for a very private and very safe inauguration.

BOBBIN TOBIN

Petaluma

Trump must go

EDITOR: Section IV of the 25th Amendment allows the vice president, together with a “majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide,” to declare the president “unable to discharge the powers and duties” of office. A transfer of authority is immediate, and the vice president becomes acting president — not president — while the president remains in office, albeit divested of all authority.

If there was any doubt about Donald Trump’s incapacity, after he incited to riot, he didn’t call in the National Guard, even after the rioters stopped the operation of Congress and threatened the safety of its members. Given his incitement to riot and encouragement of those assaulting officers and our democracy, not to mention the rest of his high crimes and misdemeanors, he needs to be out now.

As for the rioters, had they been Black or Hispanic, most would be dead. There is no question that hundreds of them should be prosecuted for rioting, assault on federal officers, trespassing, destruction of government property, theft and, arguably, sedition. The state legislator from West Virginia who invaded the Capitol resigned; now he must be prosecuted.

WALT FRAZER

Graton

Vaccine priorities

EDITOR: We must simplify the COVID vaccine distribution plan. Endless lobbying by interest groups and confusion will reign otherwise. UCSF and other health experts are suggesting that we acknowledge who is dying in our hospitals, and vaccinate accordingly, following this current phase of vaccinating health care workers.

Since more than 80% of the deaths are seniors, counties should make plans to start vaccinating all residents over the age of 55, oldest first. While few people carry papers stating why their medical conditions or jobs should place them first, most every adult has identification indicating their age.

We simply don’t have the luxury of time to haggle over the importance of job categories.

This is wildfire management in the middle of the century’s worst conflagration. It’s imperative that we find a way to keep our hospitals available for all emergencies, lower the death rate and get our economy back.

For those arguing that younger essential workers receive the vaccine first, it isn’t yet proven that vaccines eliminate transmission; in other words, a vaccinated essential worker could still spread the disease asymptomatically. The emphasis therefore should be on preventing preventable deaths — and those are overwhelmingly occurring in our senior population.

TERRY LEACH

Healdsburg

Time to come together

EDITOR: Continuously making fun and forever mocking supporters of Donald Trump isn’t bringing this country together. Calling Trump supporters a mob and terrorists while never mentioning the acts of violence committed by groups like antifa and Black Lives Matter is biased and shameful.

Jan. 6 was a sad day for Trump supporters. A woman who was a veteran lost her life.

I don’t want to live in a socialist country. I hope Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will do their best to include the views of supporters of Trump. We all have to be adults and work together for the safety and security of our great nation.

It’s time to stop the childish name calling and come together, as adults.

GAYLE KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

GOP complicity

EDITOR: Isn’t it rich that it took a MAGA insurrection at our nation’s Capitol to compel Senate and House Republicans to finally speak out against this president? They should spare us their newfound sense of indignation, and they shouldnt insult our intelligence. For four years, they unquestioningly fell in line with their dear leader out of fear of reprisal or with the hope that he would facilitate their ascension in the current version of the Republican Party — the party of Trump. They have no credibility, and they have no principles or soul. It is too late for their ignominy to be sanitized or erased.

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

