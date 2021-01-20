Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

A logistical failure

EDITOR: I’m deeply disappointment in the state and local responses to the COVID crisis. California and Sonoma County seem disorganized or inept at handling some basic logistics in their response.

Why are we 10 months into the pandemic and unable to test people efficiently and contact trace if they are positive? Staffing is supposedly an issue yet there are more than 300,000 nursing students and more than 600,000 volunteers in the Community Emergency Response Team and Medical Reserve Corps. Surely we don’t need to hire full-time contact tracers when we could mobilize and train volunteers who would work free.

For 10 months we have known that we would eventually have a vaccine, and this would be the largest vaccination program in U.S. history. Why are we just now trying to figure out who will administer the vaccines?

What about those hundreds of thousands nursing students and volunteers? Can’t they work under the supervision of a registered nurse and speed up the administration of vaccines to within 12 hours of receipt of new shipments? Can’t Silicon Valley create a scheduling app that prioritizes appointments based on public health criteria, local vaccination center and age?

If Amazon can sell, select and deliver 2.3 billion packages in 2020, surely this country can administer 300 million vaccines more efficiently.

GEOFFREY W. PETERS

Cloverdale

A ‘War at Home’

EDITOR: I volunteer with the American Red Cross in disaster responses. One day recently, I spent considerable time screening volunteers from across our nation to respond and deploy with the Red Cross to civil disturbances in our nation, just as it does around the world.

Having lived through World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, 9/11 and the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, I find this War at Home disturbing and disgusting.

I hope and pray, and hope you do likewise, that this curse of lies and hate in our nation will end, soon. Don’t be silent. Stand for what is good and right.in America. And pray for the safety of our National Guard troops and first responders who protect the American people.

JOE CLENDENIN

Santa Rosa

Necessary tax fixes

EDITOR: Here are some tax changes needed immediately so those hurt financially by the pandemic don’t get a tax bill when they file income taxes for 2020. As an income tax preparer the past six years for low-income filers, I have seen too many people have to pay back money.

Unemployment insurance needs to be tax free. This is like a double tax on those losing their jobs. Very few have federal and state income taxes taken out of their unemployment checks. The pandemic made it worse for millions of Americans. Social Security money for those 66 and over, which is full retirement age, should not have any of this money taxed. Sometimes it is because of other income coming in. Many still work, some have retirement income, interest or investments. California doesn’t tax Social Security income.

Also, raise the tax subsidies on the health care exchange. Seniors often give back part of their tax subsidies because their income fluctuated and the tax subsidies are too low. Tax subsidies need to be increased for the middle class, not just low-income filers.

ANDREW SMITH

Santa Rosa

Discarding evidence

EDITOR: I am concerned that the Capitol building wasn’t treated like a crime scene. After the storming of the Capitol we saw janitors and even a congressman picking up debris and placing items in garbage bags. That is evidence linking those seen or partially seen on television to misdemeanor property crimes, such as trespassing and destruction of public property, to felonious criminal acts from assault to murder.

A water bottle, a cigarette butt or even a strand of hair can help lead to convictions through fingerprinting and DNA testing. It is federal property. How serious did the U.S. Justice Department take the invasion of our Capitol?

A peaceful Black Lives Matter protest would have never trespassed to begin with and likely would be tear-gassed from the start, but we can rest assured the crime scene would be well preserved.

A Capital police officer and others were killed and many severely injured. Sweeping it under the rug or into trash bags seems the same to me. You?

SCOTT DUNCAN

Santa Rosa

Economic debates

EDITOR: Soon after Joe Biden takes office, Republicans will once again begin to clamor about budget deficits. That, after they created the largest one in history even before the coronavirus hit. With bond interest at historic lows, now is the time for the federal government to bolster the economy like never before.

If the proposed stimulus passes, we need another one for infrastructure and alternative power as soon as possible. We can help pay for this by simply returning to the tax code that was extant before Ronald Reagan gave us the “trickle down” we live with today.

As for China, instead of tariffs, which we as consumers just pay for, we should heavily tax all corporations with any profits originating in China.

MIKE TUHTAN

Sebastopol

Assigning guilt

EDITOR: I have seen enough “Law and Order” episodes to know that the person who drove the car is just as guilty as the person who pulled the trigger. Donald Trump drove the car.

JUDY KENNEDY

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.