Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

All-electric risks

EDITOR: The reduction of greenhouse gases is a worthy goal. I do question whether forcing builders to stop using natural gas in our county is an effective method.

PG&E is urging customers to purchase generators as a way to mitigate the many outages we have been experiencing as a result of fire prevention. They can use propane, natural gas or gasoline. In electric-only neighborhoods, this will mean that gasoline generators, which pollute the worst, will be the source of emergency electricity for the many days that power is interrupted.

Electricity is also more expensive for home heating than gas or even propane. All-electric homes were encouraged by Southern California Edison in the 1970s. These homes turned out to have all-encompassing bills many years later when the promises of low electricity rates were forgotten.

JORDON BERKOVE

Forestville

Vaccine priorities

EDITOR: It is incumbent that the Biden administration address our need for vaccines in an all-out effort to prioritize and identify those who are at greatest risk to lose their lives if their vaccinations are not done in a timely manner.

I am a 90-year-old veteran who is also "a chronic asthmatic with ongoing breathing difficulties" that demand monthly corrective measures. When first diagnosed, I experienced frequent emergency needs for hospitalizations and oxygen to survive. I can tell you that gasping for air hours on end is something no one should have to undergo. We should address this reality by prioritizing patients according to their risk factors.

Surely, death will more often accompany such traumas. But the intense experience of breathing, not sure if your next breath may be your last, is a sad, unnecessary and terrifying final episode to anyone's life.

I'm anxiously awaiting my call from the Department of Veterans Affairs, which hopefully will see me vaccinated soon.

R. WAYNE ADAMS

Santa Rosa

A welcome change

EDITOR: The inauguration of Joe Biden was cause for exultation for me and my friends, although we’re not huge Biden supporters. We’re just ecstatic that the 45th president is out of office. How sad that it should be so.

At 81, I can remember when most Republicans, including those in government, were conscientious citizens, trying to do the right thing and put the welfare of the country ahead of their personal interests.

As a retired teacher, who spent 40-plus years trying to instill in my students the fundamental principles of critical thinking so they would habitually question authority instead of blindly accepting the actions of those in power, I’ve come to believe during the past four years that I and others like me failed at that.

Why? Because 87% of Republicans still approve of the former president’s job performance. Some actually believe he won reelection in a landslide but was unjustly cheated of his victory. Not a shred of evidence supports that claim.

But these days most Republicans don’t seem to care for evidence or what some of us consider truth. They proudly proclaim themselves “the party of Lincoln.” Honest Abe would shed tears of shame to hear it.

JIM LOBDELL

Santa Rosa

What Americans lost

EDITOR: More than four years ago, candidate Donald Trump urged Black Americans to vote for him, asking, "What have you got to lose?" It’s only now that all Americans are finding out what we had to lose.

The loss of 400,000 lives doesn’t begin to account for what we had to lose. We have lost the ability to shake hands with friends and acquaintances, or hug those we are close to, without fearing we will be transferring or receiving a deadly disease.

Do we see our neighbors as viewing the world through the prism of conspiracy theories, or is that how our neighbors see us? Millions of Americans are out of work and hungry. The terms “freedom” and “liberty” have become bastardized and represent something those who espouse them the most would like to take from us. Is a patriot somebody who is loyal to the nation? Or to one man? We have seen our Capitol ransacked and vandalized. Have we lost our very core?

At the end of Trump's first impeachment, Rep. Adam Schiff asked what damage Trump could do. His answer was, "A lot." That is what we have lost — a lot. Now we have someone in office who hopefully will help us correct all that went awry.

JON WOBBER

Cotati

Recall Newsom

EDITOR: Your Jan. 19 editorial said that some Democratic leaders have launched a smear against Californians attempting to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom (“A recall is not a coup”). It went on to say that recall efforts should be reserved for cases of criminal misconduct or gross incompetence.

There is no question in my mind that Newsom doesn’t deserve to be my governor. He impresses me as a two-faced person far more interested in his own image than the people of this state. His no-mask, no-distance behavior at the French Laundry restaurant demonstrates that he puts himself ahead of the good of the people.

More important is his failure to handle the COVID vaccine distribution in California. Our state ranks 46th out of 50 in its handling of the vaccine. Given California’s size and resources, it should be first, not 46th. The blame falls squarely on Newsom’s shoulders.

Calmatters.org lists 27 items that Newsom promised to enact. Unfortunately, most of them are mere promises because he hasn’t figured out how to pay for them.

We need a governor who knows what can be done and then does it. Describing Newsom as grossly incompetent is fitting.

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.