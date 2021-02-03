Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Can’t we do better?

EDITOR: On Monday, I saw a homeless woman’s dilapidated motor home hauled away from Industrial Drive while she stood, crying, surrounded by her stuff. The vehicle had lots of unsightly debris around it and probably didn’t run. It was part of the latest Santa Rosa homeless encampment.

The officers were doing their jobs. However, the result was that this woman’s shelter was removed right before a rainstorm. Her options were to make her way to one of the few shelters (if there’s room) or take cover underneath a homeless neighbor’s tent or tarp. Is this really the best we can do?

It seems there is very little shelter space for the more than 2,700 homeless people in Sonoma County. Supposedly more is being built. However, about 90% of the unsheltered population are on their own. The homeless move from place to place, creating a huge mess.

Surely, there are some low-cost, intermediate alternatives to what we are doing now. How about creating some controlled tent encampments with sanitation and reasonable rules? Guerneville has a great example. Let’s get some creative ideas going.

As a taxpayer, I don’t have confidence in the homeless strategy being employed in Santa Rosa.

LIZ BORTOLOTTO

Santa Rosa

Disrespect for police

EDITOR: On behalf of the few patriotic citizens left in Santa Rosa, I want to express my deepest regret and apologies to the Police Department, which recently posted a banner on social media of the American flag with blue and black stripes in support of law enforcement officers (“SR police face criticism over ‘thin blue line’ flag,” Jan. 22). They were practically run out of town for committing such a treasonous act. Who would imagine the same people these men and women of law enforcement protect with their lives would viciously object to such a social media post?

Most disturbing is how the SRPD could come under fire for such an innocent act of patriotism and be forced to delete the post after community objections.

It’s clear the citizens of this city care little for their community and even less for their country. We are dangerously close to a dark abyss from which there is no return. This is not a race issue. It’s an issue of unity, democracy and standing together as proud Americans.

J.L. ROBLEY

Santa Rosa

Calm and security

EDITOR: For the past four years, I have been writing letters to the editor but haven’t sent a single one because I was always confident someone would make my point for me, and probably in a more elegant and sophisticated manner than I could. This intuitive rule has held up really well.

The only reason I write now is to selfishly exclaim my sense of security and calm that has overcome me in the past few days. I have to say it because it is such a nice change.

I know we will continue to have a divided society with all the noise that implies. I also know some things will change for the better; the space between words and actions will decrease, lies will no longer rule the day, and empathy will return to the discourse.

We need to play hardball, but we can play by the rules and incorporate dignity and respect into the game. I’m so ready for a fair fight where both sides speak their truth without malice or vengeance. It is how we used to do things when we were great.

ANDY HILLDALE

Cazadero

Green subsidies

EDITOR: Barry Hirsch wrote, “My house was destroyed in the 2017 Tubbs fire, and we rebuilt an advanced energy all-electric home with rooftop solar and battery backup. The initial costs were reduced by generous federal and state credits, as well as a Sonoma Clean Power cash incentive program” (“Climate mitigation,” Letters, Jan. 23).

Where do you think those “generous federal and state credits” came from? Taxpayers. Green energy has been “generously” subsidized for over 35 years — and it still does not compete without big subsidies.

And without a stable grid as a backup? How does California operate its unstable grid? By depending on adjoining states to supply power when needed or taking excess power.

Sonoma Clean Power? Not accountable to the public, only to local governments, which is scary. Sonoma Clean Power is supposed to be in the business of supplying power, yet it gives away tax credits — and who pays for those?

We subsidize those who say they want green energy the most and are the most able to pay for it. It’s an upside-down world.

THOMAS E. SCHIFF

Santa Rosa

Repurpose Chanate land

EDITOR: Why doesn’t the Board of Supervisors use Sonoma County’s Chanate Road property for homeless housing? The county spends $100,000 per month on vegetation management and guarding it from transients. Why not spend the $100,000 to support homeless people on the site? The county wants to spend $500,000 on a seismic study. Why not spend the $500,000 on 50 pallet homes or 50 recreational vehicle sites or 100 tent sites?

This is a cost-effective alternative to million-dollar motel rooms and would house significantly more people. The Chanate property is 78 acres — room for gardening, job training, social distancing. The county has a problem with homelessness.

The county can’t sell Chanate. Why not solve both problems with one solution?

KATE HAUG

Sebastopol

