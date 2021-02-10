Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Acts and consequences

EDITOR: In 1942, Elijah Muhammad was arrested on a charge of sedition. He was convicted of exhorting his followers not to register for the draft and sentenced to five years in federal prison. Words have consequences.

In 2021, Donald Trump, his son and his lawyer provoked a mob of thugs and malcontents into attacking the U.S. Capitol, an act that resulted in five deaths, widespread destruction and a call to hang Vice President Mike Pence. Words have consequences.

None other than Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said, “The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people.” It remains to be seen if Trump and his minions will pay for their acts of sedition.

JOSEPH TONINI

Sonoma

End forced removals

EDITOR: The Santa Rosa City Council is preparing to sweep another homeless encampment, the fifth in 15 months, on Industrial Drive near Piner Road (“City faces ‘frustrating’ homeless quandary,” Jan. 22).

These removals may be legal, but they are immoral and undercut the police pledge to “protect and serve” the poorest among our number.

Council members should bear in mind that forced removals of a vulnerable population doesn’t constitute a viable housing policy. They must finally develop and sponsor a real housing policy to support the working poor and the homeless.

The collective silence of the business community and homeowners in the face of these removals speaks volumes about our collective indifference toward such suffering. They must raise their voices to urge the production of adequate, affordable housing for the 50% of the population so long ignored.

If houses of worship don’t speak for the least among us, for whom do they speak?

We as a community must come to grips with housing for the 50% of our city that is being underserved. We cannot condone moving our unhoused people like they were cattle.

These removals aren’t about the behaviors of the so-called unworthies, but are a reflection of our moral failures. Stand up. Speak out. Show some heart.

TERRY ROWAN

Santa Rosa

A silver lining?

EDITOR: Staff Writer Phil Barber’s Feb. 1 description of the COVID-19 vaccination response in Sonoma County reflects the ineptitude of Gov. Gavin Newsom and county administrators (“Mistake slows vaccine effort”). One possible bright spot may be that these parties will show a little humility and reduce their promotion of California/Sonoma exceptionalism and their focus on “legacy” and “big picture” projects. Finding solutions to problems immediately threatening the quality of life for their constituents is what they were elected to do and should be used by voters to decide whether they should be reelected.

BOB BERGER

Sebastopol

Cannabis tourism risks

EDITOR: Our supervisors are going to decide soon whether cannabis tourism promotion will be part of the new cannabis ordinance. This is a slippery slope. Getting high in the privacy of your home is one thing. But how will cannabis tasting rooms operate? Will they resemble opium dens, with tourists lounging while munching appetizers until the drug takes effect? And then where do they go? Road safety is a major concern here.

Although tourism is important to Sonoma County, let’s put it in perspective. Pre-pandemic data from the Economic Development Board shows tourist spending at about 6.5% of the county’s GDP. This includes a full range of tourist types, including bicyclists and coastal visitors. However, media coverage leads the public to believe tourism is the dominant factor in our economy when six other industries generate more value to the county’s GDP.

Actually, Sonoma County’s greatest assets are what we — citizen advocates working constructively with our county officials — have preserved: a pristine coast, extensive agricultural lands, greenbelts and community separators as well as open space and park lands. And county voters consistently vote for additional taxes to protect and preserve our environment.

CHARLENE STONE

Santa Rosa

Piling on

EDITOR: I am neither a Republican nor a Democrat. It was going to be a relief if the Democrats won the presidency in that it would put an end to their four-year tantrum. Nope. It is now like when I was in grammar school. When someone was down, everyone piled on to get a shot at them. Hopefully this will blow over soon, and Washington can go back doing the business of the people.

CHUCK THAYER

Rohnert Park

Growth and water

EDITOR: I literally cringe every time I read another article about housing being built in Santa Rosa and Sonoma County. The Feb. 1 article headlined “Reviving the urban core” listed 583 units soon to be added to the landscape. That is on top of the 300-plus already built in west county. Does anyone consider the resources, in particular water, that all of these homes will require?

Year after year we are faced with drought warnings, and there is no end in sight of water shortages with less than normal quantity of rain received year after year — let alone the constant threat of fire that also needs substantial water amounts.

I know housing is needed, but so are natural, finite resources. Pretty soon there will be no Lake Sonoma for anyone to enjoy, as it will be drained for drinking water.

CAMILLE WALSH

Santa Rosa

