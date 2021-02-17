Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Less talk, more action

EDITOR: We are almost one year into the pandemic and apparently Sonoma County is still struggling to address the racial inequity that has characterized the public health response to this crisis from Day One.

The front-page story on Feb. 7 (“Challenge to get vaccine into more Latinos’ arms”) was more than 2,000 words long and quoted several county officials who did a great job of describing the problem but offered not one concrete solution.

Setting up vaccination clinics in strategically chosen neighborhoods is important, and some seem to be having early success serving Latino clients. But our leaders should target services to the immigrant community, which is at the greatest risk and is the hardest to reach.

The county must translate information not only into Spanish but also indigenous Mexican languages, provide culturally competent outreach in the right places, find trusted messengers to assure immigrants the vaccine is safe and they won’t be targeted for deportation, and much more.

Working with leaders in the immigrant community would be a good way to start. It is well past time to move beyond articulate spokespeople bemoaning the structural barriers. It’s time to take action and save lives.

RENATA BRILLINGER

Sebastopol

Returning safely to school

EDITOR: This is incredibly simple, not complex in the least. To return to school both teachers and students simply have to show proof of vaccination. Everyone is safe or nobody is safe.

JOHN BURGER

Cazadero

Don’t punish the kids

EDITOR: The Jan. 31 article about families of special-needs students reflects the real struggle we face as parents of a child with special needs (“It’s heartbreaking … I am exhausted”). School districts not offering cohort services ignore the science. A recent Centers for Disease Control study shows kids are at extremely low risk and contribute little to spreading COVID-19.

Requiring Sonoma County to be out of the purple tier is driven by fear, risk avoidance and politics. The most vulnerable kids — including our son — will bear the long-term cost of not receiving classroom education. Being in their formative years, young kids with disabilities need in-person services now. Otherwise, they will fall dangerously behind in life. Protect the elderly, but don’t punish the kids.

With the proper personal protective equipment, hygiene and sanitation training, it is safe to offer services. Nurses and first responders work closely and safely with the COVID-19 infected community every day. It’s not that teachers can’t work. They are being told not to work.

We urge each school superintendent to begin small-cohort, in-person learning now to serve our most vulnerable students. It is the best for our children.

MARIA and EVAN SCHIFF

Windsor

Golf course debt

EDITOR: The Santa Rosa City Council doesn’t have the facts regarding the Bennett Valley Golf Course and appears to be influenced by real estate interests. Here are some facts. The driving range is full-sized. The golf course always has paid for itself. The only reason it is in debt is the City Council in 2004 decided to build a huge clubhouse for $12 million instead of the recommended one for $5 million.

The City Council saddled the golf course with debt for this oversized building. The clubhouse has always been underused and has always lost money. The restaurant has been closed for a year.

Next door, Galvin Park has acres of underused soccer and softball fields. No new fields are needed. The city should take over the debt caused by its poor clubhouse decision and leave the golf course alone.

Golf play has increased in the past year, and we do not need any more houses in Bennett Valley.

MIKE HOEY

Santa Rosa

A sad precedent

EDITOR: Any normal, thinking person, when witnessing the irrefutable, in-your-face evidence presented by the impeachment managers would, if empowered to do so, vote to convict the depraved former president. Sadly, the vast majority of Republican senators put their self-interests ahead of the future of our democracy.

I frame it in this existential way because, while I’m hopeful that the truth will help change many minds and diminish the breadth of this man’s following, the tragic and permanent harm to our country can be characterized by one word: precedent.

DAN LAZZARINI

Rohnert Park

A job, not a platform

EDITOR: Kimi Stout was absolutely wrong to post that inflammatory video on social media (“Sonoma’s The Girl & the Fig faces backlash over mask policy,” Friday). In doing so, she has caused John Toulze substantial damage. He hired her to do a job, not to provide her with a platform to voice her political views.

Addressing racial injustice in a meaningful way has been a long time in coming, and I’m glad I’m witness to it. However, this does not include casting hateful aspersions against an employer exercising his right to set policy for the behavior of his employees.

Stout must be held liable for her actions attacking Toulze, his reputation, his business and the financial losses he has suffered. She also owes him an apology at the very least.

TOM OWENS

Rohnert Park

