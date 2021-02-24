Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Raise the minimum wage

EDITOR: It is time for Congress to pass the $15 an hour minimum wage, or we face a future with more than 9 million unemployed workers and a permanently sputtering economy. Imagine a car’s engine running on two cylinders, instead of four, six or eight.

The current federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour was established way back in 2009.

In spite of the current divided state of national politics, a $15 minimum wage could be easily afforded by big companies. There could be a sliding scale so that smaller employers such a mom-and-pop retail stores, barbers, beauty salons and restaurants could have until 2023 or even 2025 before it is required. Opponents of the raise are incorrect to claim that many employers will go out of business.

Why is this change so vitally important now? Because even though Joe Biden is no Franklin Roosevelt, during his first week in office, he made a pledge to make this change. Even before the pandemic began, $7.25 an hour was insufficient to live on. Raising the minimum wage will act as a huge shot in the arm for our national economy.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

Yes on Measures A and B

EDITOR: Every time we turn around, more taxes and donations for schools. But also at every turn, more school budget cuts. Ugh.

Like most local schools, the West County Union High School District suffers declining enrollment and, now, the pandemic recession. Recurring ugly budget options don’t call for a bailout but real structural change.

The district acted positively by starting a feasibility study of combining with small feeder districts into one or two stronger wholes. To buy time for the study and steps to follow, the district placed Measure A on the ballot, a $48 per parcel tax for three years.

The district also supports Measure B, a 4 percentage point increase on room rates paid by west county visitors. These funds would stay in west county, split between fire districts and schools. Healthy schools and emergency services mean healthy communities attractive to visitors.

We owe it to our students to take this reasonable best shot at keeping our three award-winning high schools. Smaller districts may now see their self-interest in joining together — no loss of a local campus, reduced administrative costs, more resources and a voice at the table. Now is absolutely the right time for these taxes. I will be voting yes on Measures A and B.

STEVE GRIFFITH

Forestville

Window for the world

EDITOR: Regardless of the outcome of the impeachment trial, the entire world has become privy to Donald Trump’s irresponsible and treasonous behavior. His cruelty, his lack of morals and ethics, his self-indulgence and his sea of lies. Failures and reprehensible behavior have been held up and certified for the entire world to hear and see. May each witness to this decide for themselves what kind of person this is.

STEPHEN D. GROSS

Monte Rio

A public amenity

EDITOR: I feel it is important for Santa Rosa to continue to promote and manage a regulation 18-hole golf course. It is an important amenity for our town. It is as important as any park, and it allows recreation for juniors, seniors and families. Having a public golf course is an enhancement for our residents and visitors.

Once the zoned green space is gone, you cannot get it back.

The city is generating revenue from the course. It is already built and in place. Golfers play from dawn until dusk. Men’s and women’s groups gather and play in the evening after work. The junior program allows youngsters to learn the game as well as sportsmanship and golf etiquette that carry over into life skills.

Golf allows many older athletes who can no longer hike to enjoy the outdoors companionship and camaraderie. It is great for mental health, especially during the pandemic when many are feeling isolated.

I am asking for transparency in this process so that anyone who is concerned about losing the course may have a voice.

BARBARA COOPER

Santa Rosa

Pedestrian safety

EDITOR: For years, bicyclists, skate boarders, inline skaters, stroller pushers, walkers and joggers have been waiting for whomever is responsible — the city of Santa Rosa, Sonoma County Regional Parks, the Board of Supervisors, Caltrans? — to stop dawdling and provide us with an overcrossing at Joe Rodota Trail and Stony Point Road. Anything else is just a Band-Aid.

You can restripe, add bollards, curbs, signage, warning lights, it doesn’t matter. People are still going to get maimed or killed trying to cross Stony Point.

I have recently heard rumors of the city wanting to improve that intersection. I haven’t seen any proposals yet. Every time I have suggested this to Public Works, I get the same story of what an engineering difficulty it would be. It can be done. Two good examples: Berkeley has one across Interstate 80. Eugene, Oregon has one across Interstate 5.

What kind of impetus must we provide to get what is really needed? I would be delighted to listen to whomever about some proposals. I emailed our 5th District supervisor and received no response. I am almost of a mind to think our representatives are relieved at the pandemic putting the kibosh on public comment.

WILLIAM (BILL) HALUZAK

Sebastopol

