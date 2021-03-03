Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Tardy to the mission

EDITOR: How nice that Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced a new statewide coordinated “system” through which citizens will register for a COVID-19 vaccination (“State’s new vaccine system goes live,” Feb. 22). Where were he and this system at the end of December?

If I am not mistaken, it was well known by all that vaccine approvals were on their way as early as last September. Likewise, the former administration had made it clear that it was the state’s responsibility to manage all things COVID-19 related.

There should have been no question that it would fall to the governor and all the tools available to him to plan the architecture through which the vaccines, or at least clear communications to the public, would be delivered.

Having followed all this closely from the beginning, I’m appalled at the lack of planning and strategies and the incredible conflicting communications that have come from the state, county health departments and even local hospitals deemed vaccination centers.

Since January, for the most part, citizens have been left to their own abilities, devices and connections to get access to vaccinations. Gratefully, once one gets an appointment and reports to the vaccination site, the systems, personnel and volunteers have been absolutely amazing.

COLLEEN PUNDYK

Santa Rosa

Green energy jobs

EDITOR: Sandy Metzger got one thing right in her letter (“Biden’s America First,” Feb. 20). China is kicking our butt on renewable energy jobs per capita. They are approximately 4.2 times more populous than the U.S. but have 2.2 million jobs in photovoltaic solar vs. our 225,000, or 9 to our 1.

In solar heating and cooling, they have 670,000 jobs to our 12,000, a 56-to-1 ratio. However, we’re holding our own in windmills with their 510,000 jobs to our 114,000, a 4.5-to-1 ratio, pretty much in line with population.

However, we’re kicking their butts in geothermal, with 35,000 jobs to their zero. I guess that means we’re still better at drilling, and I have no doubt that those drillers and all the other workers in the oil fields, coal mines and shuttered factories are quite capable of transitioning to good jobs in the renewable energy industry.

Thankfully, we now have an administration that’s committed to actually making us great again instead of just blowing, and producing, smoke (and mirrors).

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

Recall Ravitch

EDITOR: I strongly encourage registered voters of Sonoma County to consider joining me and signing the petition to recall District Attorney Jill Ravitch. I’m very unhappy with the way her department handled the Andy Lopez case. I do not feel justice was served.

Sonoma County needs a district attorney who has the political courage to hold law enforcement accountable so the community can feel safe and comfortable.

I believe a recall campaign can help build trust between law enforcement and the community they are hired to serve and protect.

SEGUNDO ALVA

Cotati

Climate and weather

EDITOR: It was disheartening to see the Feb. 16 climate and weather story (“Climate change could explain current wave of frigid weather”) buried at the bottom of Page A8 rather than on the front page. Its explanation, from atmospheric and environmental research, which a majority of climate scientists would agree with, came in the last paragraphs: “Severe winter weather is much more frequent when the Arctic is warming … not in spite of climate change but related to climate change.”

Enormous amounts of the polar ice pack have been disappearing with increasing rapidity for several decades, warming the open Arctic Ocean as it absorbs more sunlight. We know that global warming is due to the ever-increasing burning of ancient fossil fuel — oil — whose carbon atomic structure is unique. It’s clearly identified from air bubbles trapped in core samples of this ice.

Warmer air absorbs more water vapor than cold air, creating more intense rain and snowstorms. The jet stream’s strong wind normally keeps cold Arctic air in the north, but low-pressure systems can weaken it, causing the jet stream to veer much further south. This polar vortex is what slammed Texas and much of America.

Our climate is not just changing. It has changed.

RICH PANTER

Bodega Bay

Restoring mail service

EDITOR: Your Feb. 17 editorial ends, “If he (Postmaster General Louis DeJoy) doesn’t rise to the occasion and convince Americans that he cares about saving the Postal Service, then Biden will have no choice but to replace him” (“A reckoning comes for Postal dis-Service”). Unfortunately, that’s not correct. Only the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors can appoint or replace the postmaster general.

A Pew Research poll three months before DeJoy was appointed found “91% of respondents had favorable views of the USPS.” DeJoy has done great damage in a short time and plans more. The Postal Service deserves a postmaster general who understands and respects its work. The first step in replacing DeJoy: remove all members of the Board of Governors for cause.

Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-New Jersey, spearheading the effort, says, “The board members’ refusal to oppose the worst destruction ever inflicted on the Postal Service was a betrayal of their duties and unquestionably constitutes good cause for their removal.”

Act now to restore the Postal Service. Join elected officials and other concerned citizens in urging President Biden to adopt the Pascrell plan.

CAROL GOODWIN BLICK

Rohnert Park

