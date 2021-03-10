Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Uses for state surplus

EDITOR: The news reports that California has a surplus of funds due to the stock market boom over the past year (“California coffers brimming,” March 1). Rather than the refund suggested in the article, please advocate for spending the surplus in a few areas where a little boost would make a big difference to the entire population.

There are so many possibilities: more teachers and services in schools impacted by pandemic closure; bonuses for teachers who have worked hard to continue educating kids; social work programs to support police and the communities they are ill-equipped to serve (e.g. homeless and mentally ill people); affordable housing and support for more programs like Caritas Village; rent assistance for those who have been unable to keep up; more solar facilities and storage; small business aid; nutrition assistance.

Those who had a higher tax liability due not to their own labor but to thriving markets do not need more money to invest. Our wonderful state has visible needs that could be alleviated by an unanticipated boost.

If there are to be refunds, they should go to those with the lowest income, not to the already comfortable.

KATHLEEN JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

Turbeville’s example

EDITOR: Kudos to Chief Marshall Turbeville for his work (“Fire district chief to receive national award,” March 1). He and the people in the Citizens Organized to Prepare for Emergencies are doing a great job in fire prevention and preparing for fire emergencies. By their aggressive vegetation management, they're keeping properties in northern Sonoma County safer from wildfire and helping prevent fires from threatening adjacent areas.

Along with groups such as Fire Forward and the Good Fire Alliance, Turbeville and COPE have done what they can to mitigate the danger of wildfires, which are becoming a yearly occurrence in Sonoma County.

But these volunteers can only do so much. Without strong leadership from local government to fund, implement and support wide-ranging and ongoing vegetation management, those of us who live here will be prey to wildfires every summer and fall.

Supervisor James Gore, who calls Turbeville his hero, can honor the chief's efforts by pressing his colleagues on the board to be more aggressive than they have been to keep us all safer. Turbeville and other volunteers have shown them how; now it's up to our elected officials to become leaders themselves.

JOAN BROUGHTON

Windsor

Rewriting history

EDITOR: Jim Haberkorn writes that the riot at the Capitol was neither an insurrection nor an act of domestic terrorism (“A different standard,” Letters, Friday). He bases this claim in part on the types of weapons used by the rioters, the body count and an irrelevant comparison to last summer’s social justice demonstrations.

Yet what else can an attack by an armed mob intent on overturning a legitimate election and killing elected officials be called? An insurrection is defined as “a violent uprising against an authority or government.” Terrorism is defined as “the unlawful use of violence and intimidation in the pursuit of political aims.” Domestic: “not foreign or international.” On all counts, the shoe certainly seems to fit.

Many of those who attacked the Capitol and those who egged them on are now trying to minimize what really took place, to cast blame for the mayhem on anyone but themselves. Whatever happened to the courage of one’s (treasonous) convictions?

MARK SLOAN

Santa Rosa

Thompson responds

EDITOR: On average, 30 people are killed every day by someone using a gun. Seventy more die each day from suicides and accidental shootings. Gun violence costs taxpayers over $280 billion each year. Background checks are a proven and effective way to reduce gun violence, and expanding them is supported by over 90% of Americans.

Regarding the question about what I am doing to triple the production of the COVID-19 vaccine (“Ineffective gun laws,” Letters, March 5), please know that I have voted to pass more than $56 billion for direct funding of vaccine production and distribution and voted for billions more to help stop the spread of and crush the virus.

I have also worked to ensure that we use the Defense Production Act so that we can have the necessary components to produce and distribute vaccines.

Crushing COVID-19 and ensuring our economy can recover is my most urgent priority. And it’s working — the Biden administration has increased vaccine delivery nationwide to 13.6 million each week, Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine was just approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and the company is partnering with Merck to ramp up production. Vaccine delivery is only getting smoother.

MIKE THOMPSON

Congressman, 5th District

Stay vigilant

EDITOR: Why are states, cities and counties opening up for 100% occupancy and dropping mask mandates? This is deeply flawed thinking. Follow the science. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Sonoma County doctors, experts on CNN and MSNBC and the White House Coronovirus Task Force clearly are gravely worried about this.

Vaccines are up, hope is up, fear is down, infections are down, hospitalizations and down, death is down. We’re so close to opening schools and businesses. The Biden administration is ahead of schedule in securing vaccines. Let’s not screw this up.

Wait. We’re almost there. Hang on. Do it for yourself, your family, your coworkers, your community, your kids, humanity.

JANIE HAGGERTY

Cotati

