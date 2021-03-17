Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Keep rate hike temporary

EDITOR: Santa Rosa’s water department staff proposal is misguided (“City prepares water rate hike,” March 8). Why is staff recommending a permanent water rate hike for the stated reason of dealing with a COVID-19 related revenue shortfall from long overdue water bills?

I recommend that the City Council consider only a temporary increase to address the stated altruistic purpose.

As Councilman Jack Tibbetts said, “We always hate to see those rates go up.” Here is a way the entire council can align behind Tibbetts’ sentiment and address the stated need without banking on this as a future source of revenue, while also meeting the needs of ratepayers and those affected by COVID-19 economy.

IVAN CLINTON

Santa Rosa

Gun owners and safety

EDITOR: I am so tired of reading about “law-abiding citizens” who own guns (“Lawful citizens and guns,” Letters, March 7). How many of them are storing them appropriately (gun in safe, ammunition separately) and how is that gun of any use to them for “protection” in an emergency situation (the proverbial criminal breaking into a house in the middle of the night)? How many of them are thoroughly trained to use a gun? They must be aware that even police, presumably well-trained with guns, make mistakes with them. As criminals are apprehended, their guns will be taken away. You can’t just stick with a losing situation because it’s hard to change.

KAREN COOPER

Hilo, Hawaii

China’s coal plants

EDITOR: In response to Jonathan McClelland’s March 3 letter (“Green energy jobs”), consider that China’s 14th five-year plan calls for building hundreds of new coal-fired plants. This signals further relaxation of permitting, not just in China but on the continent of Africa, where the Chinese are building them as fast as they can — then taking the countries’ natural resources as payment.

China has become the world’s largest carbon polluter. How can Joe Biden justify rejoining the Paris climate accord while China laughs all the way to the bank with our huge contribution compared to theirs?

The Chinese are planning more than 300 coal plants in Turkey, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Egypt and the Philippines. So it is quite apparent that China is creating a lot of energy jobs, mostly by building coal plants. Sixty-five percent of China’s energy comes from coal.

Sandy Metzger is correct (“Biden’s America first,” Letters, Feb. 20) — China is kicking our butts and making the American taxpayer the chump once again.

Maybe if Biden ever decides to have an unscripted press conference he can address some concerns that so far the press has failed to ask about. In the meantime, are we to settle for “smoke and mirrors”? Or just a presidency operating solely by executive order?

MICHAEL GEORGE

Santa Rosa

Say no to recall

EDITOR: I will never support anything Bill Gallaher throws his money at (“Legal fight over DA recall spending,” March 7). Limits on contributions or not, he is demonstrating the privileges of wealth. The ego he must have to try to buy a recall election that will cost the county money better used elsewhere.

MARY MICHAEL

Santa Rosa

Kids having fun

EDITOR: I just finished reading the article about kids having fun on their bikes (“Tricks, fun on wheels,” March 7). What a great way to start my morning — reading an uplifting article about youth being outside getting exercise and fresh air. I used to do the same thing back in the 1960s. But I was sorry to read that people are complaining about them being a dangerous nuisance. They are just being kids. Great job by law enforcement to only give warnings to these kids and educate them about doing the sport safely and respectfully. I suppose the alternative would be to stay inside and play violent video games. Keep it up, kids. It’s a great way to stay healthy and make great friends.

RALEIGH CHAIX

Willits

For a new archive

EDITOR: On March 1, Sonoma County Library Director Ann Hammond presented a report on the dire state of the Sonoma County archives, languishing in a Los Guilicos annex building. The facility is clearly not a suitable archival repository. Lack of adequate climate control and proximity to wildfire avenues place these valuable historical documents at grave risk.

The county has proposed several remedies, including returning documents to various government agencies, moving them to commercial storage or building a new home for the archives. Some of these plans are low-cost solutions that would actually make matters worse. Returning documents to their respective offices in county government would inevitably lead to their disposal. Commercial storage, like the Los Guilicos annex, is woefully unsuited for archives.

A new, permanent home for the county archives would protect the documents and make them accessible to future generations. Without a new facility, the archives that chronicle 170 years of Sonoma County history will be lost — either in the flash of a wildfire or in the slow ravages of time and neglect.

STEVE ESTES

History professor, Sonoma State University

