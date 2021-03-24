Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Not so friendly city

EDITOR: In response to the inexcusable racist attack made against Rohnert Park Vice Mayor Jackie Elward, Councilwoman Susan Hollingsworth Adams wrote: “Rohnert Park: this is not who we are” (“Vice mayor highlights racist outburst,” March 17). If you’ve logged into social media or Nextdoor recently, you may question the validity of her statement. Online, residents of the Friendly City have been anything but.

Not only are they personally and professionally assaulting Rohnert Park’s elected officials, but many of them are also publicly and privately bullying residents with differing views.

One such resident tagged me on Facebook writing, “People like you are what’s wrong with this world.” I beg to differ. People like me and many others have been silenced for too long. We have found our voices and we will not tolerate divisive, hate-filled vomit — now or in the future.

I understand that shift is difficult to accept. In November, our residents clearly voted for change. It’s hard, but it’s also so necessary for growth.

So let’s put down our weapons, push through the uncomfortable, agree to disagree and express our disappointment but stop the inexcusable attacks.

Let’s prove your friend and our City Council member’s statement to be true.

JULIE M. ROYES

Rohnert Park

Paid sick leave

EDITOR: For front-line workers (particularly low-income workers, undocumented folks and those with families) taking time off from work can feel untenable, especially when the global pandemic has created job insecurity. So what are workers to do when they’re affected by the coronavirus but losing work is as much a risk to their survival as the virus itself?

For workers in the city of Santa Rosa or unincorporated Sonoma County, there’s an answer. Pandemic-related emergency paid sick leave has been renewed through the end of March and the end of June, respectively. The leave provides 40 additional hours of leave for full-time workers, covering those who are sick or quarantining, those caring for someone who is sick or quarantining, and care for someone whose place of care (school or elder care) is closed due to COVID-19.

Those who are working outside the home during this pandemic are truly front-line heroes, and they deserve the space to recover from the consequences of the virus without loss of income.

The best way to thank an essential worker is to help protect them. Spread the word about local emergency paid sick leave.

MAX BELL ALPER

Executive director, North Bay Jobs with Justice

Firehouse or fire palace?

EDITOR: Last time I checked, a firehouse was not a piece of equipment taken to a fire to help save lives and property. A firehouse is where equipment and firefighters are housed. But Fountaingrove is a pricey, prestigious area of mini-mansions, so maybe we have to build a fire palace to fit in (“Former fire station site deemed unsafe,” March 21).

Maybe it could be advertised on tourist sites as a premier destination just like our famous wineries, and people will fly in to see it. We can set up tours and charge admission to help defray the cost.

Would Santa Rosa be looked down on if we considered a quality pre-fab garage for our fire engines and a quality pre-fab house for our first responders? Would it be shameful for us to spend “extra” money government seems to have on engines, airplanes and firefighting supplies to get ready for the next inevitable conflagration? Such a quandary.

DEBORAH D. JIMENEZ

Santa Rosa

Unaccompanied children

EDITOR: A large number of Central American children are making their way to the border deliberately unattended by adult family members. It’s inconceivable how parents can let their children go this way. It has to be extreme desperation or criminal neglect. Older kids may be able to contact relatives in the U.S., but younger ones are being abandoned to a frightening unknown. How can any child emotionally reconcile this abandonment?

Prior to the onset of World War II, Finnish children were sent to Sweden, and German-Jewish children were sent to Britain for safety with accepting, documented families. All were expected to be reunited with their parents after the war. Whether that was successful or not due to some parents not surviving, emotional scarring was deep for those children.

The Central American kids aren’t being sent into the open arms of a welcoming United States. After years of legislative jostling, the DACA generation still hasn’t been legalized as American citizens.

What do these Central American parents expect for their children? Unfortunately, it plays unfairly on our morals and compassion. We send them back, or somehow try to make this all right for these torn families. I hate to blame the victim, but this is a no-win situation for all.

STEVE EHRMANN

Sebastopol

Slaughtering wolves

EDITOR: Gray wolves are being massacred in many states at an alarming speed (“Some states stepping up wolf kills,” March 8). Why? The Trump administration stripped away federal protections by removing gray wolves from the endangered species list.

The removal went into effect at the start of this year — and we're already seeing devastating consequences. Why do hunters want to mercilessly kill wolves and their pups just because they now can?

Here in California we love our OR-7 wolf and his new pack. Why do other states not show the same regard for these animals that bring balance to our ecosystems? They are here for a reason and should be left alone if we learned anything from the last time they were hunted to near extinction.

In the first wolf hunt since gray wolves lost federal protections, hunters slaughtered nearly 1 out of every 5 gray wolves in Wisconsin — in less than 60 hours. The wolf hunt in Wisconsin is a devastating case study that shows gray wolves suffer when the species is put under state control.

JOHANNA SANDEV

Santa Rosa

