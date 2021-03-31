Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

GOP contradictions

EDITOR: Remember when Donald Trump was impeached and the retort from Republican legislators was let the voters decide in the next election? Now Republicans in California have decided that Gov. Gavin Newsom must be removed in a special election as soon as possible.

Now, remember how Republicans gripe about spending. Now Republicans are griping and willing to blow $100 million on this unnecessary special election and can’t wait a year and a half for the next regular gubernatorial election to let the voters decide.

Now, remember how Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was furious that two bills he wanted did not pass in the Legislature. He held a special election to the tune of $50 million and lost on both issues.

Wow, Republicans — don’t do as I do, do as I say.

PARDEE BARDWELL

Ukiah

Making RP safer

EDITOR: Rohnert Park is one of three Sonoma County cities to allow “safe and sane” fireworks. Fireworks during an extended drought and extreme fire risk are neither safe nor sane in any form.

The argument that banning “safe and sane” fireworks will drive more illegal fireworks use is unfounded. In fact, the Orange County grand jury studied legal and illegal fireworks and found that “the use of illegal fireworks is significantly greater in cities that allow the sale of legal fireworks.” They also found that legal fireworks mask the use of illegal fireworks, and public safety response is hampered by clogged and littered streets. They also found that wholesalers (like TNT) inject money to overturn local decisions to ban fireworks.

Nonprofits are concerned they will lose an easy funding source. The Rohnert Park City Council plans to use its foundation to replace nonprofits’ funds lost from the sale of fireworks.

Banning all fireworks won’t lead to greater use of illegal ones — quite the opposite. The Public Safety Department will be better able to respond to incidents and improve our safety. The key is to keep nonprofits whole as they transition to new fundraising efforts. As Heraclitus said, “The only constant is change.”

CHRIS BORR

Rohnert Park

Georgia’s cruel law

EDITOR: In Georgia, the Republican-controlled state legislature just passed a more restrictive election law tailored to deter Democrat voters. Among other things, it makes it illegal to hand out water to individuals while they’re standing in line on Election Day, regardless of the heat. The GOP knows that traditionally the longest lines are in the urban districts, which tend to be predominantly Black and vote heavily Democratic.

If such a restriction were placed on individuals prohibiting them from passing out water to pets while waiting in line at a vaccination event, it would be considered cruelty to animals.

So what might one say appropriately about the Georgia law? Perhaps rename it the “Cruelty to Urban Voters Act” in honor of how little the state legislature actually cares about its voters in the urban districts.

SHERMAN SCHAPIRO

Eureka

Calling Putin a killer

EDITOR: Vladimir Putin is the chief of the government of Russia. It has long been accepted (unfortunately) that government leaders could murder but not be called “killers.”

If Joe Biden had been asked if the crown prince of Saudi Arabia was a killer, would he have answered yes? I doubt it. If he had been asked if George W. Bush had been a killer for an invasion of Iraq under false pretenses that killed thousand of civilians, would he have said yes? I doubt it. If he had been asked if Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger were killers for the intensive bombing of North Vietnam that killed thousands of civilians, would he have said yes? I doubt it.

Putin can justify his own murders because they are done in the interest of Russia, as Bush, Nixon, Bill Clinton (Serbia), Barack Obama (Libya) and Ronald Reagan (the Contras) did theirs in the interest of the U.S., just to name a few. In my opinion, during that era the only president who did not was Jimmy Carter.

There is a saying in the New Testament about “seeing the speck in the other person’s eye while you do not see the log in your own.” How true.

HUBERT MOREL-SEYTOUX

Santa Rosa

Life-saving vaccines

EDITOR: For those who do not want to take the COVID-19 vaccination, I have just nine words: polio, smallpox, tetanus, influenza, shingles, mumps, measles, rubella and diphtheria.

BILL DICKINSON

Santa Rosa

Regulating firearms

EDITOR: Once again, we have a national debate on gun control (I’d rather call it regulation). Both vehicles and firearms injure and kill people. Vehicles in all 50 states require the following. Why not require the same for firearms?

Registration and registration renewal at least every four years.

A yearly fee for the license to own a firearm, same as we pay for vehicle license plates.

Passing a use test every 4 years.

Require gun owners to have insurance for injuries or deaths caused by the firearm.

This wouldn’t prevent anyone from owning a firearm. It would simply regulate firearms the same as we regulate vehicles to protect people.

DAVID MANGURIAN

Santa Rosa

