Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Take the long view

EDITOR: This year, our county is once again heading into drought. We need our planners and supervisors to take a long view. I am disappointed in our county’s proposed cannabis ordinance, which goes for a one-size-fits-all, let’s-make-it-easier approach.

The proposed revision does not make it easy. Small growers’ needs are not adequately addressed. Residents seeking setback buffer zones of 1,000 feet from their homes find their needs are not considered.

The main argument for encouraging cannabis production is economic. We do need a strong local economy. But what do we want that local economy to be comprised of? Our foodshed bonds our county. What will happen to cropland values if they are based on the current estimated $1.1 million an acre that cannabis yields? What will happen to our communities if they are left to battle over whether sites are appropriate?

It is time to do things in a new way, rather than allowing one type of agriculture to proliferate because it is profitable now. Let’s encourage our local government to do more study and planning around this important land use issue. Let’s ensure everyone’s resilient future in Sonoma County.

VEVA EDELSON

Bloomfield

Foppoli must go

EDITOR: The North Bay Building Trades represents thousands of working union men and women in Sonoma County. We are daughters, wives, partners, sisters, mothers and nieces, and our male membership are supportive of the daughters, wives, partners, sisters, mothers and nieces in their lives as well as the women they work side by side with.

As advocates for safe workplaces and respectful working environments, disrespectful or harassing behavior is never acceptable. Crossing the line to assault is intolerable. We are dismayed and deeply distressed by the incidents alleged in the media about Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli’s interactions with women and believe all allegations should be formally investigated. We sincerely hope that the investigation will illuminate the facts and give the women and their families the ability to begin to heal from the traumatic events they had the courage to reveal.

Leadership can only be effective with the faith and trust of the community. It is clear that Foppoli no longer has the support necessary to effectively lead and should — in the best interest of the community — resign and allow Windsor to focus on community business.

CHERIE CABRAL

North Bay Building Trades Council

Deny and deflect

EDITOR: It appears that the mayor of Windsor has resorted back to the old playbook on this one (“Foppoli declares he’s innocent,” Sunday). When in doubt and up against the wall, deny, deny, deny, then create a defensive attack on your accusers. In this case, several victims with dauntingly similar stories.

RAY VAN DE STAR

Sebastopol

Government wish lists

EDITOR: Santa Rosa City Councilman John Sawyer was quoted as wishing there was a way to get the community to understand the value of depending on property taxes vs. sales taxes (“Santa Rosa looks to rely less on sales tax revenue,” April 7). I understand that; I also understand that you don’t spend money you don’t have, like on outsized, unsustainable pensions. If we didn’t have those pensions to pay for, our taxes could fund the things they’re actually supposed to pay for.

My property tax bill, which Sawyer sees no problem in increasing, still has a school bond on it from 1994. I’d be willing to bet you that we’re still paying for improvements that, 27 years later, are obsolete.

The next day the paper reported on a $2.6 billion wish list from SMART (“SMART unveils project wish list”). The wish list may be obsolete too if people who worked from home during the pandemic continue to work from home instead of commuting.

I think city and county governments need to understand that we’re not their piggy banks. I have my own wish list. If I can’t pay for those things, I don’t get them.

ANNETTE FLACHMAN

Windsor

Smoke and haze

EDITOR: The smoke and haze being generated by the proposed change to the Sonoma County cannabis ordinance is thick and stinky. I know: I own a cannabis tour company, which has been in operation since 2018.

It appears that most of the letter writers don’t realize how big Sonoma County is — bigger than Rhode Island — nor have they calculated how many viable 10-acre or larger parcels there are that meet all the requirements for a grow (the rule is 10 acres per acre of cannabis). The answer to that question is about 300.

Back to the numbers. It’s expensive to turn a green field into a cannabis grow. And how many of those 300 parcels are owned by people who are even interested in doing the work of setting up and running a cannabis grow? Let’s say 10%, just for argument's sake. That would be 30 properties. Right now in Sonoma County there are about a dozen licensed grows, so 18 more wouldn’t be a large-scale cannabis invasion.

Remember, the first rollout of the cannabis permitting process back in July 2017 outed about 5,000 legacy growers.

Perhaps sitting down and enjoying some sun-grown Sonoma County cannabis is the thing that should be done.

VAN SOLKOV

Sonoma

