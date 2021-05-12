Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Remember our allies

EDITOR: Although negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government are stalled, it will be good to welcome home our servicemen and women from Afghanistan.

Still at issue are the lives of Afghans who fought alongside and supported our troops during the past 20 years. According to retired Gen. David Petraeus, thousands of visas for these brave fighters are being delayed. These Afghan patriots will probably be killed by the Taliban unless we help them.

America’s so-called longest war began in early October 2011, after 9/11. At present there have been 2,312 American deaths and 20,060 Americans wounded. To date the monetary cost is $824.9 billion. We all owe an eternal debt of gratitude to the families, friends and loved ones of these brave airmen, sailors and soldiers. If negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban succeed in bringing about a lasting peace, these sacrifices will not be in vain.

As we welcome our troops home, we need to remember those who aided us by granting them safety. This is no giveaway; it’s simply being fair.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

Climate and fire

EDITOR: David Saah’s Close to Home column points to the need to rethink fire science models in the presence of climate change (“Fighting wildfires with better science,” May 2). I hope the foresters at Cal Fire and in the private sector are actively paying attention to these new studies.

Logging practices create the perfect conditions for uncontrollable wildfires — leaving massive piles of slash in their wake while harvesting the largest trees only. This practice reduces the cooling effects of an interconnected canopy, leading to compaction and desiccation of the forest floor.

The consequences of a hundred years of rapacious forest mismanagement is manifest in forest fires of epic destruction. Last year’s Mendocino complex fire, at over a million acres, was the largest wildfire in the state’s history.

At Jackson State Demonstration Forest, concerned citizens of Mendocino County and beyond are demanding studies of a different approach. This “radical” departure from business as usual is calling for nearly half of the 50,000 acres to be managed in a new way, with the emphasis on restoration of a healthy ecosystem of mature trees, enhanced wildlife habitat and passive nonmotorized recreational opportunities. For more information, see the Mendocino Trail Stewards website.

The climate is changing and so must our thinking.

TIM McCLURE

Fort Bragg

Ubiquitous phrase

EDITOR: I want to comment favorably on James R. Oglesby’s recent offering (“All rights matter,” May 1). It is the first letter to the editor in 50 years I have read that strongly supports gun rights but does not include the phrase “law-abiding.” Just to be sure, I read it three times.

PHIL MITCHELL

Santa Rosa

Enforced vaccination

EDITOR: I see that the effort to force people to take COVID-19 shots has begun in earnest. TV is demanding it, propaganda including Barack Obama telling everyone to take the shots.

There is a situation where people who have had the shots and are supposed to be immune are told to continue wearing masks and social distancing as if nothing has changed. This goes against the medical reasons for taking the vaccine. We should see thousands of vaccinated people mask free, standing close and chatting with people.

Since vaccines are being administered by emergency decree as experimental medicine, don’t you think that people would be more inclined to get the shots if the masks were off?

There is a full-court press by corporate America, the media and the government to just shut up and take the shot. The more they force people to do things, the greater the resistance will be. If the government wants us to believe that this is a pandemic and not a population control tool, they might try unmasking. We should never forget Thalidomide.

DAVID HAYNES

Santa Rosa

Saving water

EDITOR: I’m glad to see water use getting press this year (“Water saving begins in county,” May 9). However, it is long past the time that we can look at some years as drought years and other years not. California has a long history of uneven rain. Every year we need to embrace changes in behavior, new water-efficient technology and prepare for shorter, more intense rain events by capturing the rain in the soil instead of letting it flow quickly into gutters, creeks and the ocean.

Water use needs to be looked at in a bigger way. It’s discouraging to read that Sebastopol is considering a 10% reduction goal because “the city’s water supply comes from groundwater aquifers that have held steady for years.” You sometimes hear this from well water users too.

All the water is connected. Remember you might have enough at the moment, but if other sources and neighbors don’t, you will be affected eventually. All people need access to a safe, affordable and stable supply of water with enough for recreation, farming and wildlife. For that to happen, water conservation needs to be a daily practice, from small home use all the way to larger-scale planning.

HEIDI FANTACONE

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.