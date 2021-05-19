Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Party rental ‘scourge’

EDITOR: Cary Fargo made a case for not allowing commercial production of marijuana (“Real estate and cannabis,” Letters, May 11). A similar case could be made for limiting party rentals, a scourge that is changing the nature of previously bucolic Sonoma County neighborhoods.

A friend is on the verge of selling her Forestville area home because the house 150 feet away is rented most weekends to large groups whose main interest seems to be partying loudly into the wee hours.

While investigating ways to deal with the problem, she’s discovered this is far from an isolated issue. Apparently there are no county noise ordinances, and the management company that rents the house shrugs its shoulders. This is a chronic problem that needs a solution.

A noise ordinance with teeth would go a long way to curbing what is essentially a trend that is slowly changing the pacific ambience of our neighborhoods.

JEFFREY J. OLSON

Santa Rosa

Choose a better name

EDITOR: I traveled by railroad as a young child in 1951 with my dad, managing my toddler twin brothers. Years later when I inquired about this vague memory, he recalled how empathetic the porters were for the young father and how helpful they were on our three-day trip to join my mother recuperating from illness. They knew he had little money for tips.

I have since learned that all porters were called “George” after the founder of the Pullman Company, George Pullman. Porters were African-American, and every porter was summoned by the single name George. The Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters was founded in 1925 and was mightily resisted until being recognized on Aug. 25, 1937.

Perhaps we could think of another name now for the proposed Pullman Lofts, something better to enhance Railroad Square’s historical charm (“Work begins on Santa Rosa apartment complex,” May 4). We could avoid a lot of future outcries about cultural insensitivity and endless committee meetings to discuss historical everything if we pay attention now.

You know who A. Philip Randolph was, right? The union leader for the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters (eventually becoming the Transportation Communications International Union). How about “meet you at Randolph’s at Railroad.” Now that’s jaunty! That’s the spirit!

MICHELINE JUSTMAN

Santa Rosa

Hamas’ endgame

EDITOR: It has become abundantly clear that the goal of Hamas, which controls Gaza, is not the welfare of the Palestinian people. Instead its endgame is, at any cost to Palestinian lives, to eradicate Israel and Jews from the Middle East. So says its charter, and so says its actions. The Palestinian people deserve leadership that pursues peace, not conquest.

ELI COHEN

Santa Rosa

A drought solution

EDITOR: Our elected representatives say drought conditions are dire. The media picks up on the looming doom, hyping it ten times over. We’re toast. The elephant in the room asks do we need more nut trees, grape vines, mass housing?

Before our time civilizations flourished up to a point. Think Mayans, Aztecs, Romans, Egyptians, etc. History has pretty much determined lack of water ended those empires. Are we next in California? Go back 2,000 years and look at data from tree rings, fossils, river sediment and other indicators in nature. This Mediterranean climate area has had low precipitation for 15-30 years at different times, yet now we have 40 million humans with a straw.

Want a solution? Get rid of environmental regulations. Here on the Pacific coast we have all the water we need. How do we pay for potable water? It is the most valuable resource on Earth. Get rid of pet projects like $80 billion for a bullet train going nowhere. Go with desalination, and our state will be awash in water in state years. We can beat climate change with common-sense projects.

CHARLIE BECK

Bodega Bay

Gore’s conflict

EDITOR: Supervisor James Gore should recuse himself from voting on the cannabis ordinance change. The Press Democrat reported that he has a sister-in-law who runs a cannabis business (“Battle over cultivation,” Sunday). Gore has a clear conflict of interest in this decision, because of family involvement in commercial cannabis. Gore should do the right thing and refrain from voting.

ART RAYMOND

Santa Rosa

Desalination problems

EDITOR: For readers who think that desalination is a good solution to the water emergency we are facing, I have to say they are not thinking about process and waste products from this so-called great idea. Where will all the salt and minerals and other waste products go? Back in the ocean, thereby creating an uninhabitable environment for the creatures who live there? And what about the energy needed to desalinate? Oh, and how about those 25,000 barrels of DDT-laden sludge off the coast of Los Angeles that are most probably leaking?

Desalination is not the answer. Reducing use, and smarter use, is. There is no way around that. And the time to begin is long past.

MARTHA JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

