Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Don’t welcome homeless

EDITOR: Santa Rosa city leaders have decided to ignore overnight parking laws so our homeless population is better accommodated (“Council to review homeless parking,” May 18). Exactly how long will it take for these blinded politicians, along with the county supervisors, to see what they have created?

If you had a business and there were lines out the door every day to buy your French bread, you would deduce that you created an outstanding product the public loves. By spending millions on this population you have put Santa Rosa on the map for being the most generous — and guaranteed not to be arrested — environment for these vagrants who are leaving their trash, drug paraphernalia and human waste wherever they go.

In the meantime our neighborhoods and parks are deteriorating. Wake up. Stop welcoming these people. Make Santa Rosa the most unwelcome place on Earth for them so we can save what we have left.

LISA LAUREN

Santa Rosa

Overpopulated planet

EDITOR: The birthrate is falling and the alarm seems universal — fewer people to buy things, fewer workers, fewer profits. The world, we are told, depends on an ever-expanding economy. In my lifetime the population of the world has more than tripled, an additional 5 billion people. Each one requires food, clothing and housing. And each would like a great deal more.

Urban areas have spread, forest have been leveled to farm palm oil or raise cattle. Seventy percent of the fish in our oceans are gone, our atmosphere and our rivers and our oceans and the very air that we breathe have been polluted, and the poorest people on our planet understandably want to have as much as the wealthiest. And we imagine that having fewer people will lead to disaster.

We are overwhelming the planet with our sheer numbers. So if people are choosing not to have children or are waiting to do so, let’s applaud their decision instead of fretting over it or, worse, providing them incentives to pump out consumers and people who will work for low wages.

Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

RICHARD BLOOM

Cotati

A bigger loss

EDITOR: Oh, no, Cardinal Newman is losing its varsity football coach (“Confusion, anger over coach’s departure,” Thursday). Those poor children. It’s a shame that they face such uncertainty and adversity. I wonder, though, will this experience allow them to empathize with their peers in the community who are about to have an entire high school ripped out from under them? It’s ironic the parallels parents are quoted to have said about losing a coach vs. parents and community members who fear the lack of equitable access to public education for students with the West County Union High School District closing the doors to El Molino High School. Also, a stark reminder of the disparity of social classes that exist within Sonoma County.

MELYSSA FARMER

Sebastopol

Immigration fixes

EDITOR: Linda Chavez’s May 15 column is another column that misses the most important part of the immigration debate (“For more jobs, boost immigration”). That is the U.S. controlling who comes into this country legally. It is not just Republicans who want a system that rewards legal entry. Otherwise, protecting the “Dreamers,” who should get immediate legalization and citizenship, will never happen.

And illegal entry is not the only area that needs to be fixed. The immigration system hopes people leave when their visa expires, but it is MIA on tracking those on legal visas who don’t return to their homeland. Plus immigration to the U.S. is not about Central America only. What about Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia and South America? Want a win-win situation for those here illegally to get legalization and a path toward citizenship? Controlling the border and enforcing visas must be part of the solution.

We don’t need a repeat of the 1986 immigration law that gave amnesty and citizenship to 4 million illegal immigrants and then the game continued.

ANDREW SMITH

Santa Rosa

Water conservation rules

EDITOR: Our household has made water conservation a high priority for nearly 20 years. We have drip irrigation, and we have taken out all lawn and replaced it with drought-tolerant plants and mulch. We have rain catchment barrels that catch roof runoff water and a laundry-to-landscape system to reuse graywater in the garden. We don’t wash our car at home, have buckets in the shower to reuse the cold water, etc. Some years ago, we even won an award for water conservation given by the city of Santa Rosa. So, what does cutting back 20% look like for us? I don’t know yet. What I do know is that asking everybody to cut back 20% makes no sense. Allowing a water allotment per person makes more sense and is more equitable. They do this in Marin County. Why not here?

EVE GOLDBERG

Santa Rosa

