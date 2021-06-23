Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Pacaso’s business model

EDITOR: “Soaring home prices locking residents out” and “Housing market shatters records.” These were headlines in your June 13 edition.

My wife and I are fortunate to be living in a house purchased eight years ago. Our Sonoma home is a modest 1970 ranch-style house, two bedrooms and two baths. Other houses on the street are similar in size and design — except for one home.

Six years ago, a couple bought this neighboring property, cut down a dozen trees, tore down the existing house and built a trophy home. They recently sold the house to the Pacaso company. Pacaso paid about $4 million — significantly more than the property was worth, given values of surrounding homes.

Pacaso’s “fractionalized ownership” model removes from the market homes that are sorely needed by local families. And Pacaso pays more than market value for properties, thus fueling even greater inflation.

After a vociferous protest in Napa, Pacaso pulled one modest-sized home from their listings. The company now says that it will only purchase houses for $2 million (or more). However, this won’t prevent speculators from buying median-priced homes, remodeling them and adding various enhancements. Voilà, they are now Pacaso houses.

CARL SHERRILL

Sonoma

Protecting everyone

EDITOR: Andrea Greene misses the point about coronavirus vaccinations (“Free choices,” Letters, Thursday). She says “each individual is responsible for their own health,” but this ignores the effect that one person’s decision may have on those around them. This is why we have rules about drunken driving, immunizing schoolchildren and such.

Just two days earlier this paper printed an article noting the correlation between vaccination rates in a community with the coronavirus incidence and whether the rate is increasing or decreasing over time (“Vaccine case rates uneven”). Low vaccination rates correlate with high and increasing virus rates. So it’s not all about you. It’s about protecting others in your community. By choosing to not be vaccinated, you ensure that others around you will be at increased risk of contracting the disease.

And if you think the consequences of coronavirus are inconsequential, perhaps you should read up on the “long haulers” who are suffering disabling symptoms many months after the acute effects of the disease passed.

DR. RICHARD EVANS

Sebastopol

Stop water hookups

EDITOR: You reported that the water agency was authorized to restrict flow in the Russian River. How about restricting new hookups? All the new hookups I see around town make a mockery of the “let’s conserve water” mantra. You can’t possibly conserve water when you keep adding to the demand. Who’s in charge here? The City Council? The Planning Commission? Why don’t we restrict new hookups to the same cutbacks that are expected from the rest of us ratepayers?

RICH FLOURNOY

Santa Rosa

Past time for action

EDITOR: June is Gun Violence Awareness Month, a chance to remember the lives lost to gun violence and the families and communities impacted by these tragedies. It is also a reminder that gun violence continues to be an alarming threat to the health and safety of our communities.

As chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, I have been working with my colleagues to ensure that Congress is taking the necessary steps to combat this epidemic. My bipartisan bill, H.R. 8, which passed the House on March 11, aims to expand background checks to prevent firearms from getting into the hands of those who may be a danger to themselves or others. Experts agree that expanding background checks is the fastest and most effective way to help prevent gun violence.

It is long overdue for the Senate to act. I was proud to hear that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has committed to holding a vote on H.R. 8. It is time for the Senate to pass H.R. 8 and send this important bill to the president’s desk. Our work is not finished, we must protect our communities from gun violence.

REP. MIKE THOMPSON

St. Helena

Crisis, crisis everywhere

EDITOR: “Crisis” is the word of the moment for both of our major political parties! We are taught that problems are solved by working together! We cannot continue to blame the other side for problems both sides recognize as important! What’s next? CAPITALIZING EVERYTHING? Labeling every problem as a crisis is like using an exclamation mark in place of a period — tiring and unproductive!

DOUGLAS PILE

Healdsburg

Simplistic fixes

EDITOR: Banning the AR-15 is a reasonable thing to do. Newsweek reports that 26% of mass shootings were with an AR-15. Seventy-four percent of mass shootings and 90% of gun homicides will continue after banning the AR-15. Banning the AR-15 is like driving a Prius. Both are good ideas, but they won’t stop mass shootings or global warming. Answers to complex problems are not simple. A little help is good, but be honest in the likely modest results, and look for the root cause, not feel-good quick solutions to complex problems.

ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

