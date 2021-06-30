Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

An outrageous decision

EDITOR: In Measure P, the people of Sonoma County voted for stronger police reform by close to 65% approval. This decisive approbation for stronger civilian oversight of law enforcement included pertinent case investigations, subpoena power, published body camera footage and prior personnel complaint records.

Now, the California Public Employment Relations Board has in effect gutted the people’s vote on a collective bargaining technicality (“Panel guts sheriff oversight,” Thursday). Police and sheriffs’ unions complain they’ve had no seat at the table when it was these same agencies’ actions — police killings of civilians — that sparked demand for police reform here and across the nation.

It is plainly clear and historically evident that the sheriff of Sonoma County, Mark Essick, and the county’s law enforcement unions are not interested in police reform, independent investigation or transparency in the hiring and training of officers. They don’t want a seat at the table, they want to run the table and stack the deck. They consider public oversight, body cameras and accountability for their actions a nuisance and a hindrance.

This should not stand. The county has only 30 days to appeal the state board’s absurd and outrageous decision to cancel what the people have demanded.

WILL SHONBRUN

Sonoma

Do no harm

EDITOR: In response to Donald Feleay’s letter (“Examining inequity,” Thursday), I wish to add that teachers should follow doctors’ rule of “do no harm.” As a third grade teacher many years ago, I used to teach how racism was wrong. To my surprise, the children didn’t know anything about racism, because it didn’t exist for them. They accepted each other’s diversity because they didn’t see any difference. In other words, they accepted each other as individuals. I realized that I was introducing a concept that was teaching racism to a group that didn’t think that way. I stopped teaching racism because I was introducing it instead of preventing it. So I believe teachers should be under the same rule as doctors. The cure shouldn’t be worse than the disease.

KEVIN PARSONS

Forestville

The timeshare threat

EDITOR: The idyllic little piece of real estate, aka Sonoma, is being changed forever by the carpetbagging likes of property grabbers, such as Ken and Stacy Matson, who have purchased almost 50 properties in Sonoma, and the newest threat on the block, Pacaso, a property investment company with ties to Zillow.

Pacaso has found a way to beat vacation rental regulations by buying residential properties at inflated prices and turning them into fractionalized timeshares. This is happening in Sonoma and in Napa County.

Residential neighborhoods with a timeshare in their midst face noise, traffic congestion, parking space encroachment and the comings and goings of caterers, event rental deliveries, etc. as timeshare owners occupy and celebrate in their little piece of real estate. Property values may also be threatened.

And now, if the prospect of the timeshare nightmare isn’t enough, we learn that owners may be able to rent out their share to a never-ending stream of vacationers. The timeshare threat isn’t a one-time or isolated event. Your neighborhood could be next. We need to act now. Go to stoppacasonow.com. Voice your indignation to Supervisor Susan Gorin.

JUDE CASSEL WILLIAMS

Sonoma

False election claims

EDITOR: I am tired of false claims by Republicans that the election was stolen from Donald Trump. Last I heard there was one ballot, and that ballot contained the names of Republicans and Democrats running for the Senate and the House as well as Joe Biden and Trump. So how is it possible that Republicans gained seats in the House and prevented the Democrats from having enough senators to effectively control the Senate? Were the Democrats smart enough to change the presidential race, yet so inept that they could not at the same time control the races for Congress? The stolen election charade must stop as it is destroying democracy. Of course, that is the point, but it is both sad and frightening to watch.

PETER SCHINDLER

Santa Rosa

Town hall protest

EDITOR: A town hall meeting is a venue for open and inclusive free speech. No protest necessary (“A justified protest,” Letters, June 27). Besides, I don’t believe the First Amendment was written to promote unruly, disruptive and disrespectful behavior.

WANDA HALE

Petaluma

Impacts of homelessness

EDITOR: I read with interest regarding the proposal to offer overnight parking to homeless people on city-owned property (“City may offer homeless parking,” Sunday). Just prior to reading the article, I dropped off mail at the post office at Sebastopol Road and Lombardi Court, which was locked. Several RVs and cars housing homeless individuals were parked on Lombardi. I witnessed a man near one of the cars tossing plastic bottles and cardboard over a hedge onto a parking lot. It dawned on me that perhaps one reason the post office was locked may be the presence of homeless people on the street. How much longer do residents have to endure the city’s apparent policy of “look the other way, and they’ll go away”?

DENNIS MAGATELLI

Santa Rosa

