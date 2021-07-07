Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

An entitled people

EDITOR: For me, the July Fourth holiday was the saddest in memory. All day and night, dozens of my neighbors exploded illegal fireworks in their backyards. This happened at a time of tinder-dry conditions and in an area ravaged by firestorms that have taken lives and destroyed homes.

Those fireworks had nothing to do with patriotism or celebration of freedom. They were acts of pure selfishness and a slap in the face to those who endured the consequences of wildfires and are experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder as a result. They were a reflection of four years of a president who acted only in his own self-interest and co-opted the word “great” to give his followers permission to express their prejudice and hatred.

It is depressing to think how far we’ve come from the real Greatest Generation, who sacrificed themselves for their country. In the past year, Americans have refused to do what is best for others — to wear masks and get vaccinated.

Now we puff out our chest and declare: I have a right. No one is going to tell me no. We haven’t become great again. We’ve become an entitled, mean, little people.

FRED WEISEL

Santa Rosa

Saving the archives

EDITOR: The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved a $140,000 request from the Sonoma County Library. These funds will pay for relocating the Sonoma County archives collection from a 3,800-square-foot warehouse at Los Guilicos to a more secure facility outside of a known wildfire zone.

Our understanding is that the entire collection, all 5,000 cubic feet of it, will be moved by the end of summer. Although the location of this new building has not been made public, according to Sonoma County Library Director Ann Hammond, lease negotiations are underway. Who will provide ongoing care, management, and access to this valuable collection is unclear.

We look forward to hearing Hammond’s answers to these questions and others at upcoming Sonoma County Historical Records Commission (Thursday) and Library Commission (Monday) meetings.

As stakeholders, we continue to offer our support to the county, library and Historical Records Commission as long-term planning for the archives gets underway.

LYNN DOWNEY

and KATHERINE J. RINEHART

Co-Chairs, advocates for the Sonoma County Archives

A diet for drier age

EDITOR: Megadrought, they call it. Megathirsty land, megaworried folk. Most of California’s water use it turns out is for pasture — for cattle. Next in water usage are almonds and pistachios, closely followed by alfalfa, another beef precursor. So, to survive this looming dry future the simple “duh” first step is transforming this culture’s diet. Beef is unnecessary for a comfortable, fulfilling life. Save a fatted calf for solstice sunset barbecue or a family gathering, but daily beef is destructive.

ROLAND and CARRIE WIEBE

Graton

Stop the recalls

EDITOR: The executive committee of the Sonoma County chapter of the National Organization for Women need to express our great displeasure and disappointment regarding the recalls of Gov. Gavin Newsom and District Attorney Jill Ravitch. Both recalls are an exceptional waste of money and completely unnecessary. Ravitch is ending her term next year, and there also is an election for governor in 2022.

The reason for the recall of Ravitch is selfish revenge as she penalized Bill Gallaher for residents being left in one of his facilities during the Tubbs fire. Newsom’s recall is purely shortsighted. Newsom has done a successful job of dealing with the pandemic. If people are dissatisfied with him, they have a chance to vote in a new person.

It is important we all show up to vote and ask ourselves: Is this what we want, revenge voting?

The money spent on these recalls would be far better spent on improving the quality of life for California residents. Let’s show our support for Ravitch and Newsom and stop the recalls.

AMY NYKAMP

President, executive committee, Sonoma County NOW chapter

No rate hike for PG&E

EDITOR: As a senior citizen with a fixed income, I was angry to read that PG&E has asked for an 18% rate hike. I don’t know if they have asked their shareholders and highly paid executives to share the burden. If they haven’t, they should. Since we know that we cannot trust the California Public Utilities Commission to deny anything to PG&E, it is time we contact our elected officials and let them know how we feel about this matter. Until someone stands up and says no more, PG&E will continue to take and take.

KATHY DONOVAN

Santa Rosa

New school, new name

EDITOR: A clarification is needed. El Molino and Analy high schools are no more. A new combined high school will start in the next school year. The school board said “the district is committed to creating a unified community through this consolidation process, and not an environment where one school community is absorbed by another.” In the interest of the students and communities to be able to form a new identity, there must be a new name for the new high school.

MARILYN DEIS

Sebastopol

