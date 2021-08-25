Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Feature life, not death

EDITOR: No doubt your article on assisted suicide was well intended (“Choosing to die on his own terms,” Aug. 15). No one can, or should, condemn a person in that position who makes that decision. However, I question your featuring, and condoning, the premature ending of any human life.

No situation is truly hopeless. One day, I firmly believe, medical science will find a way to successfully treat most, if not all, cancers, and even dementia, if we let them work on it instead of just killing the patients. And doctors can be wrong. My mother lived for several fairly health years after a diagnosis of terminal renal failure.

Celebrate life. Tell us about the people who find joy in living despite their circumstances. Remind your readers that all human life has value.

Instead of promoting ending life, offer what the desperate need most — hope. Publicize the medical professionals seeking to preserve life and quality of life. Feature hospice workers, counselors, spiritual advisers who provide hope and help. Honor the people who deliver Meals on Wheels or take music and joy to sufferers from dementia. Suggest calling a lonely oldie just to say hello.

But please, please, do not advise people to give up.

JEAN GRANT

Santa Rosa

Diablo Canyon dangers

EDITOR: On Aug. 12, you printed a letter saying we should keep the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant open past the scheduled closing of the reactors in 2024-25 (“Powering electric cars”). They are closing because one reactor was commissioned in 1968 and the other in 1970, so they are very old.

They were built in a quake and tsunami zone, with the Central Valley and Southern California downwind — and should close today. They tried to build a nuclear plant at Bodega Head on the San Andreas Fault upwind from Bay Area population centers.

Nuclear power plants cool themselves by transferring their heat to air towers, or they use water like Diablo Canyon, which uses 2.5 billion gallons a day — taken from the cold Pacific, then released back hot. Ocean heating is causing environmental calamities. Nuclear waste must be cooled and is dangerous for centuries. Mining, milling and transportation of uranium pollutes.

Diablo Canyon is run by PG&E, whose equipment has been responsible for deadly fires and which went bankrupt. Are they cutting corners on safety yet again? After an accident or quake it will be too late to find out. Solar and wind are much cleaner and safer.

ROBERT RAVEN

Petaluma

Time to leave

EDITOR: The United States spent $2 trillion and more than 2,400 military lives attempting to democratize Afghanistan. We have failed to conquer the Taliban, just as the Romans, British and Russians failed to conquer Afghanistan. It is time to leave, despite the tragic impact leaving will have on women and girls there.

The people of Afghanistan must resolve their civil war. America faces our own national crises in white nationalist terrorism, depleted public health systems, unattainable higher education, income inequality, homelessness, voter suppression and climate change. It is time to solve our problems at home and cease spending trillions policing the world.

JULIE HULL

Rohnert Park

No fireworks debate

EDITOR: The League of Women Voters of Sonoma County is well known for holding forums around elections to allow candidates to debate their positions in front of voters. These forums can also include ballot measures’ proponents and opponents. They are excellent sources of moderated, firsthand information for voters in making their decisions how to vote.

The League of Women Voters proposed holding a forum on Rohnert Park’s Measure D. The ballot language is a little confusing. A yes vote on Measure D is a vote to ban the sale and use of fireworks in Rohnert Park.

The Protect Our Future: Yes on Measure D campaign readily agreed to participate in such a forum. Sadly, many days after the yes campaign agreed, the no on Measure D campaign declined. As a result, the forum will not be held.

Significant amounts of misleading claims are pouring out from the no side, just as TNT Fireworks pours large amounts of money into the no campaign. Doesn’t this sound familiar?

Yes on Measure D asks what could the no side fear from participating in this healthy American tradition of debate?

CHRIS BORR

Rohnert Park

Red states and COVID

EDITOR: Texas: pediatric ICUs are full. Mississippi: a state of emergency, with imminent failure of the hospital system. Florida: unprecedented wait times for a hospital bed due to COVID. Alabama, Arkansas. What do these states have in common? Republican governors.

Want more death and disability? Do you want your child with a medical emergency to have to wait in the emergency room for an ICU bed until a COVID patient dies? Be sure to not vote in next month’s recall election and let one of the Donald Trump-loving GOP candidates take over as governor. You’ll learn what Republican governance looks like.

Vote no on the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

MARY ANN CIAVONNE

Santa Rosa

