Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

A familiar hero

EDITOR: Pleasant, pastoral Sunday morning. Coffee and yogurt and The Press Democrat. Then: “Oh!” The words that followed were barely audible. “That’s Nicole.”

The distant reality of the horrors of our world circumstance hits coldly close to home when, on Page A6, one finds the picture snapped a week ago of a Marine cradling — protecting — an Afghan infant. It was among the final photos of the young woman, who along with a dozen others, died in the airport attack in Kabul while shepherding souls to safety.

Thirteen years prior, Nicole Herrera Gee was a warm and attentive and very smart little girl in my wife’s fourth grade class in Roseville.

Added now to that list of adjectives must be the word “hero.”

DAVE DELGARDO

Cloverdale

Gallaher’s generosity

EDITOR: The Redwood Empire Food Bank prides itself on being a nonpartisan organization. For 34 years we have been providing food assistance to people in need of help. Not once during that time did hunger care about a food recipient’s political party, religious affiliation, home community, marital status, etc. Every day I meet people who have done all the right things and still find themselves in need.

With that as a backdrop, I want to say that I don’t know the details of any of our supporters’ lives. What I do know is that our supporters represent a small portion of our community, and all of them are generous, compassionate and empathetic.

A recent letter to the editor suggested that Bill Gallaher has thrown away money on a recall effort while disregarding more pressing issues like ending hunger in our community (“Gallaher agreed to settle,” Saturday). The letter is right in stating that more support for our work is a good thing, and we thank the author for thinking of us. However, what is not known by many is that Gallaher is the largest donor in our history (long before any recall activity), and his generosity continues to improve the lives of everyone who turns to us for help.

DAVID GOODMAN

CEO, Redwood Empire Food Bank

An absurd comparison

EDITOR: One has to wonder if George F. Will has ever been to California or Texas (“Why voters may trade Newsom for Elder,” Aug. 22). To compare California to Texas is akin to comparing a California pinot noir to a box of raisins. To then call Larry Elder “an orthodox conservative-libertarian” messenger indicates that Will considers Elder’s documented belief that “women know less than men about political issues, economics and current events” is a mantra of orthodox conservatism.

Californians are being given an opportunity to remove a successful governor for a right-wing talk show host who has been a mouthpiece for Donald Trump’s convoluted self-serving agenda, which is popular with a small fraction of California voters.

This recall effort is a massive bad joke that is taking millions of dollars out of state, county and local government budgets that could and should have been available to address real needs.

WILLIAM CAMPAGNA

Cotati

America’s hubris

EDITOR: The Taliban has snookered America. After 20 years of squandered lives and treasure, America failed miserably to impose a European-style democracy on Afghanistan. The Taliban, after a swift cakewalk, now occupies and controls the entire country, easily defeating America’s breathtakingly hubristic attempt at nation building.

At least 12 mostly Persian empires conquered Afghanistan and established capitals early in the country’s history. In 330 B.C., Afghans defeated Alexander the Great’s attempt to add their country to his empire. During the ensuing 2,300 years, Afghanistan was and is unconquerable, as an America unversed in history has learned the hardest way.

The U.S. military built and trained at enormous expense an Afghan army tasked with keeping the Taliban at bay and propping up the corrupt, unrepresentative government imposed on the people by America, and which was ultimately not worth dying for.

In February 2020, the Taliban and America negotiated the complete withdrawal of U.S. forces. A demoralized Afghan army and many government officials became convinced a takeover by the Taliban was inevitable. During the subsequent 18 months, the Taliban negotiated a series of surrenders and resignations to win the war. Insular and unprepared, America never saw it coming.

RICHARD CLEVERLY

Santa Rosa

Recall: A legal coup

EDITOR: Let’s view the recall for what it really is — an ingenious Republican strategy to win the governorship of the largest state, where they are outnumbered 2 to 1.

The recall law is so poorly written that any losing party can pay for enough signatures to qualify, and an obscure election date would be set where a low turnout would be assured. Republican chances of ousting the governor increase incredibly, and they don’t even need a viable candidate.

If more than 50% of those voting oust Gavin Newsom, one of 46 unqualified candidates will become governor of the fifth-largest economy in the world, with possibly as little as 10% of the vote.

This is an attempted Republican coup d’état, legal though it may be. This law enables a total misrepresentation of the leadership in California, contrary to the political ideology of its citizens.

TOM LANZONE

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.