Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Kids set the example

EDITOR: Reading the account of the recent West Sonoma County Union High School District board meeting (“Parents say recall moving forward,” Aug. 27) reminded me of the anti-mask mob that disrupted Rep. Jared Huffman’s town hall in Marin County a couple of months ago. Lots of emotional, grievance-laden complaints about lost prerogatives, shouting, ignoring meeting rules, personal insults hurled at public officials and no real proposals for dealing with the problems. If the behavior of the organizers of the now-failed recall is an indication of how they think the school board should conduct public business, I want no part of their efforts.

Fortunately, the kids seem to be acting like the adults in the room. Staff Writer Austin Murphy’s article about the former-rival football players coming together as one team was an emphatic contrast to the behavior of the recall proponents (“Rivals become allies for football players,” Aug. 29).

The reports I have read indicate students are displaying a positive attitude about the change. They understand that, in the future, they will repeatedly be asked to join and work with new teams and new co-workers and to take on new assignments. Yes, there will be glitches, but I’m sure they will be worked out. So, how are the school board’s critics going to solve the demographics problem and pay for their demands?

ELDEN McFARLAND

Healdsburg

Newsom’s record

EDITOR: Let’s see. Those radical Republicans wasting money on a recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom? How about the millions of dollars lost with the Employment Development Department scandal? Did anyone take accountability? Nope, just quietly ignored. And the “peaceful” protests last summer with the defund the police movement, which were allowed throughout the state? Homeownership is unreachable. Homelessness is making our communities look like slums, but let’s throw more tax money at it. Oh, and don’t you dare defend your property or life should someone break in to your home. Another item not talked about: With the surge in COVID patients, why are we not in lockdown, again? Oh, got it, that will come a few days after Newsom is kept in office.

WENDY HAYNES

Santa Rosa

The right decision

EDITOR: I want to thank President Joe Biden for finally getting us out of the pointless war in Afghanistan. He knew it would be difficult. He knew he would face blowback from the predictable haters. He did it anyway. He evacuated almost all Americans. He managed to evacuate more than 100,000 Afghans who helped us for those 20 years. Yes, it was messy, but it was always going to be. He did it anyway. History will judge the futility of war. The blame for the huge price paid by America in lives and treasure will be spread over several presidencies. But he will be remembered as the president who had the courage to say enough.

LEW LARSON

Sebastopol

Ashamed of Biden

EDITOR: I watched Joe Biden boast about how successful the Afghanistan evacuation airlift had been, not apologizing for leaving behind American citizens and many people of Afghanistan who had helped us. Later, I watched a news report of service dogs and pets also left behind. I guess it isn’t possible to go any lower in disgraceful behavior. I am not ashamed of my country, but I am ashamed of our president.

JUNE KEEFER

Santa Rosa

Republican attacks

EDITOR: So, Sandy Metzger offers another anti-Democrat letter to The Press Democrat (“Recall Newsom,” Aug. 27). I can’t help but suspect her longtime Republican role in Sonoma County and state politics might make her two cents in this matter worth less than two cents.

Funny how her list of Gavin Newsom’s atrocities can be found many times over among Republicans, but she apparently hasn’t noticed. — one of the big differences between GOP and Democratic leaders.

When Democrats fail the public, they invariably apologize and/or correct their actions or are ousted by the party. Andrew Cuomo and Al Franken are examples. In contrast, the GOP doubles down, makes excuses and circles the wagons. A matter of conscience, or lack of, I suppose.

Newsom has done a decent job in difficult times. At least we don’t have a COVID death toll like Texas or Florida. Is Newsom perfect? Of course not. It seems even if one is perfect in this world others are ready to crucify them.

CHARLES SHAY

Cotati

Protect Rohnert Park

EDITOR: Rohnert Park is a wonderful city that is being made a laughingstock because we are the only city allowing fireworks. Not only do fireworks being lit at all times (not only on the Fourth of July) cause fear for animals (indoor and outdoor), they trigger veterans and others in the community with post-traumatic stress disorder. To add insult to injury, we are in a horrific drought, and with watering restrictions a lit firework landing errantly could lead to a major fire catastrophe for Rohnert Park.

It is also being said that these fireworks are for fundraising. If Rohnert Park promises to supply the groups needing the funds with the money they anticipate earning through the fireworks sales, do they really need to sell them? In addition, all fireworks would be illegal and then our police would be able to actually fine those who discharge any fireworks. Those fees alone might help fund these organizations. Join me and many other concerned people and vote yes on Measure D. Protect Rohnert Park. No fireworks are safe or sane.

DEBBIE WOODS

Rohnert Park

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.