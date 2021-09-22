Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Some other recalls

EDITOR: In looking back at the latest California recall attempt, I wonder what would happen if the Democratic Party funded recalls of representatives who regularly vote to suppress efforts to benefit the public. Say, representatives who won’t allow Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drugs prices or those who fight similar public-benefit issues. What if they were faced with a recall as a result of their choices? This might help awaken representatives who listen to their party and big donors and not the majority of the people they were elected to represent.

FRED FLYNN

Santa Rosa

Enough casinos already

EDITOR: I wonder what the Koi Nation plans to do about the already strained traffic situation, the shortage of housing, the construction gridlock and the overall inappropriateness of yet another casino in Sonoma County? Enough already. How can a 90-member tribe have the ability to cause so much havoc, both environmentally and politically?

JUDY GAGE

Santa Rosa

A hopeful tipping point?

EDITOR: There is a lot of anxiety about tipping points as they might potentially exacerbate the climate crisis, such as the release of methane from melting permafrost and the loss of reflective capacity of the Arctic Ocean as sea ice is displaced by dark water.

Gayle Kozlowski’s letter published here on Sept. 11 (“Out of time”) gave me hope that we are beginning to see another, and this time hopeful, tipping point. People from all across the political spectrum are waking up to the fact that we need to act boldly and intelligently to not condemn our children and grandchildren to life, or lack thereof, in an increasingly uninhabitable world.

There are many actions we need to take as there is no silver bullet. The oil and gas industry is investing heavily in a misinformation campaign to convince us that the economy will suffer if we transition to clean energy. Actually, our economy would benefit greatly from deploying clean energy and its associated products instead of paying to repair our lives after increasingly severe disasters.

This can be jump-started by putting a price on carbon and returning the fees to each of us as dividends. Find out more at energyinnovationact.org.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

Riders, protect yourselves

EDITOR: I want to tell you about a frightening experience on Lawndale Road. I was riding with a friend on the newly paved road, a favorite ride of ours and the Santa Rosa Cycling Club as well.

We were heading downhill, single file and came to the blind turn at the bottom. We slowed down, hugged the side of the road and made the turn as a delivery truck came around on our side of the road. We had about a foot to avoid being splattered across his windshield. He was completely in our lane. If we had been side by side, we would have been killed. Any car coming around the corner would have had a head-on collision with the driver. We were shaken and cannot stop replaying it in our heads.

We wanted to tell the cycling club since, at times, riders double and triple up on Lawndale, which can be a quiet road. Nobody would have survived this had they been doubled up. I have reported this to the delivery company, and they will follow up with the driver and me.

KATE E. BLACK

Santa Rosa

Water shortages

EDITOR: The extremely low levels in our lakes make it quite evident that we don’t have enough water to go around in Sonoma County now. Lack of rain and water used to fight big fires have helped reduced the levels. Are politicians so hungry for increased taxes that they will allow thirsty new pot farms to surface and high-density apartments and hotels that invite an increasing population to grow?

Politicians should temporarily stop all new dwelling construction for two years or until our lakes are full again. I voluntarily cut my water use by half two years ago by replacing a nice lawn with expensive fake grass and only showering every three days. I only do laundry every two weeks and run a full dishwasher once a week.

Why can’t we save wasted water from the Russian River when it floods and pump it back into our empty lakes? Maybe we need smarter politicians who work for us and not themselves.

RICK WHITE

Santa Rosa

A break from reality

EDITOR: Noah Feldman’s Sept. 15 column seems to have been written in a bubble quite removed from reality (“Freedom of religion means freedom to refuse”). I suspect he also thinks that people who fervently believe in throwing virgins into volcanos have their special rights too.

If it was only a matter of whether his religious believers got sick and died, I would agree with him. However, those choosing to die rather than protect themselves from a pandemic are not only endangering themselves, they are endangering the rest of us, both in the near term and the long.

In the near term there are many who for legitimate reasons cannot be vaccinated — for example, everyone under 12 years old. They are in vastly more danger because others are not vaccinated. In the long term, the ability of the virus to mutate into more deadly variants is vastly increased by the increased number of cases caused by these fervent believers. Millions could die as a result.

Maybe Feldman will offer hopes and prayers to us all in place of his missing humanity.

JIM HOUSMAN

Sebastopol

