Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

A right to stay healthy

EDITOR: I am over it. Over the daily reports of people whining about their rights being infringed upon simply because they are being asked to get a vaccine and/or wear a mask. Why? To protect oneself yes, but more importantly to protect one’s family, friends and community.

It’s nice to see Sam Levy and the Fern Bar doing the right thing by requiring proof of vaccination, but then we have Dustin Valette, who says that enforcing his own restaurant’s mask mandate is “putting my personal beliefs over someone coming in for dinner” (“Battle heats up over proving vaccination,” Sept. 22). Uh, no it is not. It is putting the health and safety of his staff and patrons ahead of everything. Part of the danger of the mutations of this virus is that many people are asymptomatic but still carriers. Basically, these variants operate in stealth mode, hence the importance of masks.

By now, we all know who is willing to step up, mask up and vax up. Speaking of personal rights, I would appreciate it if the ani-vaxers and anti-maskers would stop infringing on my right to avoid a possibly deadly disease.

STEVEN DAVID MARTIN

Healdsburg

Tracking water use

EDITOR: The front-page headline on Sept. 24 highlighted the poor job Sonoma residents are doing to conserve water during this unprecedented drought (“Sonoma lagging in water saving”). It is important to call out those who are not taking the drought seriously. However, commercial and agricultural entities consume the vast majority of water in the county and state, and media coverage offers too little information about their conservation efforts.

If we are going to survive this drought and other droughts to come, we must attack the problem where it matters. And to do that, we need information. How much water are the new resort in Healdsburg and other resorts in the county using? What strategies have vineyard owners adopted to reduce their water use? Why do we continue to see green lawns outside housing developments, schools and office buildings? What water quotas are imposed on businesses?

Let’s challenge the big users of water by calling out their failures to conserve.

NANCY PEMBERTON

Sebastopol

A courageous story

EDITOR: Bob Padecky’s column about Karen Stanley was one of the most courageous stories I’ve ever read (“Giving voice to sex assault survivors,” Sunday). Her declaration as a “survivor, not a victim” is beyond heroic. What a wonderful statement of bravery. Stanley is living proof that there is power in vulnerability. I admire this wonderful woman who has set a fearless example for all of us. Thank you for sharing an admirable and inspirational symbol of mental and moral strength.

TOMMY FRANCOIS

Santa Rosa

China’s climate mess

EDITOR: Eugene Robinson’s unflinching assessment of China’s immense role in our sputtering efforts to combat climate change is accurate and justified (“The climate goals we’ve set aren’t good enough,” Sept. 22). Anyone who has been to that country knows what it is to see millions of people living in cities that would be deemed uninhabitable if they were in the U.S.

I vividly remember our first morning in Beijing when we opened our hotel room curtains to see buildings four or five blocks away disappearing into a filthy, sickening haze. To venture out and about in China is to be keenly aware of the ominous consequences of reckless reliance on fossil fuels.

China’s leaders proved they could clean up their environment when they shut down factories in and around Beijing for the 2008 Olympics. Of course, this was nothing more than a cynical, cosmetic gimmick.

At this point, it is the responsibility of government and business leaders of the rich countries in the world to get tougher in their dealings with China, whose government clearly is going to need to be coerced into making numerous planet-saving changes.

For millenniums, Chinese ingenuity and resilience have been a model for survival and progress. We need to see that rich heritage in action now.

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

Accept Haitian refugees

EDITOR: I’m appalled by what happened at our border.

Haiti, a French colony whose slaves successfully revolted and established their own country in 1804, was forced to pay reparations to France, guaranteeing an impoverished country. Thomas Jefferson, an American president and slave owner, and his compatriots feared rebellion among their own slaves. They refused to recognize Haiti and placed it under a trade embargo that lasted until 1862. In 1915, the U.S. occupied Haiti, staying until 1934 to protect American business interests.

Haiti was sabotaged by the U.S., France and other countries. In recent years it has been devastated by natural disasters, chaotic politics, terrible violence and poverty. Now Haitians are trying to enter the U.S. seeking better lives. The racism that strangled Haiti is ongoing. I believe we should help Haitians escape the mess we, in part, created. Welcome them as refugees and asylum-seekers.

The same can be said of Mexicans and Central and South Americans. Much of the suffering in those countries is a result of American exploitation and intervention. Our wealth has often been gained at their expense. Helping them now is not charity, it’s justice.

MOSS HENRY

Santa Rosa

