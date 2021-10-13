Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

A carbon ‘handout’

EDITOR: Paul Larkin really wants a handout from a carbon tax (“Pie vs cake,” Letters, Sunday). If they tax a company that puts out carbon, the carbon output won’t stop. The company will simply increase the cost of everything, and handout money will buy less because of inflation. The world will still have the same carbon output, and Larkin will have less purchasing power, not more.

If you want to stop carbon output, you have to come up with some other source of energy. So the government should pay for research into such. No handout, but maybe no carbon. You can neither create nor destroy energy. You use one type of energy to generate another form. Taxes don’t change the laws of physics.

ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

Democratic resistance

EDITOR: I apparently missed the coronation of Sens. Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema. Even if they had well-articulated reasons to stall President Joe Biden’s transformational agenda, which they don’t, or were being reasonable, which they’re not, or would explain exactly what they’re opposed to, which they haven’t, who are they to hold hostage Biden’s Build Back Better plan?

Sinema reportedly objects to negotiating prescription drug prices. That’s a great idea. Why don’t we cut Medicare benefits also? Manchin objects to entitlement programs. Is having food an entitlement? Having health care? Affordable rent? Getting a higher education? Breathing cleaner air? We have an incredible opportunity to lift millions out of poverty, extend health care, rebuild infrastructure, provide child care, which will give more women the opportunity to work, and so much more. What would Manchin and Sinema cut out?

For two senators to hold back such a significant, expansive agenda is absurd. America needs to grasp this incredible, far-reaching and generational opportunity while the Democrats have the presidency and both houses of Congress. Manchin and Sinema must stop obstructing and shrink their egos. Let America take advantage of these extraordinary programs. Millions will greatly benefit. Including their deserving constituents.

JANIE HAGGERTY

Cotati

Rationalizing refusal

EDITOR: Tim Holmes rationalizes his refusal to act responsibly by trotting out the usual anti-vaccine paranoia and says he will “wait another six months and see what happens” (“Why I’m not vaccinated,” Letters, Friday). So far, we have more than 700,000 dead, millions infected and emergency rooms overflowing with COVID patients who did not get vaccinated. What does Holmes think will happen in another six months? Will we be worse off than we are now, thanks to those like him?

On another page we are told that the mask mandate will stay in place until we raise from our current rate of 69% vaccinated to 80% (“Mask mandate likely to stay until next year”). The worst of the pandemic would have been behind us if not for the lazy, self-indulgent, irresponsible, paranoid anti-vaxxers.

CRAIG CATELANI

Santa Rosa

Seeking renewal

EDITOR: I recently went to Washington state to attend a renewal retreat for nurses. I was burned out. Two days of renewal, no matter how impactful, is just the beginning of healing from 19 months of working through this terrible pandemic.

Twelve nurses from diﬀerent areas of nursing, strangers to one another, came with our own sorrows. COVID has aﬀected all of us in diﬀerent yet similar ways. Our leaders were four retired nurses. Empathy and active listening came naturally. We were guided through various self-care, self-compassion exercises, including yoga, writing, reading, nature walks and sharing our stories. Heartbreaking stories. Again, diﬀerent yet similar.

These nurses were kind, caring people who were doing their best to care for others and were depleted. It was powerful to witness and experience these same nurses putting their kind, healing voices toward each other. In this case, nurses nurturing nurses. Knowing that I can count myself among these beautiful human beings gives me hope and strength. It warms my heart to know such retreats exist for nurses.

Caring for one another, is the antidote for burn out. Two days of retreat was not enough, but it’s a start.

SUSAN DUNLOP

Santa Rosa

A city gone trashy

EDITOR: Like many hardworking Santa Rosa residents, I reel at the trash that runs rampant along city streets. It seems simple to take pride in your city, but for reasons I don't understand we have allowed the garbage to rule us.

For example, I frequently drive by the city- and county-sponsored mobile homes positioned along Brookwood Avenue behind the fairgrounds. Weeds have been allowed to grow up along the perimeter of the area, and trash blows into the fencing that separates the area from the street.

Rather than have the city remove the weeds and the trash, or better still have the homeless housed there clean the area, we allow it to deteriorate into another sad view of Santa Rosa. The city sets the example our residents are all too happy to follow and, as a result, whatever semblance of pride is lost.

Soon we will all live in a once-beautiful city that’s now a mess.

RON COPE

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.