Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Progressive overreach

EDITOR: Congressman Jared Huffman would rather see President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill, which was passed by the Senate with bipartisan support, fail in the House if he and others in the Progressive Caucus don’t get their way, thanks to Sen. Joe Manchin (“Lawmakers adamant on climate fight,” Saturday). This is a classic example of cutting off your nose to spite your face.

The president’s agenda and credibility are on the line because Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who usually has good political instincts, failed to get her party to back Biden and pass the Senate infrastructure bill back in August. Now he faces a double loss with the budget and infrastructure, thanks to Huffman and others in the progressive group.

By passing the infrastructure bill, much of the Democratic agenda would get approved. Let Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell dictate the budget terms and Democrats are the losers, thanks to Huffman and other progressives.

ANDREW SMITH

Santa Rosa

Bad location for casino

EDITOR: In the early morning hours of Oct. 9, 2017, a fast-moving fire that started in Calistoga only a few hours earlier roared through the northeast neighborhoods of Santa Rosa, sweeping across Highway 101, destroying 5,636 structures and killing 22 people, many as they tried to evacuate with no warning.

When the Kincaid fire moved swiftly south two years later, firefighters issued mandatory evacuations for almost 200,000 people in the fire’s path. Our neighborhood evacuated again. We were stuck in gridlock for hours as we all tried to use the one road out. Highway 101 was also gridlocked as it cannot accommodate large evacuations. Fortunately, we were evacuated early. The fire was stopped less than a quarter-mile from our neighborhood at Faught and East Shiloh roads.

Now, a casino is proposed in our neighborhood. Not near our neighborhood, but in it — across the street from our 77-home development, a Little League park and other, larger residential neighborhoods surrounding the proposed casino site. This is not an appropriate location for such a business for many reasons. But the reason that stands out in my mind is fire. I cannot imagine adding 10,000 or more potential additional vehicles to our evacuation route.

LYNDA WILLIAMS

Windsor

Women’s freedom

EDITOR: More people drank during prohibition than they did before, and just about everyone smoked marijuana when it was illegal. Women will get used to aborting in the privacy of their own homes and without the cumbersome dictates of a theocratic government. In Texas, such a government is now in control of a woman’s body as soon as she is six weeks pregnant, because an embryo the size of a pomegranate seed has more value than her freedom and personal autonomy. The only saving grace for women is that illegal abortions are a lot safer than they were 50 years ago.

LISE MELIN

Santa Rosa

A conservative view

EDITOR: Progressives want us to believe they have the answers for us to live in a utopian society, using newsprint and media to further their agenda. Be afraid. Case in point: climate change, oceans are rising, ice is melting, drought, wildfires, extreme hot or cold temperatures, etc. None of their claims have any true scientific proof, but they lobby to ban simple tools like gas-powered lawn mowers or chain saws as Gov. Gavin Newsom just signed into law.

As the liberal media continues to spout these issues, there is a lot that is left out. Soaring homicides, crime rates off the charts due to lack of intervention by law enforcement. Wonder why back in a dry year 30 years ago technology was readily available for desalination, yet we are naive enough to believe that nature will solve our woes?

For a feel-good moment, let’s ban small engines, enact laws for gender-neutral toy displays and against “stealthing,” which has something to do with condoms. What a dysfunctional state we live in and allow this to happen. Applause to the other conservative opinions The Press Democrat prints at times. Different views are important in society.

CHARLIE BECK

Bodega Bay

Climate goals

EDITOR: In about two weeks, world leaders will meet in Glasgow, Scotland for the U.N.’s COP26. Their focus has been to secure every country's plans for net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050 (to limit global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius). Yet this summer we learned 2050 is too late.

California is a leader on climate change issues, yet even our current targets are insufficient, according to the best climate science today. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will attend COP26, has the opportunity to set a bold new goal more consistent with current science: net negative emissions by 2030.

The Climate Center, a local organization with a statewide reach, has communicated an ambitious but achievable plan for reaching this goal to the governor. It includes 100% carbon-free electricity by 2030; zero-emission transportation by 2030; a 70% reduction in building emissions by 2030; ending new fossil fuel permits immediately and phasing out production and refining by 2035; and sequestering 100 million metric tons of carbon dioxide on California lands by 2030.

It is clear not every country can do this now, but California can. Please join me in urging Newsom to take this important stand for us all in Glasgow.

CHRIS THOMAS

Santa Rosa

