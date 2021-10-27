Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Excused from civility

EDITOR: According to Brian Jackson, I should get a free pass in regard to bigotry, misogyny and homophobia simply because I am a man (“Benefield’s words,” Letters, Oct. 22). Had I known I had such a powerful get-out-of-jail card my life would have been so much easier. No moral dilemmas, no need to be decent, accepting, considerate or kind. No apology needed for hurting someone, because, hey, I’m a man. Dang! I could have had 70 years of being a complete jerk and never lost a night of sleep.

Jackson’s assertion that since Jon Gruden’s words are grandfathered into our vernacular, it is OK to continue using them speaks volumes about the progress that still needs to be made.

PLA 'boondoggles'

EDITOR: You have received a few letters recently admonishing you for your editorial advising the Santa Rosa School Board not to place project labor agreements on future taxpayer-funded construction projects (“Don’t tip the scale on school construction contracts,” Oct. 12).

Ignore the letters. They are written by people with a vested interest in the board approving these costly and discriminatory agreements. Everything you noted in your editorial was factually accurate, and these writers are likely upset because you have now made your readers aware of these boondoggles.

The organization I work for, the North Coast Builders Exchange, polled 200 local union and nonunion contractors on project labor agreements a few years ago, and the results were eye-opening. An overwhelming majority validated what we knew to be true — PLAs discourage contractors from bidding, thereby reducing the number of bidders, and the limited bids submitted are invariably higher.

If the school board chooses to ignore these facts, then at minimum they ought to apply PLAs only to future projects that aren’t financed by bonds that made no mention to voters of them, or they should send out two bid requests on projects — one with a PLA and one without. If they don’t, they are clearly afraid of what they might learn.

No gun is 'safe'

EDITOR: In response to the article about Alec Baldwin shooting two people on a movie set, let me remind everyone that guns don’t kill, people do (“Baldwin told gun was safe,” Saturday). Every good gun owner knows that you never assume a gun is unloaded. Good gun owners treat every gun as loaded at all times. A well-trained person would never take the word of another. They would check the gun out thoroughly, making sure there wasn’t a bullet in the gun, including in the chamber. They would also point it in a safe direction and attempt firing to make sure they didn’t miss anything. Because this has happened before on other film sets, one has to look at negligence as the cause.

Too big for the river

EDITOR: It’s just too big! That’s what most people say when hearing about the proposed Lodge on the Russian River. It’s a luxury hotel and event center with 120 rooms, bar, spa, restaurant, outdoor pool and meeting rooms for up to 500 people. All this in the small community of Guernewood Park.

The hotel would be at the confluence of Hulbert Creek and the Russian River, within a flood zone, impacting sensitive riparian habitat and redwood groves. Flooding will be nothing compared to the havoc of fire evacuations with hotel guests, river residents and first responders converging at the same spot along Highway 116.

The county’s Russian River corridor design guidelines repeatedly address project size and scope, stating “the project must be compatible with its surroundings in terms of its scale,” and requiring that “departures must demonstrate that they do not adversely affect the community.” Guernewood Park is described as a residential community with small homes. How does a 5-story hotel fit with that?

Apparently, money walked into the room so all the regulations we’re expected to live by flew out the window. Well, at least I’m getting a clearer picture of why so many people are disillusioned with government.

Lee's punishment

EDITOR: George F. Will’s column about a new biography of Robert E. Lee does a good job of framing Lee’s life (“The Civil War biography the nation needs now,” Oct. 14). Rightly or wrongly, President Ulysses Grant decided not to pursue treason charges against Lee. He did so to garner Lee’s agreement to work toward unification of the country. Our current view is that Lee got away with treasonous rebellion. That’s not totally correct.

Not well known is that Arlington National Cemetery was Lee’s beloved home for 30 years prior to the Civil War. He waxed poetic in many writings about the estate. At the outbreak of the Civil War, Gen. Montgomery Meigs, a former friend of Lee, ordered the property taken and established an artillery battery to protect Washington. By 1864, the danger of invasion receded. Meigs ordered the property converted to a Union cemetery.

To ensure he did everything in his power to punish Lee, Meigs ordered the first graves to be dug in Lee’s treasured garden and at the front steps of the mansion. In the event Lee ever returned, he would forever be reminded of the destruction he brought. Lee never returned. He and his wife spent their remaining years trying to regain control of the estate. Lee’s rightful loss was our country’s gain.

