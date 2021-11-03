Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Life in District 5

EDITOR: Rohnert Park feels like an “evil stepchild” because of proposed county supervisorial districts. Wow. They are far too sophisticated and urbanized to be included with the likes of Monte Rio, Gualala, Bodega Bay and the rest of the west county.

“It’s asinine,” Rohnert Park Councilwoman Pam Stanford said. She feels that it’s ridiculous to be included in the 5th District. “We are an urban area. There is nothing that connects us to District 5.”

Other terms used to describe the proposal: bananas, bullying, gerrymandering, inequitable and not OK.

The purpose of redrawing district boundaries is to have diversity in each district. It’s done every 10 years. Census information contributes to the changes. Last year was a census year.

I lived in the “not OK” 5th District for 30 years and miss it terribly. The City Council members in Rohnert Park should one day leave their sterile, pavement-covered perfect city and take a drive west. Not only will they discover the scenery to be beautiful, but the folks who live there are far from being asinine or not OK.

SUZIE BAXMAN

Santa Rosa

Potter Valley issues

EDITOR: The Oct. 26 article aptly described the multiple issues facing the Potter Valley Project, but I was taken aback by Rep. Jared Huffman’s statement that decommissioning may be a faster and easier way to deal with the project (“Power plant’s murky future”).

As with the federal licensing process, the decommissioning process will require millions of dollars for multiple environmental studies, and it most likely will cost between $100 million and $500 million to address infrastructure, sediment, mitigation, restoration and litigation.

The Russian River needs the water, and so does the Eel River. Lake Pillsbury, part of the Potter Valley Project, provides a year-round water supply for water users and endangered fish in both rivers, and it provides critical water for wildland fire suppression.

If corporate sponsors can fund the studies for a decommissioning process, surely they can find the $18 million needed to complete the studies for a future Potter Valley Project — hopefully one that preserves Lake Pillsbury and implements fish mitigation enhancements for the Eel River in lieu of removal of Scott Dam.

None of this will be fast or easy.

NANCY HORTON

Santa Rosa

Saving our lifeblood

EDITOR: Chinook salmon have been choked and decimated in the name of enterprise, now to the brink of extinction. The Life Blood of Sonoma County award goes to Kendall-Jackson, not for reserve recognition but for KJ’s voluntary efforts to relocate endangered Chinook salmon from a drought-parched death. The exploitation of nature and water has reached its limits for communities and their future.

Let us as a people who want to stay in a mega-drought future enroll for federal infrastructure funds and seize water penalty funds for willful and unauthorized takes from the Russian River for a better crop.

Let us have a far smaller carbon footprint for hauling demolished concrete from a seismically compromised Potter Valley dam and truck it to Lake Mendocino for raising the dam versus a dredging.

Now let us be known for what the lifeblood of Sonoma County is; stop subsidizing big business with public funds to drain our natural resources.

WARREN HEDGPETH

Santa Rosa

GOP intransigence

EDITOR: Since the days of Newt Gingrich, the overarching Republican strategy has been to block any kind of legislation that would make the Democrats look good in the eyes of the voters.

This strategy may have backfired. Senate Republicans voted against the voting rights bill. Then House Republicans voted against charging Steve Bannon with criminal contempt for refusing to testify in the hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Remember, too, earlier this year they blocked the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would have prevented racial discrimination in elections and gerrymandering. They then blocked the Violence Against Women Act and a measure to award the gold medal to the police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan 6.

Inexcusably, they tried to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election, thereby endorsing the Big Lie that triggered the Jan. 6 riot that shamed us all.

By blocking meaningful and right-minded legislation, the Republicans are showing not Democratic inaction but the GOP’s inability to govern a democracy, to do the right thing, and help us move forward.

MICHAEL O’LOONEY

Santa Rosa

A place for dogs

EDITOR: I was surprised to read in Dave Heventhal’s letter that Windsor Mayor Sam Salmon confided he did not like dogs and the concept of a grassy enclosure was too expensive (“Windsor needs a dog park,” Oct. 8). As mayor, he should think the problem through. Let people use the appropriate grassy areas at no cost to the city and to the satisfaction of a large portion of citizens.

For two to three years, an informal group of retirees and moms met at the Windsor Middle School park. We let our dogs play with their toys together and run on the grass. It didn’t tear up the grass nor did we allow the dogs’ poop to be unattended. We had a buy-in to maintain the place. We were kicked off by the dog police after years of peaceful play.

I recommend a low- or no-cost solution. From 8 a.m. to noon on weekdays and when appropriate on weekends, let dogs play together on the grass. Most walking and playing is done by 10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. We did it for years with success. Why not let us return?

BILL WAGNER

Windsor

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.