Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Help homeless people

EDITOR: Taxpayer money created the Sonoma Development Center (“Big plans for property,” Nov. 6). Now it is on the verge of winding up sold to and in the hands of developers who will prosper tremendously from whatever they do with this property. This is so blatantly wrong. This property belongs to the citizens of this state. The first priority I see is the need for a solution to homelessness. Nowhere in all the plans listed is the issue even mentioned. For shame.

This is a wonderful opportunity for a solution to a problem. Do not let it go to waste. With the rainy season starting and winter cold on the way, could we please use the existing buildings to help the homeless and provide a place for those living in their vehicles to park? Use the kitchen facilities there for the benefit of these people. All of this could do so much good for the very least of our community. Is this not what all the religions of the world teach?

IRENE DURHAM

Sebastopol

Christmas tree Grinch

EDITOR: Shame on you for putting a political spin on the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree program (“Capitol tree a Christmas casualty?” Thursday). Having a California forest selected for this honor should be celebrated.

Was it really necessary to accuse the Biden administration of being hypocritical? This program educates about the importance of forest preservation. Not only is there always a replanted tree, but hundreds of seedlings are given out for replanting in towns along its journey to Washington.

I surely do not see the same cynicism toward our local government, which has hundreds of trees set for slaughter with no plan to replant. Where were the critics when the Sonoma County fairgrounds slaughtered several beautiful redwood trees with no replanting, leaving such a bare and sad looking fairgrounds?

Playing gotcha with the Biden administration is juvenile, and I expect more out of The Press Democrat.

SUSAN SANTIAGO

Santa Rosa

‘Traitor Joe’

EDITOR: No voting rights bill? No Build Back Better? No infrastructure bill? Thank Traitor Joe Manchin, the one-man wrecking ball. You remember Traitor Joe, the man who stood before the TV cameras and pledged to support both the infrastructure bill and the Democrats Build Back Better bill together? Now he seems to find a new reason every week to not vote for BBB. As a result, it may go down the hole. But take heart, America. Thanks to our new Supreme Court justices, it seems likely that we will soon be free to carry concealed weapons without a permit. I’m sure that will fix everything up.

RICHARD EVANS

Sebastopol

Our dangerous ideas

EDITOR: I had a number of reactions while reading Staff Writer Phil Barber’s brilliant reporting and writing on the Sonoma Development Center (“Left Infertile,” Oct. 24). I was horrified and saddened to learn of the appalling sterilizations of “patients” at the center but also awed by the history and historical context Barber provided. However, as the grandson of the founder and director of a “home for the feeble minded,” I was terrified to think that similar things were going on there.

Grandfather founded Letchworth Village in New York state and ran it from 1910 until around 1930. Coming from a New England farm background, he believed hard work was the best therapy for the young men and women entrusted to his care. They worked on a farm, built buildings, cut firewood and did household chores. That’s the family history we enjoy, but research shows that in its later years the institution became overcrowded, and treatment of the patients deteriorated. That is not such a pleasant family story.

I have found no evidence of sterilization at Letchworth Village, thank goodness. But Barber’s superb report reminds me again of how we humans can be so misled by our ideas and with such dire consequences.

CHARLES LITTLE

Petaluma

Pushing up prices

EDITOR: Your Oct. 31 article about home prices points out that buyers from out of the county are helping jack up local housing costs: “So far this year, single-family house sales and prices have seen the largest increase in many of the most expensive parts of the county. … That’s thanks in part to very wealthy buyers … snapping up vacation homes, real estate agents said” (” ‘Panic mode’ eases for county homebuyers”).

A domino effect results when high-end homes are no longer available. A well-off Sonoma County resident might have purchased one of these homes and moved out of a median-priced home. A local who buys that less-expensive home may move up from a more modest home, which might house a much-needed employee.

Pacaso is making the problem worse by paying above market-value for houses and flipping them into second homes to be shared by eight parties. Pacaso homes will never again be available to any local family.

Young Turks reporter Ana Kasparian says about Pacaso, “What’s even more gross is they are taking these homes into corporations, and I think this kind of stuff needs to be outlawed.”

NANCY GARDNER

Sonoma

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.