Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

A flashback to 1969

EDITOR: After reading the Nov. 8 article about Democrats (“Democrats frustrated by lack of unifying goal”), I found myself in 1969, 17 years old again. Why would anyone want to be an adult? They wore uncomfortable clothes for jobs they didn’t like or even hated. Marriages were bound by patriarchy and how much vitriol partners could tolerate. Religion was all about how you looked to others while attending church. Alcohol permeated social life.

The counterculture offered a transformative vision that would unify us. I saw the belief in my friends’ eyes. We waited for enough of us to wake up and act from caring for each other. I didn’t want to become an adult as I saw adults as self-centered and cynical. We eschewed careers. We experimented with different relationship forms. We used psychedelics to gain perspective from the adult world.

Cultural and social transformation didn’t happen, of course. We were slowly ground down and became part of what in our youths we were horrified by.

The Democratic Party is full of adults. I don’t see how it can ever be part of transforming our world. There is no unifying vision. There is no transformational leader in evidence or on the horizon.

JEFFREY J. OLSON

Santa Rosa

Ruthless mandate

EDITOR: Is the Constitution of the United States still an active document that we live by? If the answer is yes, then how can a vaccine mandate be authorized? The COVID-19 shot is experimental. There’s no getting around that fact. There haven’t been long-term studies, which is the usual gold standard with regard to vaccines being brought to market. Long-term studies require time. We don’t know the long-term effects. We do know there have been side effects — including heart problems.

Joe Biden says millions of workers must get the shot or lose their jobs. The whole shot thing is a disaster — no clarity. Vaccinated people have been getting COVID — breakthrough cases. Doesn’t that mean the shot didn’t work? It’s confusing with the shots, the booster shots, then more booster shots and then mix-and-match booster shots. It’s not understandable. To mandate something like that is tyrannical sounding and ruthless.

And, no, it’s not the same as the seat belt law or the helmet law. The shot is an injection forced into your bloodstream; not even comparable.

BOBBI REESER

Santa Rosa

Democracy needs you

EDITOR: Help, I’m watching our democracy take a beating. Truth is hanging on the cross and our vote is the deciding factor. Please, don’t throw it away. Vote like our democracy depends upon you. Vote, our democracy needs you.

MAGGIE MEDEIROS

Healdsburg

Take back our city

EDITOR: Enough is enough with the side shows. Peace was shattered throughout downtown neighborhoods on Saturday by another lengthy side show, punctuated by illegal fireworks and flash bangs that lit up the sky. The standard police response has become that “it is too dangerous to go in.”

It’s also dangerous for citizens to live with chronic anxiety and disrupted sleep. This is not entertainment for teenagers with not enough to do. It is domestic terrorism. The perpetrators are being allowed to take over swaths of our community with few if any consequences. If law enforcement can’t figure out how to stop them, we need new leadership.

A start would be to enforce noise ordinances against the extremely loud vehicles that roam city streets. I would also like to propose the use of drones to surveil, collect evidence and support impoundment of vehicles that participate in these events.

Where drivers can be identified, they simply must be charged with reckless endangerment, disturbing the peace or whatever statutes apply.

It is time to take back our city.

WENDY A. ROBERTS

Santa Rosa

A new political normal

EDITOR: Do you recall Donald Trump’s massive infrastructure bill? His Trumpcare health plan? His tireless fight over prescription drug costs? Do you remember any GOP efforts to reduce poverty, hunger, unemployment and homelessness? Neither do I.

Headlines: “Infrastructure bill’s passage triggers outcry” (Thursday); “Democrats frustrated by lack of unifying goal” (Nov. 8). Yes, this is a frustrating time for Democrats, but unlike the anti-everything, do nothing, Republican “party of no,” at least we have a party willing to grapple with the complex issues eroding the quality of life in our country.

In the absence of a reliable minority party willing to participate in government, the Democratic Party has splintered: one faction representing the fiscal conservatism of a once-great Republican Party and a progressive caucus of young, brash idealists and “flowered-out” remnants of an older generation.

Despite the intraparty bickering, the silver lining is both factions want to help people and solve problems. A choice between two unprecedented relief efforts isn’t the worst of dilemmas. In fact, the fighting, the posturing, the back and forth and late-night deliberations among Democrats are hopeful signs that our democracy isn’t dead, it is simply evolving.

It may be a new normal when one party is forced to do the work of two.

PATRICK CORCORAN

Occidental

