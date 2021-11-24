Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Unsafe storage site

EDITOR: There is no safe or logical reason to continue storing hazardous waste and LPG tankers at the rail yard south of Eighth Street in Sonoma and the train tracks through Sonoma Valley wetlands (“SMART board to address gas tanker storage,” Nov. 15). This is an accident waiting to happen. It has the potential of an economic disaster for Sonoma taxpayers and businesses.

The vast wetlands are home to recreational trails and waterfowl habitat. It took decades to establish this expanded wildlife refuge, which is now home to millions of migrating waterfowl and wetland birds. The rail cars are a clear and present danger to the newly developed wildlife recreational areas.

SMART’s constituents in the Valley of the Moon are watching how the board handles this situation and will remember when it comes time to vote on the sales tax renewal.

In the day, the drum beat in the Valley of the Moon was “cows not casinos.” Here we go again. All of this can be avoided.

TOM RUSERT

Sonoma

Models of preservation

EDITOR: In the 1870s, Col.James Armstrong set aside an area for a natural park. In 1917, Sonoma County purchased the property for $80,000. The state opened Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve in 1936. Thank goodness.

Local activism in the 1960s stopped a nuclear power plant from being built in Bodega Bay, 2 miles west of the San Andreas fault. Thanks goodness.

In the 1990s, a North Bay international airport was proposed on Highway 37. Supervisor Mike Kerns believed the bayside area was best suited for restoration of wetlands habitat. No airport was built, and the wetlands are being restored. Thanks goodness.

In the early 2000s, the Graton Rancheria tribe proposed a casino on an ecological jewel at the gateway to the Sonoma Valley. Local residents rallied with the “cows not casinos” campaign. Residents and land-use organizations prevailed and saved the land. Thank goodness.

In 2021, Sonoma County residents, land-use and ecology organizations have an opportunity to reject three proposed Sonoma Developmental Center redevelopment options and create a community-driven fourth option to protect the wildlife corridor, character and safety of the Sonoma Valley and the ecological health of the North Bay. This alternative can be a model for visionary planning in the era of climate change. Thank goodness.

SHARON CHURCH

Glen Ellen

Disappointed in Palacios

EDITOR: I am a Healdsburg resident who enthusiastically supported Skylaer Palacios’ election to the City Council, but I am beyond disappointed in her stand on COVID vaccination (“Healdsburg council criticized over vaccine rules,” Nov. 17). She should not attend council meetings in person — nor should any other unvaccinated person — until fully vaccinated or the pandemic is history. It isn’t about race. It isn’t about age or income. It’s about responsible actions in the face of a public health crisis that will not go away as long as some people choose to ignore medical evidence.

PETRA BOARDMAN

Healdsburg

Democrats failing

EDITOR: R.W. Cammock’s screed (“Conservatism in America,” Letters, Nov. 15) reminds me of a line from Macbeth: “a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.” I thought for a moment Cammock was talking about the Democratic Party — false messiah, incapable of detecting the most glaring of lies, pledging blind obedience.

Joe Biden’s is a failing presidency. Democrats vote for anyone with a “D” after their name. They gave us Biden and Kamala Harris, who will likely go down in history as the worst president and vice president ever.

Conservatives believe in upholding the Constitution, not ignoring it. We believe in freedom of speech, not censorship. We believe in the right of our children to be educated, not indoctrinated with racist notions such as critical race theory. Witness the recent election of Glenn Youngkin as Virginia governor. Caring parents elected him and began a movement.

Conservatives do not trample democracy. We believe in smaller government, not a takeover of our lives by Washington. We believe in election integrity. We are looking for a voice, not “craven power” as Cammock suggests. In this one-party county and state, it’s the Democrats who trample upon democracy.

SANDY METZGER

Santa Rosa

Calming presence needed

EDITOR: I believe police officers should be well paid, held in the highest esteem and highly trained in their job of protecting the community. Nine Santa Rosa officers have been placed on paid leave after killing a man.

They are innocent until proven guilty, and an investigation has been rightly launched. The core facts are that while a man was being questioned, he made a move perceived as threatening, and one officer shot him with a stun gun. He was swarmed by officers and died.

What I find troubling is the manner in which this police action was done. Well-trained and disciplined officers don’t converge and proceed to shooting. They were acting in a hysterical, lockstep way, totally violating their own protocols.

In these times, with many depressed and angry citizens, we need police protection that is smart and calming. The police on the neighborhood beat of an earlier time brought respect and trust for their profession. Times have changed, but not the respect police and citizens owe each other.

GILBERT VIEIRA

Petaluma

