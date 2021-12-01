Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Making ‘no’ meaningful

EDITOR: A recent article said many House Republicans want to punish their 13 colleagues who voted for the infrastructure bill (“Trump disciples’ clout grows on Hill,” Nov. 22). If the MAGA lawmakers believe the bill is leading to, as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green of Georgia says, “Biden’s Communist takeover of America,” then they wouldn’t want the bridges and roads repaired and transit systems and electric grids upgraded in their districts that the bill calls for. They certainly don’t want clean water projects or improved broadband coverage in their districts. Is it unreasonable to suggest that if a House member opposed the bill their district should not receive any of this sordid communist lucre?

STEVEN TRUTER

Santa Rosa

Assessing intent

EDITOR: Intent is so difficult to determine; justice is easier done with facts we can see. Such as, we all know when someone has been shot. How is it sometimes acceptable to shoot people? Let’s make a new law: shooting a person gets you five years in prison. Enhancements like murder could up the years. This could reduce the number of people who bring guns into simply bad situations and make them deadly, then cry that they had no choice.

ELISABETH FRIEDEMAN

Santa Rosa

Squalid housing

EDITOR: Seeing the horrible housing conditions lower-income people face in Sonoma County was an eye-opener (“Stuck in slumlike housing,” Nov. 21). It took me back 79 years to the forced relocation of Japanese American families to the Tanforan Racetrack, where we were housed in horse stalls. I remember everyone cleaning endlessly to clear the straw and manure from our living area. The bathrooms were central latrines. That was temporary, while the substandard housing for groups like farmworkers is permanent unless we take action.

Supervisor James Gore was right when he described the barriers to building affordable housing, but we must use the infrastructure funds to kick-start the process and work hard as a community to defeat the NIMBY response to housing proposals.

Since many of the workers are vineyard workers, can’t the wine industry lead the fight for better living conditions? They should be part of Staff Writer Kathleen Coates and Staff Photographer Christopher Chung’s follow-up stories on how to deal with the problem. We can’t let down these 10,000 agricultural workers essential to Sonoma County’s economy.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Honesty will prevail

EDITOR: In recent days, a couple of letters defined democracy and patriotism with a suggestion that conservatives only (it seems) uphold those tenets. There are many people in this country who uphold those tenets, whether conservative, moderate, progressive or what have you.

But there are those who claim to uphold them who twist facts about the results of the 2020 presidential election, minimize the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt, support a man and would again (the former president) who did not protect and serve this country (basically the oath I gave when I enlisted in the Army), along with many other disgusting traits he showed. These same people want to have history stay whitewashed and believe in alternate facts.

We are one country. I can only say the truth shall set you free, and honesty will prevail.

JACOB W. BOUDEWIJN

Santa Rosa

Wasting an opportunity

EDITOR: The Sonoma Developmental Center redevelopment plans have been revealed, and they are deeply flawed and exclusionary to affordable housing. The lack of affordable housing is the No. 1 issue in Sonoma Valley. Instead, the hand-picked secret study group guiding the process developed parameters that are exclusionary to families, farmworkers and special needs populations who need help the most.

With 945 acres, the alternatives that were presented produce no more than 310 affordable units. At standard Sonoma County densities of 24 units per acre, that works out to less than 1.5% of the total area. The ratio of market rate housing to affordable is 4-to-1. This ignores the county’s analysis of housing needs and common sense.

Why is market rate housing proposed at all? Why is it proposed to be single-family housing, which is the most wasteful of land? What is the need for nonresidential development (such as a luxury hotel) to be proposed at all? We need to stop catering to tourists to the detriment of working locals.

This is a unique opportunity to address urgent needs, which, sadly, is being sabotaged.

DAVID BRIGODE

Sonoma

Slow down on criticism

EDITOR: Just to alert everyone new to Oakmont and anyone unaware of his fine work, Santa Rosa traffic engineer Rob Sprinkle and his staff have not only evaluated but have solved some safety and traffic issues in our community (“Speeding in Oakmont,” Letters, Nov. 23).

Specifically, installation of the solar flashing pedestrian crosswalk light at Oakmont Gardens, parking signage and red lining on curbs on Laurel Leaf Place to allow uninterrupted garbage pickup, “Slow Down” posted on Oak Leaf Place’s most dangerous curve and, when available, placement of the flashing “Slow Down” city trailer on Oakmont Drive. All accomplished through Sprinkle’s department, even under budget constraints.

Additionally, a few years ago Sprinkle and representatives from Santa Rosa’s police and fire departments spoke and answered questions regarding speeding issues at an Oakmont town hall meeting. To suggest that Sprinkle throws up smoke screens and drags his heels is rushing to a conclusion without facts.

GREG GOODWIN

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.