Wednesday’s letters to the editor

Knee-jerk blaming

EDITOR: In the past few days, you published columns by George F. Will (“Can Democrats survive progressive justices,” Nov. 28) and C.W. Nevius (“The lessons of mob smash and grab tactics,” Nov. 29) that erroneously place blame for the upswing in commercial thefts and robberies at the feet of pro-gressive legislators who, among other accomplishments, redefined grand theft from theft over $400 to theft over $950.

What the writers fail to acknowledge is the substantial role inflation played in their decision. The $400 threshold was set in 1983 by the Legislature. That figure wasn’t changed for almost 30 years, during which time inflation caused the value of $400 to drop almost 65%. Thus, an item that cost $400 in 1983 dollars now costs $1,120. Crimes that were misdemeanors in 1983 became felonies solely because of inflation.

Moreover, Will and Nevius ignore the fact that police need to arrest people before progressive prosecutors can prosecute them. Perhaps the upswing in crime isn’t due to progressive legislation and policies, but to a reduction in arrests because police are showing their disdain for criminal justice re-forms. Perhaps it is due to the growing gap in income and wealth inequality. The truth is we don’t know.

The causes and solutions to crime are complex and deserving of serious research and analysis. Knee-jerk blaming is counter-productive and should not be condoned by your paper.

NANCY PEMBERTON

Sebastopol

Time to lead

EDITOR: California has led the fight to reduce climate changing emissions, as it has drought and major wildfires. It has the nation’s worst air pollution. We need to take the next step and develop a plan of action to reduce harmful emissions to the atmosphere by 50% in 2035.

A plan with detailed steps would act as a blueprint for not only California but the nation and the world. Three outstanding people are available to develop the plan: Mary Nichols, the long-time California Air Resources Board chair, former Gov. Jerry Brown and Stephen Chu, a Nobel Prize winner and former U.S. secretary of energy. He recently wrote an article on the role of nuclear as part of the noncarbon emitting baseload for California power generation (“California still needs Diablo Canyon,” Nov. 26).

The development of this plan would require only modest expenditures while producing guidance that will lead the world to a better future.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Court’s slippery slope

EDITOR: If the Supreme court overturns Roe v. Wade and perhaps eviscerates parts of Casey v. Planned Parenthood, as it seems poised to do, it will not be able to withstand the stench. The high court is already on a slippery slope regarding its credibility due to its involvement in the Bush v. Gore case, where it injected itself into a national election thereby selecting our president, George W. Bush.

Its credibility has further been damaged by its overboard decision in Citizen United regarding campaign financing. The court once seen as the final arbiter of justice and fairness is on the brink of stigmatizing itself as a political body, a group of right-wing politicians in black robes.

Where approximately 60% to 70% of the country supports upholding Roe v. Wade, overturning it will split an already polarized nation even more. The court also has a responsibility by its own admission to consider the stability of the country in overturning such a precedent.

On Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has a decision akin to George Washington crossing the Delaware River. The court may not be able to withstand the stench should it overturn Roe v Wade.

GENE COLOMBINI

Santa Rosa

Supports Potter Valley Project

EDITOR: The Friends of the Eel River continually rant about the Potter Valley Project and dam safety, ignoring the level of monitoring of Scott Dam that is regularly conducted by multiple agencies (“Potter Valley’s future,” Letters, Dec. 2).

The upper mainstem Eel River above Scott Dam was dry as recently as Oct. 29. How would removal of Scott Dam help assure water supply reliability for humans or endangered fish?

The Two Basin Partnership has yet to receive funding to complete the required environmental studies and form a regional entity to take over the Potter Valley Project, and they face deadlines. PG&E appears unlikely to repair its broken hydropower facility, reducing water diversion capacity into the East Branch of the Russian River and significantly limiting water to fill Lake Mendocino. It's likely that PG&E will file an application to surrender/decommission the Potter Valley Project. This can mean anything from removing the hydropower equipment to removal of all infrastructure, including Lake Pillsbury.

But this isn’t a done deal. Everyone acknowledges that those diversions are necessary for our water future. It is time for the public to speak up to about saving the Potter Valley Project and Lake Pillsbury as critical resources for water, fire suppression, ecosystems and recreation for Humboldt, Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties.

DAVID TABER

President, Palomino Lakes Mutual Water Company

Men choosing for women

EDITOR: The U.S. Supreme Court hearing on the Mississippi abortion law was is terrifying for women and transgender and non-binary people. As a 17-year-old living in California, I do not feel as threatened as other young ladies will, but I am just as angry and scared. I’m lucky to live in a state that values my rights as a woman.

As the six male and three female justices meet to discuss abortion laws, I feel uncomfortable knowing that the majority will be made by men. Men will decide the rights for women across the country.

Some say abortion is murder, and some say abortion is a fundamental right. No matter what you believe, unless you are the person carrying the child, it is simply not your decision to make.

I do not trust my country to make the correct decision. I do not trust my country to sympathize with women. I cannot trust men to understand, but I want to believe that the nine justices can appreciate the right for women, transgender and non-binary people to choose what they do with their bodies.

KASSIDY SCHROTH

Santa Rosa

