Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

A false premise

EDITOR: To create a problem that has no solution, begin with a false premise. By dictating that future use of the Sonoma Development Center must be acceptable to the community and financially self-sufficient, the state has doomed this process. Those conditions are mutually exclusive.

The illogical justifications put forth by planners in support of the current proposals make perfect sense when you consider that it is impossible to justify a falsehood with logic. The dismay and disbelief welling up in the community make perfect sense. We are being asked to accept farcical alternatives based on flawed reasoning.

The planners are not at fault. The community is not at fault. It is the false premise at the heart of this process that is the problem.

Unless the state accepts some ongoing responsibility for this public resource and sets realistic expectations for its future use, we will spin our wheels trying to prove that two plus two equal five. Unless the state is willing to start again and base the process on a premise that isn’t false, what we will be left with, rather than a solution, is an abomination.

ED DAVIS

Glen Ellen

Our troubled world

EDITOR: Society worldwide is suffering from a sort of social AIDS. The government is equivalent to the immune system of the body politic. It is the arbiter between the destitute and the powerful wealthy. A coalition of the wealthy, supremacists and libertarians are the equivalent of the HIV designed to undermine the government’s capacity to enforce the rules of this social contract in the name of egoism disguised as individual freedom.

This means we are being forced to revert to a brutish, narcissistic existence where everyone is for him- or herself. In a world where compassion is weakness, might makes right, profits are above people and cries of pain are perceived as an insult to the new masters.

No, you can’t be forced to care for others. Yet throughout history religions and philosophies have held that caring for others defines our humanity. And it is our humanity that is being undermined by this new breed of inhuman ideologies.

No power is absolute, however. There is a resistance. Yet it might take the approaching climate change disaster to remind the inhumans that we are a social species after all.

These are the great challenges for the coming generations. My heart goes out to them.

FRANCISCO H. VÁZQUEZ

Windsor

Disrespect for El Molino

EDITOR: Reading that there won’t be a new name for the west county’s high school was upsetting to me and most likely a lot of the alumni from El Molino (“Name of ‘Analy’ will return to high school,” Dec. 2). As a 1969 graduate of El Molino High School, I was against combining Analy and El Molino, but money speaks louder than emotions.

So far, the transition has been taking hold. But the West Sonoma County Union High School District’s trustees voted 4-1 to switch the name back to Analy. I felt that that was a bait-and-switch tactic and that the school board caved into political pressure from Analy alumni. I believe the decision will cause more issues in the future.

If the Sebastopol City Council had a little more clout, they could move the RV village 6½ miles farther north on Highway 116 and call it “El Molino RV village” and alleviate another upcoming problem (“Sebastopol plans ‘RV village’ for homeless people,” Dec. 2).

KEN SOLBAKKEN

Santa Rosa

Care for the unborn

EDITOR: I am angry at the so-called right to life movement. It’s time for a reality check for those claiming to be fighting for the rights of the unborn. Every day, 10,000 children worldwide die horribly painful deaths from starvation. And with each passing day our planet is approaching the point where starvation will become epidemic because of global warming and the resulting breakdown of the world’s agriculture.

In addition, the continuing spread of nuclear weapons and deadly tensions among the world’s major superpowers threaten all the children on Earth — born, unborn and ever to be born.

These are the greatest threats to unborn children. Yet where is the concern and protest against these impending catastrophes from those so opposed to abortion, and supposedly so concerned with the rights of the unborn babies of the world?

It’s time for the right to life movement to return to the real world from their holier-than-thou conservative Christian idealism. Who truly cares for the unborn people of the world?

RAMA KUMAR

Fairfax

Groundwater fees

EDITOR: I am on a well and do not understand how I can be charged for the water I use (“County to set groundwater regulations,” Dec. 6). The county wants to charge me for a product it doesn’t own and that costs the county nothing to provide. A well is not free water. The cost of maintaining a well and the electricity it takes to get water out of the ground is not cheap. If the county wants to charge me for the water, it should pay the expense of operating a well.

The expense of this proposed groundwater program is not cheap. The money would better be spent on a more long-range program, such as a water capture and save system or desalination to take the salt out of ocean water. This system is used in many countries and is very successful. We can also treat wastewater to a point of purity and put it back into the system.

This proposal takes from the few and does nothing for the rest of Sonoma County. Let’s look for a long-term solution that all will benefit from.

PAUL BENKOVER

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.