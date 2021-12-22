Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Don’t be a slacker

EDITOR: I believe our responsibility to do our part to end COVID-19 far outweighs our potential “loss of freedoms,” as cited in Camille Harris’ letter (“Mask mandate is un-American,” Dec. 14).

People should understand facts and read history about the 1918 influenza pandemic. As the deadliest flu outbreak in history, it killed 50 million people worldwide and 675,000 in America (Today, there are 800,000 dead in the U.S.).

Most cities and states rolled out initiatives to try to stop the flu’s spread via mandated mask-wearing ordinances. Most Americans were willing to endure the inconvenience of wearing masks and complied. Those who didn’t were referred to as “slackers,” and arrested with punishments such as fines and prison sentences.

Looking back, we see that communities that implemented stronger health measures such as mandated mask wearing fared far better than those that didn’t. The 1918 pandemic ended after two years.

We are now entering our third year of struggling with COVID-19 and all its mutations. Unless the anti-vaxxers and anti-mask wearers stop complaining about their rights and understand that masks and vaccines are our only lines of defense against the deadly disease, we’ll be in this for a long time to come.

CATHRYN TAIT

Guerneville

Redistributing wealth

EDITOR: On Dec. 15, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, announced that, in response to Vice President Kamala Harris’ request, $1.2 billion is being invested in Central America in an effort to address migration to the U.S. from those countries.

These are corporate dollars, not tax dollars, being shipped out of our country. I wonder how many jobs are being shipped away from the U.S. with those dollars to support this White House request. This proves that the administration’s redistribution of wealth project exceeds our country’s borders.

BOB PROCTOR

Rohnert Park

Huge Pentagon budget

EDITOR: Thursday’s article on passage of the defense bill underscores journalistic sloth (“Senate passes $768 billion defense bill”). A short two-column New York Times reprint inside the paper about this nation’s annual ritual of massive military spending says much more about who is in control of our narrative than it does about this otherwise tactfully avoided subject.

The $24 billion appropriated beyond the Pentagon request of $744 billion during the time of several national and global emergencies (none of which could be addressed through military violence) is a crime against humanity.

The China-Russia-U.S. triad of egocentric dysfunction is an archaic tribal ritual detrimental to the biosphere and human survival. Almost none of our politicians seem capable of thinking beyond a nation-state mindset when the very concept of state is moot in this global economy and environment.

It seems our government can only come to bipartisan agreement when they are doing something wrong. This all comes down to primitive posturing of a crumbling patriarchy. It needs to be called out loudly and challenged forcefully.

ROLAND WIEBE

Graton

Spoiling a holiday gift

EDITOR: Christmas spirit — I guess some people just don’t have it. My wife and I are neighbors of Tim and Anne Berndt and family — the winners of “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” (“Family’s holiday display featured on TV show,” Dec. 4). Until this year his display has been a relatively hidden gem. But since winning the contest, Berndt has graciously opened his display to the public with hundreds of visitors coming to share the joy each weekend night.

His wonderful neighbor across the street set up his RV from which we have served free hot cocoa and apple cider to the many who ventured out on these cold nights, sometimes having to walk some distance after finding a parking spot in our little neighborhood.

Unfortunately, some inconsiderate individuals decided that the side of the road would be an appropriate place to leave the cups provided as well as their dirty diapers. They know who they are and should be ashamed of themselves.

Berndt will be running the display until Sunday, so please come and experience this local wonder, and please respect our community. Thank you.

JEFFREY ROTHMAN

and KATHERINE MOORE

Santa Rosa

For a smaller population

EDITOR: Global warming is caused by human activity. Too many humans lead to too much human activity, thus causing too much global warming.

If families choose to have no more than three children, global population will decrease, and the planet will cool. Alternative energy sources will still need to be developed, poverty alleviated and consumption of material goods decreased.

Initially, it will be a challenge to accommodate a decreasing population. But we know that we can thrive with 6 billion people on Earth. Also, we know that our global population cannot grow forever.

In addition to avoiding the destruction caused by global warming, there will be less pollution, more habitat saved for native plants and animals, less crowded cities, etc. And we will leave for our children and grandchildren a planet like the one we have enjoyed.

LYNN HOYLE

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.