Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Common-sense policing

EDITOR: What does it take to stand for the crimes you commit? Two reputed drug dealers caught with 33 pounds of narcotics, guns and maintaining a drug house in Santa Rosa qualify for zero bail due to COVID-19. Lo and behold, they didn’t show up for their court date and can’t be found (“Warrants issued for 2 in seizure of drugs, guns,” Thursday). What’s worse for our community — two accused drug dealers on the run, or at risk of COVID-19 due to their own mistakes? They could be put in isolation if they have COVID-19. Let’s put some common sense back into our policing policies. The coronavirus isn’t going away anytime soon.

CLAUDE ROSENTHAL

Santa Rosa

A lack of due diligence

EDITOR: Following the revelation that the Las Vegas developer who purchased the Chanate Road property may have some questionable business practices, Sonoma County Supervisor Chris Coursey, whose district includes the property and who voted to approve the sale, had this to say: “Naturally, any of these kinds of allegations cause concerns. I hope that we do a better job in California than Nevada does in holding developers’ feet to the fire.” One wonders why Coursey didn’t do his job in looking into the buyer’s history before approving the sale of such a large piece of property. So much for due diligence by the entire Board of Supervisors. What exactly does Coursey think his job is as a county supervisor?

TIM McFARLIN

Santa Rosa

Manchin should join GOP

EDITOR: Sen. Joe Manchin can’t vote for the Build Back Better bill because of inflation and the price tag? Did he have any issues with the military, which got more money than it even asked for? Does he think his state, the second poorest in the country, isn’t in need of a social safety net? Or is it really about his ties to coal, and the millions he rakes in from an industry, which is a major cause of pollution and sends many West Virginians to their deaths?

Never mind that almost half of all registered voters want the Build Back Better bill to pass. Our democracy has sunk to such depths that the country is being held hostage by one man whose state represents a tiny portion of the country’s population.

Now I read that Republican members of Congress who voted against the infrastructure bill are taking credit for the millions that will be pouring into their states. Manchin should just join the GOP and be done with it. They obviously share the same “values.”

Oh, and please stop referring to him as a “moderate.” He can’t even see moderate in his rearview mirror anymore.

LAURA GONZALEZ

Santa Rosa

History’s lessons

EDITOR: Plato said, “There will be no end to the troubles of the state or indeed of humanity until philosophers become kings or until those we now call kings really and truly become philosophers.” In an era where academics are looked down upon, and experience is denigrated, it could be concluded that we aren’t following this advice.

Winston Churchill said, “Democracy is the worst form of government — except for all the others that have been tried.” Watching individuals deny process and convince their minions to obey in idolatry, rebelling against convention, seems perilous.

P.T. Barnum said, “No such thing as bad publicity.” This we see in the ease with which social media and demagogues swiftly sway thoughts to fashion bad outcomes.

There is a lesson in there, and we’re not learning it. For four years, we watched the unphilosophical king demonstrate the Barnum quote, while summarily endeavoring to refute the Churchill quote, and his party followed.

They can sell trickle down and stolen elections, get presidential approval of Jan. 6 and then get the votes that allow them to deny suffrage to certain groups, making them dangerous. It doesn’t have to be this way. The instrument for turning it around is the ballot.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

Meth and homelessness

EDITOR: In all the discussion about solutions to homelessness, the epidemic of methamphetamine use in the cars and tent cities has not been mentioned. I have no idea what the solution should be. However, it seems that in every homeless reduction scenario, meth use or addiction would play a part.

If we had people on this drug in shelters next to someone who is trying to sleep, I don’t see this working out very well. So when we discuss safe parking zones, which may be a great idea, then this addiction issue should be part of the discussion. I cannot say “here is the solution” to homelessness in California. But if we refuse to look at such a significant contributor, then the solution will elude us forever.

ALAN PETTY

Santa Rosa

Inappropriate location

EDITOR: The Sebastopol City Council decided to clean up the homeless mess on Morris Street by moving it to the old AmeriGas property on Highway 116. I live next door to the proposed new site. This project was rushed through with complete disregard for public comments and concerns. I call the new, potentially dangerous encampment Morris Street West and agree with Mike Tinney (“Sebastopol safe parking,” Letters, Monday) that the City Council has chosen a stunningly inappropriate location for their latest social engineering experiment.

BRETT PALM

Sebastopol

