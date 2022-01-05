Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Cannabis complaints

EDITOR: The cannabis industry continues to whine that they are burdened with regulation and taxes. Now officials are considering lowering or eliminating taxes. Our state and local governments rushed to enact pot ordinances because of the lure of easy money in the form of taxes and fees, i.e. greed. Cannabis growers were motivated by the lure of easy money in the form of cash revenue, i.e. greed.

Growers are discovering that money is not so easily earned due to taxes, licensing, inspections and reduced profits due to an oversupply. County officials are ignoring all kinds of unintended consequences, such as water and environmental degradation. Yet there is a feeling that the industry needs a boost. No one is forced to grow pot. And the poor small farmer here in Sonoma County is a myth. CannaCraft and Sparc are huge entities with the loudest voices crying for help.

There are far more significant issues that need to be addressed. Why is this getting such a fast track at the state and county level? Follow the money. It’s all about greed.

RACHEL ZIERDT

Sebastopol

Lessons of Jan. 6

EDITOR: West Below would have us not mark the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection because there is no similar commemoration of the Black Lives Matter violence and lives lost (“Anniversary nears,” Letters, Monday). He would have us believe these violent episodes are somehow equivalent.

This is a false equivalency. The Black Lives Matter movement sprang from the George Floyd murder at the hands of police and the vastly unequal treatment by police of people of color. Those protests were nationwide, and some became violent. But that violence — which certainly should be condemned — was in protest of violent injustice perpetrated by law enforcement agencies.

Contrast that against an armed insurrection targeting our Capitol and the elected officials who were in the process of fulfilling their constitutional duty to certify an election. And let’s not forget that it was an election that has repeatedly been found by election officials and judges of both parties to have been free, fair and accurate.

So, should we look at the upcoming memorial of the insurrection as two minutes of hate and disregard it? I don’t think so. Rather, we should pay close attention to the findings of the House committee investigating the events of that day and learn so that it does not happen again.

DAVID BANNISTER

Santa Rosa

Corporate sponsorship

EDITOR: In NASCAR races the drivers wear colorful outfits adorned with patches representing their corporate sponsorships. You know exactly whom they represent. Well, I suggest our Washington lawmakers have a change of attire. No more suites and ties; have them wear outfits with patches representing their corporate sponsorships. That way we will know exactly whom they represent. It certainly isn’t the American people.

RICHARD CARDIFF

Sebastopol

Extend child tax credit

EDITOR: President Joe Biden had two good legislative wins in his first year: the American Rescue Plan and the infrastructure law. But the Build Back Better bill suffers from trying to legislate during the budget process, which is supposed to be for financing the federal government for one fiscal year.

The House added the state and local taxes deduction provision so Speaker Nancy Pelosi could get the BBB bill passed and make it an issue for the Senate to deal with. The tax provision is the second most expensive item in the bill and increased the cost to $2.4 trillion.

The federal government is financed through mid-February, and nothing happens in Congress until the last minute.

Meanwhile, the child tax credit is important to millions of Americans. It’s an American issue, not a Democratic Party issue. So, introduce the child tax credit as a stand-alone bill in the Senate, like the infrastructure law was. Have committee hearings, and get it passed with bipartisan support.

I have done income tax returns for low-income filers for the past seven years and seen the benefit of this part of the tax law. Please act separately on the child tax credit, and remove the state and local tax deduction provision from the BBB bill.

ANDREW SMITH

Santa Rosa

Getting housing built

EDITOR: I read with dismay the letter attacking Supervisor Chris Coursey for his vote on the sale of the Chanate Road property (“A lack of due diligence,” Dec. 29). The writer, while well-intentioned, apparently does not understand that the key qualification for any buyer is the ability to actually build housing. How many times are attempts going to be made to sell this property? We need housing ASAP, not a competition over moral purity.

Our company has been involved in Santa Rosa for over 30 years. Our lasting contributions are restoration of the Rosenburg Department Store building and its placement on the National Register of Historic Places, plus rebuilding 625 Fifth St. so that the county Department of Health Services could have a facility near the transit mall to serve people without cars.

Coursey was instrumental in the vote to move the county administrative center downtown, the only environmentally and socially sound location, again near the transit mall.

A confession: I’m a rare real estate developer who is a Democrat, but I can assure you that I am definitely not morally pure.

TOM ROBERTSON

Oakland

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.