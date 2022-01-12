Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Unnecessary burden

EDITOR: Delaying the resumption of student loan payments is welcome relief for the younger generation in Sonoma County and throughout our country. Even though this respite is greatly appreciated, it still feels like a Band-Aid on a larger issue that has left our youth swimming in debt for years after graduation.

Gone are the days of working your way through school in search of a brighter future. The current reality is a glut of extremely qualified young people unable to break into the workforce at a rate of pay comparable to generations passed.

When the six-month grace period is over and that first loan bill comes due, this bright-eyed group of eager new workers will be confronted with the reality of poverty. Nothing inspires potential innovators to truly thrive in their chosen profession like having to decide between paying their loan bill and keeping the heat on.

Let’s collectively make the decision to invest in the youth of this country by freeing them from this unnecessary burden and forgiving student loans across the board.

NATE WESTFALL

Sebastopol

A multitude of studies

EDITOR: Sabina Thiessen notes the need for “more studies” to inform the future of the Potter Valley Project (“Water studies needed,” Letters, Jan. 2). She then states her predetermined conclusion that maintaining the project in its current form is necessary for water supply while attempting to minimize the dams’ substantial impact on the environment.

A multitude of completed studies point to the importance of the headwaters of the Eel River for fish and wildlife and the likelihood that a dam-free diversion is a more reliable, less expensive option for water supply. This is important in the face of PG&E’s decision to retire the project in April.

Many studies are available at pottervalleyproject.org. A newly released study by NOAA notes that the basin above the dams “has substantial salmonid capacity relative to the rest of the watershed” and “could provide an important cool-water refuge during warm years.”

We do face an uncertain water future in California. We should be investing in smart, modern infrastructure that reduces impacts to the environment and provides secure water supplies for humans. Studies have shown a dam-free diversion to replace the outdated Potter Valley Project would do just that.

ERIC LELAND

Petaluma

A ‘normal’ visit

EDITOR: Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Georgia, said the mob attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was “a normal tourist visit.” Ah, yes, how well I know, having toured the Capitol many times when I lived in the Washington area. Our tour group would always prepare: comfortable walking shoes, bear spray, baseball bats, stun guns, pepper spray, flagpole spears, blunt objects, batons, hockey sticks, etc. If the doors didn’t open in a timely manner, we’d politely smash open the windows or pry open the doors.

Once inside, it was typical tourist stuff — rifling through offices, defacing walls and statues, smearing feces, beating up police officers and calling for the public execution of elected officials. Of course, the Jan. 6, 2021 “tour” had the added excitement of white supremacists thrown into the mix.

Yes, it’s a good thing I was on a “normal tourist visit.” I shudder to think of any tour that might turn violent.

SHIRLEY PHILLIPS

Santa Rosa

Relax housing rules

EDITOR: Permit Sonoma policy manager Bradley Dunn’s rationale for citations causing hundreds of low-income renters, some of them seniors, to be made homeless (“Push to rethink homes,” Dec. 20) was to deny that his agency evicts anyone. In reality, they force property owners to evict renters or face fines of thousands of dollars.

Dunn also said, “We have a way to defer enforcement that allows them to do upgrades.” This is misleading. Through a California Public Records Act request and a three-month investigation, SonomaIndependent.org learned that 189 trailers, tiny homes, converted barns and yurts were ordered vacated over the past year. During this time, Permit Sonoma allowed three such dwellings to remain occupied. Three.

Our grassroots campaign, with 2,700 change.org petition signers, seeks to change a dysfunctional policy that, shockingly, forces more people into homelessness than our county acquires housing for.

Supervisors will soon debate a policy change to extend to renters of similar homes an existing moratorium on code enforcement for fire victims living in safe trailers and simple dwellings. We ask all who care about our 20,000 neighbors who live in unpermitted homes to urge the supervisors to support this important housing rights reform.

JONATHAN GREENBERG

Sebastopol

Solar power costs

EDITOR: A question for those who “invested” in rooftop solar: Did you invest for the benefit of PG&E? Or did you invest to reduce costs while maintaining a high level of personal consumption? Power generation is only part of the cost of delivering electricity. Every new rooftop installation shifts delivery costs to those who do not have the means to build a rooftop installation or who conserve to the point where the investment would not be justified for many decades. So here’s the choice for owners of rooftop solar: Pay your fair share of delivery costs, or stop whining, take your property off the grid and truly become energy independent.

DAVE STEIN

Santa Rosa

