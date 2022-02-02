Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Sowing disunity

EDITOR: We are told Santa Rosa’s new downtown sculpture will symbolize unity. However, if the decision is made to deliberately exclude the Japanese and Jewish communities from our $300,000 publicly funded artwork, I fear the sculpture will instead be just another symbol of bureaucratic ineptitude (“Split views on unity art,” Jan. 21).

The concept of representing the rich variety of languages and backgrounds in our community is excellent, but excluding Japanese and Hebrew is antithetical to any concept of unity. What possible reason could there be for not including two communities of unquestionable significance to the history and culture of our area?

Using census data to identify languages spoken locally was certainly a fine starting point, but it failed to identify at least two languages important for their role in ritual, religion and history.

I can understand the practical reasons for not including every human language on the sculpture (not that it couldn’t be done), but what I can’t understand is any concept of equity that would deny representation to two communities that have suffered so much systemic oppression yet nonetheless contributed so much.

DAVID TREVOR HUGHES

Santa Rosa

Undermining voters

EDITOR: To underscore the folly of preserving the filibuster in the Senate, where each state gets two seats, look at the education rankings of each state. Utah at No. 9 and Kansas at No. 19, according to World Population Review’s 2021 rankings, are the only ruby red states to crack the top 20. And not a single deep blue state shows up in the bottom 20. Yet it’s the red states that enjoy far more per capita representation.

Exhibit A: California has two senators with a population of 39 million, Wyoming has two senators with a population of 580,000.

In the Senate, we underrepresent both population and brain power. (Washington, D.C., population 700,000, has the highest percentage of people with advanced college degrees in the nation, yet we exclude their voices altogether.)

Education improves economic output, reduces poverty and promotes gender equality and peace. No society is likely to thrive while silencing so many of its most educated citizens. Yet in the Senate, that’s the handicap we inflict on ourselves when all states get two seats, and the filibuster enables senators from less populous, less educated states to routinely obstruct critical policy.

MATTHEW GOLLUB

Santa Rosa

Fixing Highway 37

EDITOR: Caltrans will miss a great opportunity if it doesn’t replace the current Highway 37 roadway between Sears Point and Mare Island with a causeway similar to the one on Interstate 80 between Davis and West Sacramento. Infrastructure funding is readily available. It’s obvious that the road is insufficient and will only become worse due to flooding. Adding lanes to the existing road will do nothing to mitigate the potential for flooding in the near future. A causeway would keep the road above projected flood levels and allow the tidal marshes to return to a more natural and beneficial state.

DOUG YULE

Sebastopol

Pause and listen

EDITOR: The Santa Rosa City Council unfortunately appears to have given absolute authority to its Art in Public Places Committee overseeing the Unum project, a sculpture featuring languages used in our community. These languages were chosen using census data without outreach to our diverse community.

Despite requests by community members to include Japanese, Hebrew and Russian, the committee has refused.

Mayor Chris Rogers said, “We want people to feel empowered when they serve on a board or commission.” But if board members or commissioners lose sight of their goal, shouldn’t they be held responsible to get it back on track?

The committee’s mission is to amplify “community voices through a diverse array of public art experiences to support an empowered, thriving, and inclusive Santa Rosa community connected through the power of art.” What could possibly be a valid excuse for excluding some of the 19 languages offered for translation on the city website, including Hebrew, Japanese and Russian, which the community wants included?

The city must do the ethical and moral thing for the sake of our community and future generations. Pause. Reset. Listen to your community. Approve artwork we can all be proud of.

GAEL FOREST-KNOWLES

Santa Rosa

Is there a GOP agenda?

EDITOR: Apparently, President Joe Biden isn’t winning the latest popularity contest, so he and the Democrats are to be condemned. I don’t put much stock in polls, but it appears Sandy Metzger, president of the Santa Rosa Republican Women Federated, does (Waiting for midterms,” Letters, Jan. 21).

I wonder if polls were as important to her when Donald Trump’s numbers stunk (they still do). Seems by Metzger’s reasoning if you rent your house to someone and they trash it, then it’s all your fault. Past tenant bears zero responsibility. Typical GOP hype.

It seems to me the present Republican Party stands for three things: misinformation, destruction and obstruction. I know what they’re against — voting rights, women’s rights, health care, COVID precautions, environmental action, affordable prescriptions, child care and nourishment and about everything else of real value. What are they for? Division? Corporate power? Authoritarianism? I’m guessing because they have acted on nothing positive.

Democrats do have two big obstacles they must remove, and they are Sens. Krysten Sinema and Joe Manchin. Why? Because they align with the GOP. Don’t take my word for it. Just look, and you’ll see it’s as plain as the nose on Metzger’s face.

CHARLES SHAY

Cotati

