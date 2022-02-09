Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

U.S. won in Korea

EDITOR: Timothy Long’s letter shows he’s misinformed about the Korean War when he says, “We lost in Korea” (“Not another war,” Jan. 30). When North Korea invaded South Korea in June 1950, President Harry Truman asked the United Nations Security Council for help in Korea. The council voted to ask member nations to help South Korea expel the North Koreans. The U.S. and 15 other nations sent ground combat units. Thus, the stated goal of the Korean War was to free South Korea. One only has to look at a democratic South Korea and its robust economy to realize we won in Korea. I was an infantry lieutenant in the Korean War and served three months in combat before being wounded, undergoing surgery in the 8063rd MASH and spending seven months in army hospitals recovering from my wounds. I think I helped win in Korea.

RICHARD LEWIS

Santa Rosa

An economic boost

EDITOR: Those who know Lake County’s history know that this area was once a thriving vacation destination. Despite its natural beauty, our region has lost ground to neighboring communities like Napa and Sonoma counties that have seen a boom in hospitality investment over the past several decades.

The Guenoc Valley Project has widespread support from the residents of Lake County as it would re-imagine south Lake County as a luxurious destination capable of drawing visitors back to our region and inspiring increased growth in investment, jobs and economic opportunity that is much needed in this county (“Guenoc Valley resort proposal set back,” Jan. 7). It also would help make our region safer as we continue to confront the threat of wildfires in California.

The developers listened and worked closely with public safety officials and members of our community throughout the monthslong environmental review process to address fire-related concerns. That is why I’m optimistic that any potential issues around community evacuation can be solved through continued collaboration and listening.

As someone who sees the potential in Lake County, I’m hopeful that this project can continue to move forward in a way that will make this region safer and more economically vibrant for all of us who call it home.

DAVID THURBER

Hidden Valley Lake

Enough is enough

EDITOR: The Press Democrat may not be perfect, but fortunately for us it takes its journalistic standards seriously. The opinion pages offer the public a forum, including clockwork-like opportunities for Trump cultists to air their fantasies. But after years of Donald Trump, we have endured enough torture. I am all for hard news stories concerning the state of the many investigations into his seemingly limitless ability to violate the law and betray the country. He will be held accountable for his actions in the courts.

However, the line has to be drawn at covering all his various rallies and public statements that repeat the same litany of misinformation ad nauseam. It may seem like actual news, but it is no different than Joe Rogan providing a platform for conspiracy theorists and seditionists to fire up the mobs.

Some quotes are not worth printing, especially if they are nothing more than thinly veiled propaganda. One day Trump will receive his final judgment, and he will be placed at the bottom of the list ranking all American presidents … right below Jefferson Davis.

JOHN BRODEY

Santa Rosa

Beware of police

EDITOR: A sickly man was killed because he did not raise his hands (“Ex-deputy found not guilty,” Feb. 3). A paid witness (a medical expert for hire) said he would have died anyway. The taxpayers (you) paid $3.8 million in civil damages. A jury of our peers said good job. We should all beware of cops. Practice “yes, sir” and “how high, sir?”

ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

Obey the police

EDITOR: I have a novel idea that could reduce 95% of police overreacting at traffic stops: signal and pull to a stop when it’s safe; put your hands on top of your steering wheel; don’t reach for the glove box or your wallet or under the seat; politely follow officers’ instructions; let him pat you down; don’t yell at, threaten, curse, spit at, kick, push, hit or bite the officer.

He will tell you why you were stopped. You might get a fix-it ticket, a lecture with warning or a heavy ticket with loss of money and points on your license. That is not so bad. You can deal with it. If you think it is a mistake, you will, at some time, get a chance to explain.

Drivers who fail to stop and refuse to cooperate are usually committing a crime at the time of the stop — driving under the influence, carrying drugs or guns for sale or stolen vehicle parts or plates, driving recklessly, etc. Many are wanted for previous crimes, probation violations or out-of-area warrants.

Think of what the officer is seeing. If you’re not acting like a bad person, you are not too likely to be physically treated badly.

VIRGINIA WHITE

Santa Rosa

A trio of bad examples

EDITOR: Despite strict mask rules for sporting events, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayors Eric Garcetti and London Breed were unmasked at the Niners-Rams game. Come on, people, you made those rules, follow them. And the governor is a two-time loser. He better remember the three strikes law before going to Spago for dinner. Seriously, mask rules are important in this COVID crisis, and leaders should be leading by example so we survive the latest surge.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

